Alec Baldwin legal team challenges firearm enhancement that would require a minimum 5-year prison sentence

Alec Baldwin and his legal team are challenging the “firearm enhancement” attached to the actor’s involuntary manslaughter case in the “Rust” production shooting. They argue its inclusion is a “legal error” since the law that allows for the enhancement went into effect after the incident.

The 64-year-old actor could face a mandatory 5 years behind bars for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins if the firearm enhancement is allowed to stand.

“The prosecutors in this case have committed an unconstitutional and elementary legal error by charging Mr. Baldwin under a statute that did not exist on the date of the accident,” said the actor’s legal team argued in a motion filed Friday and obtained by Deadline.

“It thus appears that the government intended to charge the current version of the firearm enhancement statute, which was not enacted until May 18, 2022, seven months after the accident.”

Currently, Baldwin faces two charges of involuntary manslaughter, dished out by Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

Both charges are punishable by up to 18 months in jail and up to a $5000 fine. However, the “firearm enhancement” attached would require Baldwin to serve a mandatory 5-year stay in state prison if he is found guilty.

“That enhancement should not be bound over,” claims Baldwin’s legal team.

It’s been a busy week for his team, led by attorney Luke Nikas. On Tuesday, they called for special prosecutor Andrea Reeb to be disqualified due to her status as a current GOP lawmaker, which they argued was unconstitutional.

On Thursday, another civil lawsuit was added to the mix, this time from attorney Gloria Allred, on behalf of the parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins.

Unlike Hutchins’ grieving husband, Matthew, who’s already reached a settlement with Baldwin’s team, Allred argues, “There has been no settlement for [the rest of the family]. As a matter of fact, there has been no outreach to them by Mr. Baldwin to say he was sorry.”

Baldwin has remained consistent in claiming the gun went off accidentally in the incident from 2021, and that he never actually pulled the trigger, despite an FBI report that said the gun could not have fired otherwise.

It’s not just Baldwin who faces the 5-year sentence, but set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed as well. The two are set to face their first hearing in the criminal case on February 24.