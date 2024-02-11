ALEA identifies pedestrian killed in January crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released the identity of a pedestrian killed in a Mobile County crash in January. She is 61-year-old Karen M. Malinauskas of Mobile.

Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at about 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 15. According to ALEA a 16-year-old from Irvington driving a 2017 Honda Civic hit Malinauskas who was standing on Three Notch Road near Emerald Drive. Malinauskas was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities could not confirm her identity until recently.

ALEA continues to investigate the crash.

