Alec Baldwin news – live: Hollywood backs actor in wake of Rust shooting involuntary manslaughter charges

As Alec Baldwin faces charges of involuntary manslaughter over the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Rust set, SAG-AFTRA and fellow actor Mickey Rourke have defended him.

The actor is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental shooting, New Mexico prosecutors announced on Thursday.

The first assistant director on Rust, David Halls, has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Meanwhile, the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Even amid the recent developments, continued production on Rust remains, a person with knowledge of the project told The New York Times.

Baldwin will still serve as the film’s lead and Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, will return as director.

Thursday’s decision comes more than 15 months after the fatal October 2021 shooting, when a gun held by Baldwin discharged on set. A single bullet struck Souza in the shoulder before fatally striking Hutchins in the chest.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and maintained that he was told the gun was “cold”.

20:00 , Inga Parkel

On Friday (20 January) morning, Baldwin was seen in public for the first time since it was announced on Thursday that he would be charged with involuntary manslaughter by the end of January.

The actor was shown hiding his face behind mail while entering a midtown Manhattan building, in photos taken by DailyMail.

After making a quick escape, his wife Hilaria spoke to the reporters outside of their apartment building. She was pictured wearing a green sweatshirt, emblazoned with the word “empathy” across the front.

Hilaria tells reporters to ‘go home’ and ‘leave my family in peace’

19:30 , Inga Parkel

Speaking to a swarm of reporters following her on Friday (20 January) morning, Hilaria asked that “on a human level” they leave her “family in peace”.

Reminding them that she and Baldwin have seven children, she told reporters that their presence was “not good”.

“Please, leave my family in peace and let this all play out,” Hilaria said.

Hilaria Baldwin speaks out about cameras following her family after her husband Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter. @NEWSMAX #Baldwin pic.twitter.com/YNgHywNmZu — Mike Carter (@MikeCarterTV) January 20, 2023

How much time will Baldwin serve?

19:00 , Inga Parkel

While involuntary manslaughter is less severely punished than other forms of homicide, it’s still a serious crime.

So, with Baldwin facing two charges of involuntary manslaughter, how much time, if any, will he serve in prison?

Alec Baldwin Set Shooting (Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The actor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust’

SAG-AFTRA condemns Baldwin's charges in blistering statement

18:30 , Inga Parkel

The Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the labour union representing Baldwin and a majority of other entertainers, has spoken out in defence of the actor, who’s facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

In a statement released on Thursday (19 January), SAG-AFTRA called the 2021 fatal shooting a preventable “tragedy”. However, they argued, “it is not a failure of duty or a criminal act on the part of any performer”.

Labelling the prosecutor’s “contention” as “wrong and uninformed”, they wrote that it is not “an actor’s job” to be a “firearms or weapons expert”.

Hilaria Baldwin sports ‘empathy’ shirt after Baldwin faces charges

18:00 , Inga Parkel

The day after New Mexico prosecutors announced the involuntary manslaughter charges facing Baldwin, his wife Hilaria, 39, was seen leaving their Manhattan apartment building, with two cups of coffee in hand.

On Friday (20 January), Hilaria, the mother of Baldwin’s seven children, was photographed sporting a green shirt with the word “empathy” emblazoned across the front, in new pictures taken by DailyMail.

Plans to continue Rust production remain in place

17:20 , Inga Parkel

Before it was announced that Alec Baldwin would be facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, the actor had confirmed that he and the crew had plans to continue filming the Western movie.

However, even amid Thursday’s decision made by New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, plans to continue production remain, a person with knowledge of the project told The New York Times.

Although, this time, on-set safety supervisors and union crew members are said to be joining the project, while all use of working weapons or form of live ammunition, including blanks, will be barred.

Baldwin will still serve as the film’s lead and Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, will return as director.

15:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Halyna Hutchins’ husband says charges are a ‘comfort to the family’

In a statement issued after the announcement of the charges, Matt Hutchins said: “ We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law.”

Halyna Hutchins's husband says shooting charges for Alec Baldwin are 'comfort'

14:30 , Jacob Stolworthy

Former prosecutors and attorneys respond to ‘bold’ and ‘aggressive’ charges

The Independent’s Graeme Massie spoke with former prosecutors and attorneys about their thoughts on the charges being brought against Alec Baldwin.

What do legal experts say 'bold' charging decisions mean for Alec Baldwin?

14:00 , Jacob Stolworthy

Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.

