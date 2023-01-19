Alec Baldwin to learn if he will be charged in Rust movie shooting - updates

A New Mexico prosecutor is set to announce whether Alec Baldwin and other Rust film crew members will be charged over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Thursday (19 January).

It will be “be a solemn occasion”, a spokesperson for district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said of the upcoming verdict.

The decision comes more than 15 months after the fatal shooting in October 2021, which occurred when a prop gun held by Baldwin discharged on set. A single bullet struck director Joel Souza in the shoulder before fatally striking Hutchins in the chest.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the shooting. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never,” he told ABC News in December 2021.

The actor has maintained that he was told the gun was “cold”, meaning it had no live ammunition, and that as he cocked the gun it went off without him pulling the trigger.

14:30 , Inga Parkel

Hutchin’s death was a horrendous accident. In an article republished from The Conversation, two filmmakers share their experience about “what it’s really like working with firearms” on set.

Alec Baldwin Set Shooting (Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

This is what it’s really like working with firearms — and what can happen when it all goes

What could Baldwin be charged with?

14:04 , Inga Parkel

In September last year, district attorney Carmack-Altwies announced four “possible defendants” including Baldwin and three others in the criminal probe into the case.

When contacted by the Santa Fe New Mexican at the time, she said the list of possible charges ranged from homicide to violations of state gun statutes.

Other individuals named in police affidavits in relation to the criminal investigation are the armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director David Halls, and a local prop shop owner Seth Kenney.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department initiated an investigation to determine how a live round was placed in the gun, why crew members had failed to notice the round, and why the gun fired.

13:34 , Roisin O'Connor

In 2021, a gun being used as a prop by actor Alec Baldwin went off on the set of Rust, killing the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding its director Joel Souza.

Ever since then, the authorities have been investigating to determine how a live round got into the gun that the 64-year-old actor was using, why crew members who inspected it on the set failed to notice it, and why the gun got fired.

Everything Alec Baldwin has said about the Rust shooting

12:46 , Roisin O'Connor

Alec Baldwin has had a career in TV and film for more than three decades. He is best known for his roles in 30 Rock, and has had roles in Beetlejuice, Glengarry Glen Ross and The Departed. He has also received acclaim for his impression of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Here’s an in-depth look at his life and career.

A history of Alec Baldwin’s career and life

12:00 , Peony Hirwani

Who was Halyna Hutchins?

11:01 , Peony Hirwani

Halyna Hutchins died aged 42 on 21 October 2021 after being shot on the Rust set by a prop gun.

Born in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, in 1979, Halyna grew up on the Soviet base “surrounded by reindeer and nuclear submarines.”

She received a graduate degree in international journalism from the Kyiv National University and worked on British documentary productions in Europe, before graduating from the Los Angeles-based American Film Institute Conservatory in 2015.

Her portfolio includes A Luv Tale (2021), The Mad Hatter (2021) and Blindfire (2020).

She is survived by her husband Matt and their nine-year-old son Andros.

Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit to ‘clear his name’ in fatal Rust shooting

09:51 , Peony Hirwani

Last year, Alec Baldwin sued three crew members of the movie Rust over the fatal on-set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin’s lawsuit was filed in November 2022 at the Los Angeles Superior Court as a cross-complaint arising from a previous suit filed by the film’s script supervisor Mamie Mitchell.

Alec Baldwin files lawsuit to ‘clear his name’ in fatal Rust shooting

Hilaria Baldwin’s daughter’s reaction to father Alec’s Rust shooting

08:51 , Peony Hirwani

Last year, Hilaria Baldwin shared how her nine-year-old daughter, Carmen, reacted to the news of the fatal shooting involving her father Alec on the set of the movie Rust.

Hilaria Baldwin reveals daughter’s sad reaction to father Alec’s ‘Rust’ shooting

07:51 , Peony Hirwani

What could Baldwin be charged for?

06:51 , Peony Hirwani

What happened at the Rust set?

05:51 , Peony Hirwani

It’s been over a year since Hutchins died soon after being struck by a bullet on the Rust set.

A media storm followed the shooting and revealed inquests into the set conditions of the movie.

The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has put together a one-sheet breaking down exactly what we know about the shooting and the aftermath that followed.

What changed in the Alec Baldwin shooting case?

How did Alec Baldwin mark anniversary of Halyna Hutchins’ death on set of Rust

04:51 , Peony Hirwani

Alec Baldwin marked the one-year anniversary of the death of Halyna Hutchins with a social media post.

The mother-of-one was fatally shot while on the set of Rust last year after a prop gun the Hollywood actor was holding was discharged.

