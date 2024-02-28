ALEA investigating explosive device detonated over the weekend in Montgomery

Feb. 27—On Monday, Feb. 26, at approximately 8:19 a.m., Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) received notification of a suspicious package near the intersection of Washington Avenue and South Bainbridge Street in Montgomery. It was determined that the suspicious package was an explosive device that was detonated in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 24.

No injuries or damage to nearby buildings have been reported. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to please contact SBI immediately at (334)-676-7890 or call the 24-hour crime hotline at 855-75-CRIME.

Troopers assigned to ALEA's Protective Services Division and Special Agents assigned to ALEA's Hazardous Device Unit (HDU), along with Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Officers from Montgomery Police Department, responded to the scene and deemed the area safe.

Nothing further is available as the investigation remains ongoing.