Alec Baldwin, Hilaria step out after 'Rust' search warrant requests actor hands over cell phone

The most recent search warrant in Alec Baldwin's "Rust" shooting investigation isn't stopping the actor from stepping out on the town.

The 63-year-old star was seen out and about with his wife, Hilaria, on Thursday shortly after news broke that authorities have obtained a search warrant requesting he hand over his cell phone.

The actor was on the set of the low-budget Western drama film this fall, rehearsing a scene with cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when a gun he was holding was discharged, resulting in Hutchins' death. Director Joel Souza was also injured but is currently recovering.

The affidavit containing the request for the device was made public on Thursday.

"Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins' [sic] cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins," the affidavit, obtained by Fox News Digital, said. "Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)."

"Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation. Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production 'Rust' in the course of interviews."

Baldwin told police he had corresponded with armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed via email discussing different types of guns to use during production. The actor had told police he requested a larger gun for filming, according to the search warrant.

Police found conversations regarding the " Rust " production on Hutchins' phone dating back to July 14, 2021, as well as photos taken in the Santa Fe area dating to September 7, 2021.

"Affiant believes gathering information prior to the film start date of Rust is essential for a full investigation," the affidavit said, adding that police requested Baldwin's phone but were told to get a search warrant.

