Alec Baldwin news - live: Actor to continue filming Rust after involuntary manslaughter charges

Alec Baldwin will continue to film Rust as he faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Melina Spadone, an attorney for the production of the western, confirmed the news on Friday to CNN, adding that “on-set safety supervisors and union crew members ... will bar any use of working weapons or any ammunition.”

Mr Baldwin is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental shooting, New Mexico prosecutors announced on Thursday. Armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter, while first assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

A person with knowledge of the film had previously told The New York Times that Baldwin would still serve as the film’s lead and Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, will return as director.

Thursday’s decision comes more than 15 months after the fatal October 2021 shooting, when a gun held by Baldwin discharged on set. A single bullet struck Souza in the shoulder before fatally striking Hutchins in the chest.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and maintained that he was told the gun was “cold”.

09:40

Prosecutors have vowed to file those charges before February against the 64-year-old actor and weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western movie “Rust” in October 2021.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies says the case is about equal justice under the law and accountability in the death of Halyna Hutchins, regardless of the fame or fortune of those involved.

She says the Ukrainian-born cinematographer’s death while rehearsing a scene was tragic — and preventable.

Mr Baldwin and Ms Gutierrez-Reed maintain their innocence and have vowed to fight the charges, which were announced Thursday.

‘No one is above the law’: The Santa Fe DA’s reasons for charging Alec Baldwin

08:40

Alec Baldwin will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face two charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Alec Baldwin shot a woman on set. He’s now facing involuntary manslaughter charges. What changed?

07:40

Nearly 15 months after the fatal shooting, investigators announced criminal charges over the on-set fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The Independent’s Bevan Hurley explains the complicated case

06:40

Nearly 15 months after the fatal shooting, investigators announced criminal charges over the on set fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The Independent’s Bevan Hurley explains the complicated case:

Who is charged in Rust shooting death of Halyna Hutchins?

05:40

After an exhaustive inquiry lasting more than 15 months, Alec Baldwin and two others have been charged over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust,

Mary Carmack-Altwies, the district attorney for New Mexico’s first judicial district, announced the charges on Thursday.

Baldwin and the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with involuntary manslaughter, while first assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

The charges will be filed by the end of the month, Ms Carmack-Altwies said in a statement.

VOICES: What the charges against Alec Baldwin mean – and what’s next

04:40

On Thursday (19 January), authorities in New Mexico announced they would charge Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter. This follows the death of Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer who was working on the set of the Western Rust when a gun Baldwin was holding went off, fatally injuring Hutchins.

“The question here, as posed by the authorities, is about liability, not intent,” Clemence Michallon writes for The Independent.

“Involuntary manslaughter is generally defined in New Mexico statutes as either “manslaughter committed in the commission of an unlawful act not amounting to felony,” or “in the commission of a lawful act which might produce death in an unlawful manner or without due caution and circumspection.”

Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Halyna Hutchins’ death

03:40

Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.

Responding to the news on Instagram, Rourke wrote: “I usually never put my two cents in about what happens on someone’s movie set. It’s a terrible tragedy what happened to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. But no way in hell actor Alec Baldwin should be charged with any negligence whatsoever.”

Mickey Rourke says it’s ‘terribly, terribly wrong’ to blame Alec Baldwin for shooting

Halyna Hutchins’ life and career

02:40

As the news breaks that Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins, family and friends of the late cinematographer will be remembering her life and career.

Baldwin was starring in a western film called Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico, when a prop firearm he was holding discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, and injuring the director Joul Souza, police said. Hutchins was 42 years old.

Halyna Hutchins: The cinematographer’s life and career

Halyna Hutchins’ final words after being shot on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set

01:40

Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’s last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.

Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.

Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.

Halyna Hutchins’ last words after Alec Baldwin shooting

Alec Baldwin to face involuntary manslaughter charge over Halyna Hutchins death

00:40

Alec Baldwin will be prosecuted over the 2021 Rust movie shooting which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Both Baldwin and the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of Ms Hutchins on the film’s Santa Fe set.

In a statement, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said: “After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew.

“On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

It comes less than three months after the District Attorney’s office received the final report from the police into the incident which led to the death of Ms Hutchins after a prop gun held by Baldwin was discharged.

As Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charges, gun safety on sets ‘gets louder’

Saturday 21 January 2023 23:40

Film production and firearms experts say movie sets probably changed permanently when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the remote New Mexico set of the Western “Rust” 14 months ago.

The incident led to the announcement from prosecutors Thursday that Alec Baldwin and the film’s weapons supervisor will be charged with involuntary manslaughter later this month.

“The gun safety experience on set has become more vocal, it’s a lot louder,” Joey Dillon, an armourer who has overseen the use of firearms on television shows including “Westworld” and movies including “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” told The Associated Press. “I make it a lot louder myself.”

Mr Baldwin was pointing the gun with a live round inside that killed Hutchins as they set up a shot for an upcoming scene.

