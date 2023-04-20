Alec Baldwin’s criminal charges to be dropped weeks before trial over fatal Rust shooting

All criminal charges against Alec Baldwin have been dropped, his attorneys say, weeks before the trial over the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was set to begin.

Paperwork to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin is expected to be filed soon by newly appointed special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, per reports.

Law enforcement will continue to investigate how the events of the tragic October 2021 day unfolded, meaning that the case could be reopened in future.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement per Deadline.

Baldwin’s co-defendant and ex-Rust armourer Hannah Guiterrez-Reed, is still facing criminal charges as of now. The two have previously pleaded not guilty.

