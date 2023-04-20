Alec Baldwin movie Rust to resume filming 18 months after Halyna Hutchins' death

Alec Baldwin being processed after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Filming of the Western movie “Rust” is set to resume this week, 18 months after the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a rehearsal of the original production with lead actor Alec Baldwin.

The production is set to start up again at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana on Thursday, Melina Spadone, the lawyer for Rust Movie Productions, said. Mr Baldwin has retained roles as an actor and coproducer on the film.

The original production had been taking place in New Mexico, where Rust Movie Productions finalised a settlement last month with state workplace regulators over “serious” violations.

The company agreed to a $100,000 (£80,000) fine to resolve a scathing safety review which found unheeded complaints and misfires on set before Halyna Hutchins was shot in October 2021.

Halyna Hutchins was killed during a rehearsal of the original production - Mat Hayward

Widower Matthew Hutchins is to be an executive producer on the rebooted film, as a result of plans he outlined last year in a proposed settlement to a wrongful death lawsuit. Parts of a documentary about Ukrainian-born Mrs Hutchins’ life will be filmed simultaneously with “Rust”.

Mr Baldwin was pointing a pistol at the cinematographer during a rehearsal when the gun went off, killing Ms Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Souza, who has said he will return to the production to honour her legacy.

Mr Baldwin has said that the gun went off accidentally and he did not pull the trigger.

An FBI forensic report found the weapon “functioned normally” and would not fire without the trigger being pulled.

The movie set of 'Rust' at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe in October 2021 - Jae C Hong

Prosecutors in Santa Fe are pressing ahead with involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr Baldwin and weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, both of whom have pleaded not guilty.

The Governor for New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham, has granted a new $360,000 (£290,000) allowance for the prosecution of the case.

Evidentiary hearings are to be held early next month in state district court to decide whether to proceed towards a trial.

Santa Fe district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said that Mrs Hutchins’ death was tragic and preventable, and that her office wants to show that no one is above the law when it comes to firearms and public safety.

Mr Baldwin has indicated that he will not attend the hearings.