Alec Baldwin formally charged with involuntary manslaughter over Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin has been formally charged with involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on the New Mexico set of Rust in 2021.

Prosecutors filed the felony charges against the actor, who allegedly pointed a gun at Hutchins which went off and killed her, on Tuesday according to Albuquerque TV station KOAT.

Hutchins died after being struck by a live bullet at Bonanza Creek Ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico, on 21 October 2021. The director of the movie was also shot and injured but survived the incident.

Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmavk-Altwies announced earlier this month that charges would be brought against both Baldwin at set armourer Hanna Gutierrez-Reed over the death.

The film’s assistant director, Dave Halls, has already signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.