Alec Baldwin tweets about David Crosby’s death hours after being charged in Rust shooting

Saturday 21 January 2023 23:10

Alec Baldwin used his first public comment after being charged in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to share the news of musician David Crosby’s death.

The actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting on Thursday (19 January) by New Mexico district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies. The 64-year-old is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental October 2021 shooting.

Thursday also marked the death of 81-year-old folk-rock legend Crosby following “a long illness”, his widow said.

Hours after his charges were announced, Baldwin tweeted about Crosby’s death rather than his own situation.

The actor first shared a link to a news article about Crosby’s death, followed by a link to an interview he did with Crosby in 2018 for his podcast, Here’s The Thing with Alec Baldwin.

The podcast series, in which Baldwin interviews public figures, began in 2011 and is ongoing. The most recent episode was published on 12 December, featuring an interview with US political staffer Huma Abedin.

Piers Morgan accuses Alec Baldwin of ‘Hollywood arrogance’

Saturday 21 January 2023 22:40

The former Good Morning Britain presenter appeared to welcome the charges brought against Alec Baldwin on Thursday.

“There was no doubt that it was an accident but Halyna Hutchins died, leaving behind a grief-stricken husband and a young child and the person holding the gun that fired a bullet and killed her was Alec Baldwin,” Piers Morgan said.

“It was him who did that, who fired a bullet into his co-worker’s body and snuffed out her life. Nobody else’s hands were anywhere near the gun.”

“Since that tragic day, Baldwin has been the epitome of Hollywood arrogance.”

Alec Baldwin will ‘fight’ manslaughter charges as lawyer blasts ‘miscarriage of justice’

Saturday 21 January 2023 22:10

Prosecutors announced Thursday that Alec Baldwin will face two counts of involuntary manslaughter over Halyna Hutchins’s death on the movie set of Rust.

In a statement to The Independent, attorney Luke Nikas said: “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.

“Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer responds to involuntary manslaughter charges

Halyna Hutchins’s husband previously said he felt ‘anger’ towards Alec Baldwin

Saturday 21 January 2023 21:40

In February 2022, Halyna Hutchins’s husband said he felt “angry” seeing the actor speak about his wife’s death “so publicly”.

“I was angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way, and then to not accept responsibility after having just described killing her,” said Matt Hutchins on the Today show last year.

“The idea that the person holding the gun causing it to discharge is not rep is absurd to me.”

Eliza Hutton, fiancé of Brandon Lee who died on ‘The Crow’ set, previously spoke out about gun safety

Saturday 21 January 2023 21:04

In the aftermath of the 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins, Eliza Hutton – the fiancé of Brandon Lee – called for “alternatives to real guns on sets”.

Lee died in 1993 aged 28. The actor and son of the late action star Bruce Lee had been killed during the filming of The Crow after an actor fired a prop gun he believed to be loaded with blanks.

It was later discovered that a fragment of a dummy shell had been left in the gun’s barrel. Lee died in hospital following hours of surgery.

In October 2021, Hutton said: “I urge those in positions to make change to consider alternatives to real guns on sets.”

Eliza Hutton breaks silence on fiancé Brandon Lee’s death after Rust fatal shooting

Alec Baldwin will finish filming Rust as lead star despite involuntary manslaughter charges

Saturday 21 January 2023 20:38

The embattled western film Rust will continue production with Alec Baldwin as the lead star as he faces involuntary manslaughter charges over the on-set fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

ICYMI: Halyna Hutchins’s husband says shooting charges for Alec Baldwin are ‘comfort’

Saturday 21 January 2023 19:40

The husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has welcomed the involuntary manslaughter charges being brought against Alec Baldwin and called it “a comfort to the family.”

New Mexico authorities have announced that Mr Baldwin and other members of the crew of the western movie Rust will be prosecuted over Hutchins’s death on the set in October 2021.

“We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life,” Hutchins’s family said through lawyer Brian Panish.

Halyna Hutchins’s husband says shooting charges for Alec Baldwin are ‘comfort’

VOICES: Alec Baldwin has been charged for the shooting of Halyna Hutchins — and Don Jr has something to say

Saturday 21 January 2023 19:10

“In the immediate aftermath of Halyna Hutchins’ death, back in 2021, Don Jr could be found selling T-shirts on his website attempting to satirize the accident (I say “attempting to” because it wasn’t funny, and it also wasn’t technically satire),” The Independent’s Holly Baxter writes.

Now that Alec Baldwin has been charged with the shooting, Don Jr also has something to say.

“When the latest school shooting hits the news, however, most [extreme pro-gun Republicans] at least have the decency to offer redundant “thoughts and prayers”. That Halyna Hutchins wasn’t even worth that to Donald Jr says everything we need to know about the hardhearted apathy that lies underneath.”

Alec Baldwin has been charged — and Don Jr has something to say

What legal experts say about Alec Baldwin charging decision over Rust shooting

Saturday 21 January 2023 18:40

The district attorney says that the charges in the shooting of Halyna Hutchins will be formally filed before the end of January and the charges against Alec Baldwin carry up to a maximum 18-month prison sentence.

