Alec Baldwin formally charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin was formally charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the “Rust” movie set, according to documents submitted Tuesday.

The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was also formally charged with involuntary manslaughter in the filing by Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

“The District Attorney and the special prosecutor are fully focused on securing justice for Halyna Hutchins,” a spokeswoman for the D.A.’s office said. “The evidence and the facts speak for themselves.”

Earlier this month, Carmack-Altwies announced her plans to file two sets of involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed. One set of charges carries a potential five-year prison sentence because a gun was involved.

Hutchins died Oct. 21, 2021, after being shot by a pistol Baldwin was handling on the Western film’s set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe, N.M. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also wounded in the shooting.

The New York-born Baldwin, 64, has maintained his innocence, claiming he was told the gun was “cold” to indicate it wasn’t loaded with live ammunition. In a December 2021 interview with ABC News, Baldwin claimed he didn’t pull the trigger.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never,” Baldwin said at the time.

The decision to charge Baldwin stemmed from his status as a producer on the film, in addition to him being the one handling the gun, Carmack-Altwies said earlier this month.

“This set was really being run pretty fast and loose, and he knew or he should have known that there had been misfires, that there were safety concerns, that multiple people had brought them up,” she said.

Gutierrez-Reed “absolutely should have noticed” she loaded the gun with live ammunition rather than a dummy round, Carmack-Altwies said.

Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, vowed to fight the charges, saying the star relied on the professionals there and “had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set.”

Story continues

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney, Jason Bowles, slammed “a very flawed investigation” and expressed confidence she would be exonerated.

The film’s assistant director David Halls agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon after allegedly giving the gun to Baldwin, according to the D.A.

In August, the Office of the Medical Investigator in New Mexico determined the shooting to be an accident. An investigation led by Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza didn’t disclose how live ammunition got on the movie’s set.

The production company behind “Rust” reached a settlement in October with Hutchins’ family, who named Baldwin, other producers and crew members in a wrongful death lawsuit. The settlement included an announcement that “Rust” would resume production.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin),” said Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins, who dropped the lawsuit. “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident.”

With News Wire Services