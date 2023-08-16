Alec Baldwin ‘must have pulled trigger’ on set of Rust

Alec Baldwin has always denied pulling the trigger - Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP

Alec Baldwin must have pulled the trigger of a pistol that killed a crew member on the set of Rust, a new report has suggested.

Prosecutors have received a report that argues the trigger of the weapon the actor was holding “had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently” to fire on Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer who died from her injuries in October 2021.

Involuntary manslaughter charges against the actor were initially dropped in April after special prosecutors said they had been informed the gun may have been modified, supporting Mr Baldwin’s claim he did not pull the trigger.

Filming resumed in April, 18 months after Ms Hutchins’ death, on a set in Montana with replica weapons and a new crew.

However, a new report by a ballistic and forensic testing company in Arizona filed on Tuesday suggests the trigger was pulled, raising the prospect that Mr Baldwin is charged again over Ms Hutchins’ death.

Filming has restarted on the set of Rust - AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver,” states the analysis led by Lucien Haag of Forensic Science Services.

Mr Haag and his team used replacement parts to reassemble the pistol because some of its original components were broken by the FBI in an initial study that involved hitting it with a mallet to see if it would fire.

Kari Morrissey, the special prosecutor, said in an email that a formal announcement on whether to refile any charges against Baldwin is forthcoming.

Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the film Rust starring Alec Baldwin - Mat Hayward/Getty Images for AMC Networks

The report was disclosed by an attorney for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapons supervisor on the movie set, who will face trial in December over a charge of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering.

She denies the charges, and her lawyers have asked for new safeguards at the trial to ensure she can’t be convicted if negligence by any other person was the only significant cause of death or changed the course of events in unforeseeable ways.

Jason Bowles, the attorney, said the new analysis “supports the idea that there was no modification” to the gun prior to the fatal shooting and that it fired as designed when broken parts were replaced.

Authorities have not specified how live ammunition found its way on set and into the .45-calibre revolver, which was made by an Italian company that specialises in 19th century reproductions.

