Alec Baldwin is formally charged with involuntary manslaughter in the ‘Rust’ shooting

New Mexico prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of their movie, “Rust.”

The announcement comes after First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Jan. 19 that her office would be seeking manslaughter charges against Baldwin and “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for their alleged roles in Hutchins’ death.

There is probable cause that Baldwin “committed involuntary manslaughter” in an “unlawful act” with his negligent “use of a deadly weapon,” according to a complaint written by special investigator Robert Shilling.

Tuesday’s charges now set the judicial clock in motion, as Baldwin will make his initial court appearances within the next 15 days, prosecutors have previously said.

Baldwin can appear in these first court appearances remotely, officials have said.

The case is expected to go through a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will have to show a judge they have enough evidence to warrant a trial. That proceeding could happen in late April or early May, prosecutors have said.

A trial could take place by the end of the year, depending on the calendars of the judge, prosecutors and the defense attorneys.

“The District Attorney and the special prosecutor are fully focused on securing justice for Halyna Hutchins,” Heather Brewer, a spokesperson for Carmack-Altwies, said in a statement on Monday. “The evidence and the facts speak for themselves.”

Hutchins, 42, was killed on Oct. 21, 2021, during filming for “Rust” at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. Baldwin was rehearsing with a pistol for a scene when the gun went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has refused to take any responsibility for Hutchins’ death.

In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in December 2021, Baldwin went as far as to say he didn’t fire that fatal round.

“I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is. But I know it’s not me,” the actor told ABC News at the time.

Prosecutors have pushed back on Baldwin’s assertion and said they have an FBI lab report to show conclusively that the actor pulled the trigger.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com