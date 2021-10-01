ALEA investigating shooting of Warrior police officer

Oct. 1—The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating the shooting of a Warrior police officer that took place Thursday night.

At the request of Warrior Police Chief Scott Praytor, Special Agents ALEA's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating the shooting which took place at approximately 9:40 p.m. One subject, identified as Julian Scott McKenzie, 20, was taken into custody with charges pending. Police Detective Lee Glenn was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office — Birmingham Division.