ALEA investigating officer involved shooting in Hazel Green

Jan. 6—On Friday, Jan. 6, at the request of the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting, which involved deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred at 201 Dixon Drive in Hazel Green. One subject, Ray Dean King, 50, is deceased. No officers were injured during the course of the incident.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Madison County District Attorney's Office.