Alec Baldwin news – live: Actor in Instagram spat as Rust to resume shooting despite charges

Alec Baldwin has shared his first family photo since it was announced he faces involuntary manslaughter charges.

The actor, who will continue to film Rust despire being charged in the on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, posted the image on Instagram.

It shows his wife Hilaria Baldwin, and their six-year-old son Leo.

Melina Spadone, an attorney for the production of the western, confirmed the news on Friday to CNN, adding that “on-set safety supervisors and union crew members ... will bar any use of working weapons or any ammunition.”

Mr Baldwin is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental shooting, New Mexico prosecutors announced on Thursday. Armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter, while first assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

A person with knowledge of the film had previously told The New York Times that Baldwin would still serve as the film’s lead and Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, will return as director.

Thursday’s decision comes more than 15 months after the fatal October 2021 shooting, when a gun held by Baldwin discharged on set. A single bullet struck Souza in the shoulder before fatally striking Hutchins in the chest.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and maintained that he was told the gun was “cold”.

17:48

A timeline of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s relationship

16:30

Over the weekend, Hilaria approached photographers in New York City, while carrying one of her children, to ask them to “leave my family in peace” amid the charges against her husband.

Here’s a timeline of the couple’s relationship...

A timeline of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s relationship

Alec Baldwin has been posting on his socials in recent days

15:51

He shared a photo of his wife and son...

Alec Baldwin shares first personal post since facing manslaughter charges

14:25

13:58

13:28

12:58

12:29

11:28

10:58

Prosecutors seek justice in Alec Baldwin case, regardless of fame

Prosecutors have vowed to file those charges before February against the 64-year-old actor and weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western movie “Rust” in October 2021.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies says the case is about equal justice under the law and accountability in the death of Halyna Hutchins, regardless of the fame or fortune of those involved.

She says the Ukrainian-born cinematographer’s death while rehearsing a scene was tragic — and preventable.

Mr Baldwin and Ms Gutierrez-Reed maintain their innocence and have vowed to fight the charges, which were announced Thursday.

10:28

09:58