Former prosecutors and attorneys have been reacting to the decision to criminally charge the Hollywood star over the October 2021 set shooting.

“Prosecutors have taken a bold step by charging Baldwin,” former Los Angeles County prosecutor Joshua Ritter, who is a partner with El Dabe Ritter Trial Lawyers, told The Independent.

What do legal experts say ‘bold’ charging decisions mean for Alec Baldwin?

Rust to continue production with Alec Baldwin as lead star

Saturday 21 January 2023 18:30

The embattled western film Rust will be completed, the production has announced amid pending charges against three of its original crew.

Melina Spadone, an attorney for the production of the western, confirmed the news on Friday to CNN, adding that “on-set safety supervisors and union crew members ... will bar any use of working weapons or any ammunition.”

Alec Baldwin, who will remain in the film’s lead role, is facing charges over the 2021 accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, New Mexico prosecutors announced on Thursday.

Rust’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter, while first assistant director David Halls has already agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Donald Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin Rust charges

Saturday 21 January 2023 18:10

Alec Baldwin is set to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face two charges of involuntary manslaughter.

“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday in response to the announcement.

Mr Avenatti, a disgraced lawyer, was sentenced to 14 years in prison last month and ordered to pay $11m in restitution after he was found to have embezzled millions from four clients, CNN reported.

Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin charges

VOICES: The controversy over Alec Baldwin and Rust dangerously misses the point about gun safety

Saturday 21 January 2023 17:40

“It is entirely understandable for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins to welcome the charges brought against Alec Baldwin,” Andrew Buncombe writes for The Independent.

But America’s real Wild West is not film sets of westerns. It is our schools, streets, shops, and places of worship.

Controversy over Alec Baldwin and Rust dangerously misses the point about gun safety

Alec Baldwin is now facing involuntary manslaughter charges. What changed?

Saturday 21 January 2023 17:10

Nearly 15 months after the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins, investigators announced criminal charges over the on-set fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

According to affidavits from law enforcement, the 64-year-old actor was discussing a gunfight sequence with crew members when he unholstered the weapon and raised it in the direction of a camera, where director Joel Souza and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins were standing.

What changed in the Alec Baldwin shooting case?

Father of slain camerawoman hopes Alec Baldwin charges brings change

Saturday 21 January 2023 15:30

The father of Sarah Jones, a camera operator who died on the set of the 2014 film Midnight Rider, has said that he hopes the charges against Baldwin will bring about change.

His daughter was killed on set. He hopes the Alec Baldwin charges will spur change

Halyna Hutchins: The cinematographer’s life and career

Saturday 21 January 2023 14:34

Following the news that Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of Halyna Hutchins, The Independent’s Ellie Muir has looked back at the cinematographer’s life and career.

Halyna Hutchins’s husband previously said he felt ‘anger’ towards Alec Baldwin

Saturday 21 January 2023 13:00

In February 2022, Halyna Hutchins’s husband said he felt “angry” seeing the actor speak about his wife’s death “so publicly”.

“I was angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way, and then to not accept responsibility after having just described killing her,” said Matt Hutchins on the Today show last year.

“The idea that the person holding the gun causing it to discharge is not rep is absurd to me.”

Bevan Hurley explains the intricacies of what makes ‘Rust’ a complicated case

Saturday 21 January 2023 12:22

The Independent’s Bevan Hurley explains the ins and outs of the complicated case in light of the charges announced today.

Nearly 15 months after the fatal shooting, investigators announced criminal charges over the on set fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Bevan Hurley explains the complicated case

Donald Trump Jr has been criticised – again– for his remarks about the shooting

Saturday 21 January 2023 11:32

Donald Trump Jr has been critisied for his “hateful” response to the news that Alec Baldwin is being charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The son of the former US president was one of the first public figures to comment on the charges announced on Thursday (19 January).

It is not the first time he has publicly remarked on the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins in a manner that has been called “insensitive”.

In the aftermath of the shooting in 2021, Trump Jr sold T-shirts reading: “Guns don’t kill people. Alec Baldwin kills people.”

Alec Baldwin has been charged — and Don Jr has something to say

Attorneys for Rust amourer criticise the investigation as ‘very flawed'

Saturday 21 January 2023 11:04

The attorney of Hannah Gutierrez Reed has issued a statement responding to the charges, calling the investigation “very flawed”.

Reed – who will also be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the incident – was the armourer on Rust.

“Hannah is, and always has been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter,” said Jason Bowles and Toff J Bullion.

Watch: Alec Baldwin to face manslaughter charge over Halyna Hutchins' shooting

Saturday 21 January 2023 10:26

Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin to face involuntary manslaughter charge over shooting of Halyna Hutchins

Halyna Hutchins’ last words after being on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set

Saturday 21 January 2023 10:05

After interviewing 14 cast and crew members who were on the Rust set at the time of the fatal October 2021 shooting, the Los Angeles Times reported a secondhand account of what happened.

Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film ‘Rust’ died on 21 October 2021 after Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on set

Father of camerawoman killed on 2014 movie set speaks to The Independent

Saturday 21 January 2023 09:30

The father of Sarah Jones, a camerawoman who was killed on the set of the 2014 film Midnight Rider, speaks to The Independent’s Bevan Hurley.

Richard Jones and his wife Elizabeth formed the Safety for Sarah non-profit to educate young filmmakers on the importance of following correct protocols on set, with the mantra: “Never forget, never again.”

Jones told The Independent that the shooting of Halyna Hutchins had resurfaced the pain he felt after his daughter’s death.

His daughter was killed on set. He hopes the Alec Baldwin charges will spur change

“There needs to be accountability for this tragedy, and I’m glad to see that work is being done to hold people accountable,” he told The Independent.

“It’s clear, as in the death of my daughter Sarah, there’s a chain of events that occurred. If any one of those professionals had done their job properly, it would have prevented this tragedy.”

Eliza Hutton, fiancé of Brandon Lee who died on ‘The Crow’ set, previously spoke out about gun safety

Saturday 21 January 2023 09:03

In the aftermath of the 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins, Eliza Hutton – the fiancé of Brandon Lee – called for “alternatives to real guns on sets”.

Lee died in 1993 aged 28. The actor and son of the late action star Bruce Lee had been killed during the filming of The Crow after an actor fired a prop gun he believed to be loaded with blanks.

It was later discovered that a fragment of a dummy shell had been left in the gun’s barrel. Lee died in hospital following hours of surgery.

In October 2021, Hutton said: “I urge those in positions to make change to consider alternatives to real guns on sets.”

Eliza Hutton breaks silence on fiancé Brandon Lee’s death after Rust fatal shooting

Alec Baldwin tweets about David Crosby’s death hours after being charged in Rust shooting

Saturday 21 January 2023 08:30

The 64-year-old is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental October 2021 shooting.

Alec Baldwin breaks silence after being charged in Rust shooting

A history of Alec Baldwin’s career and life

Saturday 21 January 2023 08:00

Alec Baldwin has had a career in TV and film for more than three decades. He is best known for his roles in 30 Rock, and has had roles in Beetlejuice, Glengarry Glen Ross and The Departed. He has also received acclaim for his impression of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Here, The Independent’s Ellie Harrison takes a look at his career highlights and lowlights.

Star, who has seven children, is famous for his role in ‘30 Rock’ and for his impersonation of Donald Trump on ‘SNL’

Saturday 21 January 2023 07:38

Halyna Hutchins’ husband says charges are a ‘comfort to the family’

In a statement issued after the announcement of the charges, Matt Hutchins said: “ We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law.”

Halyna Hutchins’s husband says shooting charges for Alec Baldwin are ‘comfort’

Who is Hannah Gutierrez-Reed?

Saturday 21 January 2023 07:00

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is the armourer who is also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter over the October 2021 fatal Rust shooting.

As the head armourer on the film set, Gutierrez-Reed’s job was to “set up” the guns. She was the crew member who placed the firearm on the cart that discharged after Baldwin picked it up, firing the bullet that fatally shot Halyna Hutchins.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was the armourer on the set of Rust (Facebook / Voices of the West)

The 24-year-old is the daughter of Hollywood armourer Thell Reed. Reed is well-known in the industry for having taught Brad Pitt and Val Kilmer “realistic gun handling”. He also worked on Quentin Tarantino’s 2012 movie Django Unchained as the quick draw expert.

Reed reportedly trained Guiterrez-Reed, who revealed on a recent episode of the Voices of the West podcast, that Rust was only her second film set acting as lead armourer. She recently wrapped on her first movie set –The Old Way (2023) starring Nicolas Cage.

Alec Baldwin shot a woman on set. He’s now facing involuntary manslaughter charges. What changed?

Saturday 21 January 2023 21:55

Nearly 15 months after the fatal shooting, investigators announced criminal charges over the on-set fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

What changed in the Alec Baldwin shooting case?

Everything Alec Baldwin has said about the shooting

Saturday 21 January 2023 06:28

In light of the news, this is everything Alec Baldwin has said about the incident.

The actor has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the shooting.

Everything Alec Baldwin has said about the Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin honoured Halyna Hutchins on the one-year anniversary of her death

Saturday 21 January 2023 06:00

In October last year, Alec Baldwin marked the one-year anniversary of Halyna Hutchins’s death with a post on social media.

On Friday (21 October), one year after the incident took place, Baldwin shared a photo of Hutchins to Instagram. “One year ago today…” he captioned the post.

Cinematographer died in October 2021 on set of film ‘Rust’

‘No one is above the law’

Saturday 21 January 2023 05:33

Read Santa Fe DA Mary Carmack-Altwies’s full statement on involuntary manslaughter charges brought against Alec Baldwin in full below.