In a post, Baldwin shared an image of the cinematographer with the caption: “One year ago today…”

Alec Baldwin remembers Halyna Hutchins on one-year anniversary of her death

District attorney to announce whether Alec Baldwin will face criminal charges on Thursday

03:51 , Peony Hirwani

The District Attorney in Santa Fe will announce whether Rust film crew members will be criminally charged over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Thursday.

Santa Fe district attorney to announce Rust shooting criminal charges

Who could be charged?

02:51 , Tom Murray

In September last year, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced four “possible defendants” including Baldwin and three others while asking New Mexico’s Board of Finance for additional funding to complete the investigation.

Other individuals named in police affidavits in relation to the criminal investigation are the armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director David Halls, and a local prop shop owner Seth Kenney.

All three people who handled the weapon – Halls, Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed – were cooperating with the investigation, authorities said at the time.

Baldwin reached a settlement with Hutchins’s family last year

02:20 , Tom Murray

In October last year, Baldwin and Rust Productions reached a settlement with the Hutchins’s estate.

Matthew Hutchins, her widower, will be the executive producer on the film when production restarts this month, Deadline reported at the time. It is not clear whether production has begun again yet.

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed,” Matt said in a statement at the time. “The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023.”

He went on to add that he has “no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame [to the producers or Baldwin].”

“All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work,” he continued.

Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with estate of cinematographer killed on Rust set

Who was Halyna Hutchins?

01:45 , Tom Murray

Halyna Hutchins (Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie)

What was ‘Rust’ about?

01:15 , Tom Murray

Rust ironically tells the story of a 13-year-old boy in 1880s Kansas who accidentally shot and killed a local rancher.

It was inspired by a true story about the youngest person ever hanged in the American West, Baldwin has said.

The film with a modest budget of $6m (£4.9m) was reportedly a “passion project” for Baldwin, according to the Wall Street Journal .

Baldwin plays the boy’s grandfather – an outlaw named Harland Rust – who breaks the boy out of jail and sets off across New Mexico.

Alec Baldwin practising drawing his revolver on the set of the Rust movie (Santa Fe County Sheriff/PA)

FBI forensics found that the gun 'functioned normally’

00:03 , Tom Murray

A reminder that while Baldwin denies pulling the trigger on the .45 Colt replica revolver that killed Hutchins, FBI forensic analysis found that the gun “functioned normally” and would not fire without the trigger being pulled.

What could Baldwin be charged for?

Wednesday 18 January 2023 23:32 , Tom Murray

Hilaria Baldwin recently discussed telling her children about the shooting

Wednesday 18 January 2023 23:05 , Tom Murray

In an interview with Extra last month, Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, shared how her nine-year-old daughter, Carmen, reacted to the news of the fatal shooting.

“When I [told] them,” she continued, “Carmen started saying to me ‘Why are you telling me this? Why are you telling me this? I want to un-know this’… and Alec said, ‘I want to un-know it too.’”

“I think everyone wants to un-know it, and we can’t because it’s real,” she added.

Hilaria Baldwin reveals daughter’s sad reaction to father Alec’s ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin sued three crew members over Hutchins’s death last year

Wednesday 18 January 2023 22:39 , Tom Murray

In November last year, Baldwin filed a lawsuit placing the responsibility for the tragic shooting on the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, first assistant director David Halls, and prop master Sarah Zachry, as well as weapons supplier Seth Kenney and his company PDQ Arm & Prop.

Baldwin alleged that Gutierrez-Reed “failed to check the bullets or the gun carefully” and that Halls announced the gun was safe for him to use without inspecting it properly.

In the filing, the 64-year-old also accused Zachry of failing to “disclose that Gutierrez-Reed had been acting recklessly offset and was a safety risk to those around her”.

Alec Baldwin files lawsuit to ‘clear his name’ in fatal Rust shooting

What happened?

Wednesday 18 January 2023 22:12 , Tom Murray

It’s been over a year since Hutchins died soon after being struck by a bullet on the Rust set.

A media storm followed the shooting and revealed inquests into the set conditions of the movie.

The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has put together a one-sheet breaking down exactly what we know about the shooting and the aftermath that followed.

What changed in the Alec Baldwin shooting case?

Prosecutors announce decision to come

Wednesday 18 January 2023 21:05 , Tom Murray

The District Attorney in Santa Fe announced that a decision would be made as to whether criminal charges will be filed against Rust crew members, including Alec Baldwin, on Thursday (19 January).

The verdict will be given at 9 am Mountain Time (4 pm GMT).

“Regardless of the District Attorney’s decision, the announcement will be a solemn occasion,” a DA spokesperson said.

Santa Fe district attorney to announce Rust shooting criminal charges