Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting 'is a very complicated case,' police say: 'It’s a puzzle'

Investigators emphasized how complicated the investigation into the "Rust" movie set shooting actually is during a press conference Wednesday.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies revealed there is no precedent for this kind of case in her district.

"It is a very complex case," she told reporters.

Three people all handled the gun that Alec Baldwin later fired, fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to a third search warrant executed by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department.

"The reality is, it's very complicated, from an evidentiary standpoint and a forensics standpoint, it is a very complicated case," Santa Fe County Sheriff's public information officer Juan Rios told Fox News after the conference. "It really is. It would be complicated for any agency."

"The number of witnesses, the amount of people involved, the fact that someone has lost their life, someone was injured" all make this case complicated, according to Rios.

The complication of the case is only compounded when trying to piece together all of the evidence, Rios explained.

"It's a puzzle," he added. "Nothing is clear-cut at this point."

During the press conference, Santa Fe sheriff Adan Mendoza said it's "too early" to tell if criminal charges will be brought in this case.

Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Hutchins last week after he was handed what he believed to be a "cold gun" by assistant director Dave Halls. Per the Associated Press, Halls was unaware live rounds were inside the firearm, according to an application for a search warrant executed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Mendoza reiterated those events at the top of the press conference.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot and killed after Alec Baldwin fired a gun that he was told was ‘cold’ on the set of his upcoming movie 'Rust.' Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for AMC Networks

An inventory report obtained by Fox News on Tuesday revealed that authorities collected three revolvers, a fanny pack with "ammo," "loose ammo," nine "spent casing(s)" and 14 swabs of "suspected blood" from the movie set among other items while executing the warrant.

Sheriff Mendoza explained that 500 rounds of ammunition were taken from the scene. Those rounds included dummies, blanks and live rounds, according to the sheriff.