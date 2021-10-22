Alec Baldwin fires a prop gun on a movie set, killing one person and injuring another

Sheriffs in Santa Fe, New Mexico, say actor and co-producer Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of his movie "Rust," killing the director of photography and injuring the director. They say their investigation into what happened is "open and active." Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

