Alec Baldwin first seen after 'Rust' involuntary manslaughter charges formally filed

Alec Baldwin was spotted for the first time after being formally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Baldwin, 64, kept his head down as he pounded the pavement through New York City streets and into a private membership club just hours after the New Mexico District Attorney's Office announced criminal charges for his involvement in the "Rust" shooting that led to Halyna Hutchins' death.

"Today we have taken another important step in securing justice for Halyna Hutchins," District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. "In New Mexico, no one is above the law, and justice will be served."

Hutchins was killed on the New Mexico set of the Western film , and director Joel Souza was wounded by a bullet from a weapon Baldwin was holding while rehearsing a scene in a church on Oct. 21, 2021. The actor has since denied he pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Hutchins.

ALEC BALDWIN FORMALLY CHARGED WITH INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER IN FATAL ‘RUST’ SHOOTING

Alec Baldwin was seen in New York for the first time after "Rust" charges filed.

Alec Baldwin heads to Zero Bond in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. This is the first time the actor has been seen since he was officially charged with involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on "Rust" set.

Baldwin wore a navy blue puffer on top of a black sweater and carried his iPhone by his side while heading into Zero Bond with his head down toward the ground.

MICKEY ROURKE SLAMS ALEC BALDWIN'S INVOLUNTAY MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES IN FATAL ‘RUST’ SHOOTING: ‘IT’S BULLS---'

His wife Hilaria came along for the night out at the trendy social club in Manhattan. The couple, who celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in June, welcomed their seventh child together in September. He has daughter Ireland with ex Kim Basinger.

Earlier in the afternoon, Baldwin was criminally charged for his involvement in the fatal "Rust" shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The director of "Rust," Joel Souza, was also injured in the shooting in a church on Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.

If Baldwin is convicted of involuntary manslaughter, he could face up to 18 months in jail. However, if he is convicted of that charge plus a firearm enhancement, he could serve a mandatory sentence of five years, according to the DA's statement.

Alec Baldwin braves the cold weather while walking to a members-only club in New York.

Baldwin walked into Zero Bond, a members-only club in the heart of Manhattan.

"Baldwin's deviation from known standards, practice and protocol directly caused the fatal death of Hutchins," the documents stated.

"By not receiving the required training on firearms, not checking the firearm with the armorer, letting the armorer leave the firearms in the church without being present, deviating from the practice of only accepting the firearm from the armorer, not dealing with the safety complaints on set and/or making sure safety meetings were held, putting his finger on the trigger of a real firearm when a replica or rubber gun should have been used, pointing the firearms at Hutchins and Souza, and the overall handling of the firearms in a negligent manner, Baldwin acted with willful disregard for the safety of others and in a manner which endangered other people, specifically Hutchins and Souza.

"Baldwin clearly should have known the danger of his actions which led to the death of Hutchins."

The documents also stated Baldwin did not attend the full firearms training session scheduled prior to filming, and was "distracted" and "talking on his cell phone to his family during the training."

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls were also charged. The preliminary hearing date has not yet been set.

Alec Baldwin will return to "Rust" production in lead role after criminal charges for cinematographer's death.

Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer claimed the district attorney "completely misunderstood" the facts of the case in a statement to Fox News Digital:

"The filed probable cause statement reveals that the district attorney has completely misunderstood the facts and has reached the wrong conclusions. Hannah pleaded to provide more firearms training. She was denied and brushed aside. Hannah asked to be able to perform her armorer duties more for safety reasons. She was told by production to focus on props. Hannah asked Halls if they could use a plastic gun for the rehearsal scene, and he said no, wanting a 'real gun.'

"Hannah asked to be called back into the church if Baldwin was going to use the gun at all, and Halls failed to do that. Yet the district attorney has given Halls a 6-month probation misdemeanor and charged Hannah and Baldwin with felony offenses carrying at least 5 years in prison."

Melina Spadone, attorney for Rust Movie Productions, LLC, confirmed to Fox News Digital that the movie is "on track to be completed with Mr. Baldwin in the lead role and Joel Souza as director," despite the recent charges announced.

Spadone also confirmed that the project will include "on-set safety supervisors and union crew members, and will bar any use of working weapons or any ammunition."