Read the DA’s reasons for charging Alec Baldwin in full

Donald Trump Jr criticised for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges

Saturday 21 January 2023 05:00

Donald Trump Jr was among the first public figures to respond to the news.

The former US president’s son has been criticised for his “hateful” reaction to Baldwin’s Rust charges.

“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday (19 January) in response to the announcement.

Donald Trump Jr has come under fire for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges.

Alec Baldwin: A history of the actor’s career and life

Saturday 21 January 2023 04:27

Alec Baldwin has had a career in TV and film for more than three decades. He is best known for his roles in 30 Rock, and has had roles in Beetlejuice, Glengarry Glen Ross and The Departed. He has also received acclaim for his impression of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Here, The Independent’s Ellie Harrison takes a look at his career highlights and lowlights.

A history of Alec Baldwin’s career and life

Baldwin breaks silence after charges

Saturday 21 January 2023 04:00

Hours after Baldwin faced criminal charges over the October 2021 fatal shooting, the actor jumped on Twitter to share a news article about David Crosby’s death. He followed up with a link to a podcast interview he did with Crosby in 2018.

Read more here:

Baldwin interviewed Crosby in 2018

ICYMI: Alec Baldwin will ‘fight’ manslaughter charges as lawyer blasts ‘miscarriage of justice’

Saturday 21 January 2023 03:32

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer has described the involuntary manslaughter charges over the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins as a “terrible miscarriage of justice”.

Prosecutors announced Thursday that Baldwin will face two counts of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins’s death on the movie set of Rust.

In a statement to The Independent, attorney Luke Nikas said: “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer responds to involuntary manslaughter charges

Everything Alec Baldwin has said about the shooting

Saturday 21 January 2023 03:00

In light of Thursday’s criminal charges, this is everything Alec Baldwin has said about the incident.

The actor has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the shooting and maintained that he was told the gun was “cold”.

In 2021, a gun being used as a prop by actor Alec Baldwin went off on the set of ‘Rust,’ killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Piers Morgan accuses Alec Baldwin of ‘Hollywood arrogance’ amid Rust shooting charges

Saturday 21 January 2023 02:35

Piers Morgan has commented on the news that Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

It was announced on Thursday (19 January) that Baldwin is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental killing of Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in 2021.

Piers Morgan accuses Alec Baldwin of ‘Hollywood arrogance’ amid Rust shooting charges

Baldwin vows to ‘fight these charges'

Saturday 21 January 2023 02:00

In response to the charges facing Baldwin, the actor’s lawyers released a statement.

Find out more below:

‘We will fight these charges, and we will win’, Baldwin’s lawyer Luke Nikas says over Rust shooting

‘A really fast and loose set’

Saturday 21 January 2023 01:34

In an interview with CNN, New Mexico first judicial district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies explained how she had come to charge Alec Baldwin and armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with involuntary manslaughter.

She explained that just because a fatal shooting was accidental, as was the case in Halyna Hutchins’ death, didn’t mean that no one could be held criminally liable.

“There was such a lack of safety and safety standards on that set… There were live rounds on set,” she told CNN.

“Nobody was checking those or at least they weren’t checking them consistently. And then they somehow got loaded into a gun handed off to Alec Baldwin. He didn’t check it.

“He didn’t do any of the things that he was supposed to do to make sure that he was safe or that anyone around him was safe. And then he pointed the gun at Halyna Hutchins and he pulled the trigger.”

Ms Carmack-Altwies described the production as “a really fast and loose set”.

Why is Baldwin facing charges of involuntary manslaughter?

Saturday 21 January 2023 01:00

“No ono is above the law,” New Mexico’s DA said.

Read the DA’s full statement, explaining the reasons for the charges below...

Alec Baldwin Set Shooting (Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

‘The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the ‘Rust’ film set,’ special prosecutor says

Mickey Rourke defends Baldwin over new charges

Saturday 21 January 2023 00:00

Fellow actor Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler), has spoken out in support of Baldwin over the recent charges facing the Beetlejuice star.

Rourke wrote that there was “no way in hell” Baldwin should be “charged with any negligence whatsoever”.

Read more here:

‘To lay a blame on him is terribly, terribly wrong,’ actor said

Friday 20 January 2023 23:00

The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe looks at how the conversations surrounding Baldwin’s Rust shooting, are distracting us from something far more dangerous.

Read here:

America’s real Wild West is not film sets of westerns, it is our schools, streets, shops, and places of worship

What is Baldwin’s net worth?

Friday 20 January 2023 22:00

At the moment, Baldwin’s net worth is estimated to be around $70m (£57m). This sum is an accumulated amount from his entire earnings throughout his career.

The 64-year-old actor has appeared in numerous films and TV shows over a five-decade period. In that time, he’s also published two books and currently hosts the podcast Here’s the Thing, which he started in 2011.

How many children does Baldwin have?

