Alec Baldwin to be charged over deadly shooting on Rust film set

Alec Baldwin was one of the film's producers as well as its star

Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on a film set when he fired a prop gun.

Mr Baldwin had been rehearsing a scene for the Western film Rust when the shooting happened at a ranch near Sante Fe, New Mexico in October 2021.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film's armourer, will also be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Neither have commented on the charges.

On Thursday, Santa Fe's District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced in a statement that charges would be filed against the pair by the end of the month.

"Actor and producer Alec Baldwin and armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter," the statement read. "I have determined that there is sufficient evidence."

"On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice," she said.

Both face up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 (£4,040) fine if convicted. They will be tried by a jury, prosecutors said.

Film director Joel Souza was also wounded in the shooting, but prosecutors said no charges would be filed in connection with that.

After the shooting, Mr Baldwin said the gun had misfired. He added that he did not pull the trigger on the gun and he was not aware that it was loaded.

"I don't know what happened on that set. I don't know how that bullet arrived in that gun. I don't know," he said in December 2021.

Halyna Hutchins's death led to calls for greater safety regulations on film sets

In October, the 64-year-old actor and the film's production company reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount with the family of Ms Hutchins.

It came after the cinematographer's husband, Matthew, filed a wrongful death lawsuit which alleged violations of industry standards.

"All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident," Mr Hutchins said in a statement at the time. "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame."

Production of the film had been scheduled to resume this year, with Mr Hutchins on board as executive producer.