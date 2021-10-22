Alec Baldwin fires a prop gun on a movie set, killing one person and injuring another

Reuters Videos

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally killed a cinematographer on set of an indie film titled "Rust" after firing a prop gun on Thursday.That's according to authorities who say he also wounded the film's director, Joel Souza.Police in New Mexico confirmed in a statement, “Two individuals were shot on the set of 'Rust.' Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, director.”Authorities added that Hutchins was flown by helicopter to the University of New Mexico hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Souza was taken to a different, regional medical center to undergo treatment for his injuries.The severity of those injuries is not immediately known.Variety reported the fatal incident happened at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico, a popular production location south of Santa Fe.Security at the film's set confirmed it is on lockdown.No charges have been filed related to the incident, but police said they are investigating the shooting.Baldwin's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.