He wrote: “I usually never put my two cents in about what happens on someone’s movie set. It’s a terrible tragedy what happened to a cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. But no way in hell actor Alec Baldwin should be charged with any negligence whatsoever.

Mickey Rourke says it's 'terribly, terribly wrong' to blame Alec Baldwin for shooting

ICYMI: Screen Actors Guild issues statement on Baldwin facing charges

13:30 , Graeme Massie

“The prosecutor’s contention that an actor has a duty to ensure the functional and mechanical operation of a firearm on a production set is wrong and uninformed. An actor’s job is not to be a firearms or weapons expert,” read the actors guild’s statement, without naming Baldwin.

And the statement continued: “The Industry Standards for safety with firearms and use of blank ammunition are âclearly laid out âin Safety Bulletin 1, provided by theâ Jointâ Industry-Wide Labor Management Safety Commission. The guidelines require an experienced, qualified armorer to be put in charge of all handling, use, and safekeeping of firearms on set. These duties include “inspecting the firearm and barrel before and after every firing sequence,” and “checking all firearms before each use.”

“The guidelines do not make it the performer’s responsibility to check any firearm. Performers âtrain to perform, and they are not required or expected to be experts on guns or experienced in their use. The industry assigns that responsibility to qualified professionals who oversee their use and handling in every aspect. Anyone issued a firearm on set must be âgiven training and guidance in its safe handlinâg and use,â but all activity with firearms on a set must be under the careful supervision and control of the professional armorer and the employer.”

Alec Baldwin: A history of the actor's career and life

13:00 , Graeme Massie

Alec Baldwin has had a career in TV and film for more than three decades. He is best known for his roles in 30 Rock, and has roles in Beetlejuice, Glengarry Glen Ross and The Departed. He has also received acclaim for his impression of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

Here, The Independent's Ellie Harrison takes a look at his career highlights and lowlights.

Here, The Independent’s Ellie Harrison takes a look at his career highlights and lowlights.

A history of Alec Baldwin's career and life

ICYMI: Alec Baldwin will 'fight' manslaughter charges as lawyer blasts 'miscarriage of justice'

12:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer has described the involuntary manslaughter charges over the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins as a “terrible miscarriage of justice”.

Prosecutors announced Thursday that Baldwin will face two counts of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins’s death on the movie set of Rust.

In a statement to The Independent, attorney Luke Nikas said: “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.

Alec Baldwin's lawyer responds to involuntary manslaughter charges

Halyna Hutchins's life and career

12:05 , Graeme Massie

Halyna Hutchins was born Halyna Anatoliivna Androsovych in 1979 in the Ukrainian village of Horodets.

She grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle, later attending Kyiv National University and graduating with a degree in international journalism. She then pursued her first career, working as an investigative journalist for British documentary productions in eastern Europe.

Hutchins first became interested in film while living at the military base. It was after her work as an investigative journalist that she decided to move to Los Angeles to focus on filmmaking, initially working in various production assistant roles and as a grip electric, while working on shooting short films.

The Independent’s Ellie Muir has more on Hutchins’ biography.

Halyna Hutchins: The cinematographer's life and career

What the charges against Alec Baldwin mean – and what's next

11:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The actor has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of 'Rust'. Clémence Michallon writes about what comes next:

What the charges against Alec Baldwin mean – and what's next

‘A really fast and loose set’

11:01 , Graeme Massie

In an interview with CNN, New Mexico first judicial district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies explained how she had come to charge Alec Baldwin and armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with involuntary manslaughter.

She explained that just because a fatal shooting was accidental, as was the case in Halyna Hutchins’ death, didn’t mean that no one could be held criminally liable.

“There was such a lack of safety and safety standards on that set… There were live rounds on set,” she told CNN.

“Nobody was checking those or at least they weren’t checking them consistently. And then they somehow got loaded into a gun handed off to Alec Baldwin. He didn’t check it.

“He didn’t do any of the things that he was supposed to do to make sure that he was safe or that anyone around him was safe. And then he pointed the gun at Halyna Hutchins and he pulled the trigger.”

Ms Carmack-Altwies described the production as “a really fast and loose set”.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies speaks during a news conference in October 2021. (AP)

Piers Morgan accuses Alec Baldwin of ‘Hollywood arrogance’ amid Rust shooting charges

10:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Piers Morgan has commented on the news that Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

It was announced on Thursday (19 January) that Baldwin is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental killing of Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in 2021.