Friday 20 January 2023 21:00

Baldwin has eight children in total. He shares his eldest daughter Ireland, 27, with his first wife, actor Kim Basinger, whom he divorced after nine years of marriage in 2002.

The 64-year-old actor and his wife Hilaria, 39, of 10 years, share seven children: Carmen, nine, Rafael, seven, Leonardo, six, Romeo, four, Eduardo, two, Lucia, two, and Ilaria, three months.

Alec Baldwin spotted for first time since facing charges

Friday 20 January 2023 20:00

On Friday (20 January) morning, Baldwin was seen in public for the first time since it was announced on Thursday that he would be charged with involuntary manslaughter by the end of January.

The actor was shown hiding his face behind mail while entering a midtown Manhattan building, in photos taken by DailyMail.

After making a quick escape, his wife Hilaria spoke to the reporters outside of their apartment building. She was pictured wearing a green sweatshirt, emblazoned with the word “empathy” across the front.

Hilaria tells reporters to ‘go home’ and ‘leave my family in peace’

Friday 20 January 2023 19:30

Speaking to a swarm of reporters following her on Friday (20 January) morning, Hilaria asked that “on a human level” they leave her “family in peace”.

Reminding them that she and Baldwin have seven children, she told reporters that their presence was “not good”.

“Please, leave my family in peace and let this all play out,” Hilaria said.

Hilaria Baldwin speaks out about cameras following her family after her husband Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter. @NEWSMAX #Baldwin pic.twitter.com/YNgHywNmZu — Mike Carter (@MikeCarterTV) January 20, 2023

How much time will Baldwin serve?

Friday 20 January 2023 19:00

While involuntary manslaughter is less severely punished than other forms of homicide, it’s still a serious crime.

So, with Baldwin facing two charges of involuntary manslaughter, how much time, if any, will he serve in prison?

Read here:

The actor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust’

SAG-AFTRA condemns Baldwin’s charges in blistering statement

Friday 20 January 2023 18:30

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the labour union representing Baldwin and a majority of other entertainers, has spoken out in defence of the actor, who’s facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

In a statement released on Thursday (19 January), SAG-AFTRA called the 2021 fatal shooting a preventable “tragedy”. However, they argued, “it is not a failure of duty or a criminal act on the part of any performer”.

Labelling the prosecutor’s “contention” as “wrong and uninformed”, they wrote that it is not “an actor’s job” to be a “firearms or weapons expert”.

Hilaria Baldwin sports ‘empathy’ shirt after Baldwin faces charges

Friday 20 January 2023 18:00

The day after New Mexico prosecutors announced the involuntary manslaughter charges facing Baldwin, his wife Hilaria, 39, was seen leaving their Manhattan apartment building, with two cups of coffee in hand.

On Friday (20 January), Hilaria, the mother of Baldwin’s seven children, was photographed sporting a green shirt with the word “empathy” emblazoned across the front, in new pictures taken by DailyMail.

Plans to continue Rust production remain in place

Friday 20 January 2023 17:20

Before it was announced that Alec Baldwin would be facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, the actor had confirmed that he and the crew had plans to continue filming the Western movie.

However, even amid Thursday’s decision made by New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, plans to continue production remain, a person with knowledge of the project told The New York Times.

Although, this time, on-set safety supervisors and union crew members are said to be joining the project, while all use of working weapons or form of live ammunition, including blanks, will be barred.

Baldwin will still serve as the film’s lead and Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, will return as director.

Friday 20 January 2023 14:30

Former prosecutors and attorneys respond to ‘bold’ and ‘aggressive’ charges

Full story below.

What do legal experts say ‘bold’ charging decisions mean for Alec Baldwin?

Friday 20 January 2023 14:00

Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.

He wrote: “I usually never put my two cents in about what happens on someone’s movie set. It’s a terrible tragedy what happened to a cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. But no way in hell actor Alec Baldwin should be charged with any negligence whatsoever.

Mickey Rourke says it’s ‘terribly, terribly wrong’ to blame Alec Baldwin for shooting

ICYMI: Screen Actors Guild issues statement on Baldwin facing charges

Friday 20 January 2023 13:30

“The prosecutor’s contention that an actor has a duty to ensure the functional and mechanical operation of a firearm on a production set is wrong and uninformed. An actor’s job is not to be a firearms or weapons expert,” read the actors guild’s statement, without naming Baldwin.

And the statement continued: “The Industry Standards for safety with firearms and use of blank ammunition are âclearly laid out âin Safety Bulletin 1, provided by theâ Jointâ Industry-Wide Labor Management Safety Commission. The guidelines require an experienced, qualified armorer to be put in charge of all handling, use, and safekeeping of firearms on set. These duties include “inspecting the firearm and barrel before and after every firing sequence,” and “checking all firearms before each use.”

“The guidelines do not make it the performer’s responsibility to check any firearm. Performers âtrain to perform, and they are not required or expected to be experts on guns or experienced in their use. The industry assigns that responsibility to qualified professionals who oversee their use and handling in every aspect. Anyone issued a firearm on set must be âgiven training and guidance in its safe handlinâg and use,â but all activity with firearms on a set must be under the careful supervision and control of the professional armorer and the employer.”

What does it mean to be charged with involuntary manslaughter?

Friday 20 January 2023 13:01

Read our explanation on what today’s charges mean – and what the expected sentence for involuntary manslaughter is.

Alec Baldwin: What is involuntary manslaughter and the expected sentence?

Halyna Hutchins's life and career

Friday 20 January 2023 12:05

Halyna Hutchins was born Halyna Anatoliivna Androsovych in 1979 in the Ukrainian village of Horodets.

She grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle, later attending Kyiv National University and graduating with a degree in international journalism. She then pursued her first career, working as an investigative journalist for British documentary productions in eastern Europe.

Hutchins first became interested in film while living at the military base. It was after her work as an investigative journalist that she decided to move to Los Angeles to focus on filmmaking, initially working in various production assistant roles and as a grip electric, while working on shooting short films.

Halyna Hutchins: The cinematographer’s life and career

What the charges against Alec Baldwin mean – and what’s next

Friday 20 January 2023 11:30

The actor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust’. Clémence Michallon writes about what comes next:

What the charges against Alec Baldwin mean – and what’s next

As Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets 'gets louder'

Friday 20 January 2023 10:00

Film production and firearms experts say movie sets probably changed permanently when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the remote New Mexico set of the Western “Rust” 14 months ago, leading to the announcement from prosecutors Thursday that Alec Baldwin and the film’s weapons supervisor will be charged with involuntary manslaughter later this month.

As Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets 'gets louder'

‘Bold’ and ‘aggressive’: What legal experts say about Alec Baldwin charging decision over Rust shooting

Friday 20 January 2023 09:25

A decision by New Mexico authorities to bring involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin for the fatal Rust shooting of Halyna Hutchins has been called “bold” and “aggressive” by legal experts.

The charges against Baldwin and other crew members were announced by Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb on Thursday.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the movie’s armourer, is expected to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting.

What do legal experts say ‘bold’ charging decisions mean for Alec Baldwin?

What the charges against Alec Baldwin mean – and what’s next

Friday 20 January 2023 07:04

The actor faces involuntary manslaughter charges over the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust’.

What the charges against Alec Baldwin mean – and what’s next

Screen Actors Guild issues statement on Baldwin facing charges

Friday 20 January 2023 06:26

“The prosecutor’s contention that an actor has a duty to ensure the functional and mechanical operation of a firearm on a production set is wrong and uninformed. An actor’s job is not to be a firearms or weapons expert,” read the actors guild’s statement, without naming Baldwin.

And the statement continued: “The Industry Standards for safety with firearms and use of blank ammunition are âclearly laid out âin Safety Bulletin 1, provided by theâ Jointâ Industry-Wide Labor Management Safety Commission. The guidelines require an experienced, qualified armorer to be put in charge of all handling, use, and safekeeping of firearms on set. These duties include “inspecting the firearm and barrel before and after every firing sequence,” and “checking all firearms before each use.”

“The guidelines do not make it the performer’s responsibility to check any firearm. Performers âtrain to perform, and they are not required or expected to be experts on guns or experienced in their use. The industry assigns that responsibility to qualified professionals who oversee their use and handling in every aspect. Anyone issued a firearm on set must be âgiven training and guidance in its safe handlinâg and use,â but all activity with firearms on a set must be under the careful supervision and control of the professional armorer and the employer.”

Alec Baldwin will ‘fight’ manslaughter charges as lawyer blasts ‘miscarriage of justice’

Friday 20 January 2023 05:01

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer has described the involuntary manslaughter charges over the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins as a “terrible miscarriage of justice”.

Prosecutors announced Thursday that Baldwin will face two counts of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins’ death on the movie set of Rust.

In a statement to The Independent, attorney Luke Nikas said: “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer responds to involuntary manslaughter charges

What legal experts say about Alec Baldwin charging decision over Rust shooting

Friday 20 January 2023 04:01

A decision by New Mexico authorities to bring involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin for the fatal Rust shooting of Halyna Hutchins has been called “bold” and “aggressive” by legal experts.

What do legal experts say ‘bold’ charging decisions mean for Alec Baldwin?

Piers Morgan accuses Alec Baldwin of ‘Hollywood arrogance’ amid Rust shooting charges

Friday 20 January 2023 03:00

“There was no doubt that it was an accident but Halyna Hutchins died, leaving behind a grief-stricken husband and a young child and the person holding the gun that fired a bullet and killed her was Alec Baldwin,” said Piers Morgan on social media.

“It was him who did that, who fired a bullet into his co-worker’s body and snuffed out her life. Nobody else’s hands were anywhere near the gun.”

Piers Morgan accuses Alec Baldwin of ‘Hollywood arrogance’ amid Rust shooting charges

Halyna Hutchins’ final words after being shot on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set

Friday 20 January 2023 02:00

Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’s last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.

Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.

Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.

Halyna Hutchins’ last words after Alec Baldwin shooting

A timeline of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s relationship

Friday 20 January 2023 00:40

In their more than a decade of marriage, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have reached many different milestones together.

After getting married in 2012, the pair expanded their family rapidly and most recently welcomed their seventh child in September. They’ve spoken candidly about different aspects of their marriage, including their 26 year age gap.

At the end of last year, the pair also addressed the struggle they’ve endured since the accidental shooting on the set of Alec’s movie, Rust. In October 2021, a prop gun being used by Alec fired a bullet; the result fatally wounded the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

A timeline of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s relationship

What the charges against Alec Baldwin mean – and what’s next

Friday 20 January 2023 00:10

The Independent’s Clémence Michallon writes that charges brought against Alec Baldwin could mark the “beginning of a lengthy legal saga”.

Former prosecutors and attorneys respond to ‘bold’ and ‘aggressive’ charges

Thursday 19 January 2023 22:39

The Independent’s Graeme Massie spoke with former prosecutors and attorneys about their thoughts on the charges being brought against Alec Baldwin.

What do legal experts say ‘bold’ charging decisions mean for Alec Baldwin?

Who was Halyna Hutchins?

Thursday 19 January 2023 21:54

In light of the news that Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter, family and friends of Halyna Hutchins have remembered her life and career.

Halyna Hutchins: The cinematographer’s life and career

Halyna Hutchins’ husband says charges are a ‘comfort to the family'

Thursday 19 January 2023 20:42

In a statement issued after the announcement of the charges, Matt Hutchins said: “ We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law.”

Halyna Hutchins’s husband says shooting charges for Alec Baldwin are ‘comfort’

Former prosecutors and attorneys respond to ‘bold’ and ‘aggressive’ charges

Thursday 19 January 2023 20:00

The Independent’s Graeme Massie spoke with former prosecutors and attorneys about their thoughts on the charges being brought against Alec Baldwin.

District attorney says that charges will be formally filed against actor before the end of January

Who is Alec Baldwin married to?

Thursday 19 January 2023 19:30

Baldwin has been married to his wife Hilaria for more than 10 years. The couple met in 2011 and got married the following year.

In their more than a decade of marriage, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have reached many different milestones together.

Read Matt Hutchins’s statement in full

Thursday 19 January 2023 18:14

The husband of Halyna Hutchins has reacted to news of the charges, stating that the charges are a “comfort to the family”.

Read his statement in full:

Halyna Hutchins’s husband says shooting charges for Alec Baldwin are ‘comfort’

Halyna Hutchins’s husband responds to charges

Thursday 19 January 2023 18:01

The husband of Halyna Hutchins has issued a statement in response to the charges.

Matt Hutchins thanked the DA for concluding their “thorough investigation and determining that chages for involuntary manslaughter are warranted”.

Hutchins said that their “independent investigation also supports charges are warranted”.

He said that it is a “comfort to the family” to know that ”no one is above the law”.

Everything Alec Baldwin has said about the shooting

Thursday 19 January 2023 17:34

Alec Baldwin’s attorney has said they intend to “fight these charges”.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the shooting.

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer responds to involuntary manslaughter charges

Donald Trump Jr criticised for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ charges

Thursday 19 January 2023 17:10

Donald Trump Jr is among the first public figures to respond to the news.

The former US president’s son has been criticised for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges.

“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday (19 January) in response to the announcement.

Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin charges

Read the statement from Alec Baldwin’s attorney

Thursday 19 January 2023 17:02

In a statement given to The Independent, Luke Nikas refuted the charges.

The actor’s attorney said they intend to “fight these charges” and “win”. Read the statement in full here...

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer responds to involuntary manslaughter

Alec Baldwin’s attorney says they will ‘fight’ the charges – ‘and win'

Thursday 19 January 2023 16:55

Alec Baldwin’s attorney has issued a statement in response to the charges.

Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel called the decision a “terrible miscarriage of justice”.

Nikas went on to say that Baldwin had “no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun” and that he relied on the professionals who assured him the gun did not have live rounds.

Alec Baldwin marked the one-year anniversary of Halyna Hutchins’s death

Thursday 19 January 2023 16:45

In October last year, Alec Baldwin marked the one-year anniversary of Halyna Hutchins’s death with a post on social media.

On Friday (21 October), one year after the incident took place, Baldwin shared a photo of Hutchins to Instagram. “One year ago today…” he captioned the post.

Alec Baldwin remembers Halyna Hutchins on one-year anniversary of her death

Read the DA’s statement in full here

Thursday 19 January 2023 16:40

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew,” New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday (19 January).

“On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

Read the DA’s reasons for charging Alec Baldwin in full

‘No one is above the law'

Thursday 19 January 2023 16:29

Read the full statement from the DA explaning the reasons for the charges below...

Read the DA’s reasons for charging Alec Baldwin in full