Piers Morgan accuses Alec Baldwin of 'Hollywood arrogance' amid Rust shooting charges

As Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets 'gets louder'

10:00 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Film production and firearms experts say movie sets probably changed permanently when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the remote New Mexico set of the Western "Rust" 14 months ago, leading to the announcement from prosecutors Thursday that Alec Baldwin and the film's weapons supervisor will be charged with involuntary manslaughter later this month.

As Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets 'gets louder'

'Bold' and 'aggressive': What legal experts say about Alec Baldwin charging decision over Rust shooting

09:25 , Maroosha Muzaffar

A decision by New Mexico authorities to bring involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin for the fatal Rust shooting of Halyna Hutchins has been called “bold” and “aggressive” by legal experts.

The charges against Baldwin and other crew members were announced by Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb on Thursday.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the movie’s armourer, is expected to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting.

What do legal experts say 'bold' charging decisions mean for Alec Baldwin?

Screen Actors Guild issues statement on Baldwin facing charges

07:57 , Graeme Massie

“The prosecutor’s contention that an actor has a duty to ensure the functional and mechanical operation of a firearm on a production set is wrong and uninformed. An actor’s job is not to be a firearms or weapons expert,” read the actors guild’s statement, without naming Baldwin.

And the statement continued: “The Industry Standards for safety with firearms and use of blank ammunition are âclearly laid out âin Safety Bulletin 1, provided by theâ Jointâ Industry-Wide Labor Management Safety Commission. The guidelines require an experienced, qualified armorer to be put in charge of all handling, use, and safekeeping of firearms on set. These duties include “inspecting the firearm and barrel before and after every firing sequence,” and “checking all firearms before each use.”

“The guidelines do not make it the performer’s responsibility to check any firearm. Performers âtrain to perform, and they are not required or expected to be experts on guns or experienced in their use. The industry assigns that responsibility to qualified professionals who oversee their use and handling in every aspect. Anyone issued a firearm on set must be âgiven training and guidance in its safe handlinâg and use,â but all activity with firearms on a set must be under the careful supervision and control of the professional armorer and the employer.”

(Getty/Reuters)

What the charges against Alec Baldwin mean – and what's next

07:04 , Graeme Massie

The actor faces involuntary manslaughter charges over the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of 'Rust'.

What the charges against Alec Baldwin mean – and what's next

Watch: Alec Baldwin to face manslaughter charge over Halyna Hutchins' shooting

06:05 , Graeme Massie

Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin to face involuntary manslaughter charge over shooting of Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin will 'fight' manslaughter charges as lawyer blasts 'miscarriage of justice'

05:01 , Graeme Massie

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer has described the involuntary manslaughter charges over the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins as a “terrible miscarriage of justice”.

Prosecutors announced Thursday that Baldwin will face two counts of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins’ death on the movie set of Rust.

In a statement to The Independent, attorney Luke Nikas said: “This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice.

Alec Baldwin's lawyer responds to involuntary manslaughter charges

What legal experts say about Alec Baldwin charging decision over Rust shooting

04:01 , Graeme Massie

A decision by New Mexico authorities to bring involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin for the fatal Rust shooting of Halyna Hutchins has been called "bold" and "aggressive" by legal experts.

The Independent's Graeme Massie has the story.

What do legal experts say 'bold' charging decisions mean for Alec Baldwin?

Piers Morgan accuses Alec Baldwin of 'Hollywood arrogance' amid Rust shooting charges

03:00 , Bevan Hurley

“There was no doubt that it was an accident but Halyna Hutchins died, leaving behind a grief-stricken husband and a young child and the person holding the gun that fired a bullet and killed her was Alec Baldwin,” said Piers Morgan on social media.

“It was him who did that, who fired a bullet into his co-worker’s body and snuffed out her life. Nobody else’s hands were anywhere near the gun.”

Piers Morgan accuses Alec Baldwin of 'Hollywood arrogance' amid Rust shooting charges

Halyna Hutchins' final words after being shot on Alec Baldwin's Rust set

02:00 , Bevan Hurley

Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’s last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.

Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.

Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.

Halyna Hutchins' last words after Alec Baldwin shooting

Alec Baldwin tweets about David Crosby's death hours after being charged in Rust shooting

01:15 , Graeme Massie

The 64-year-old is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental October 2021 shooting.

Alec Baldwin breaks silence after being charged in Rust shooting

A timeline of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's relationship

00:40 , Bevan Hurley

In their more than a decade of marriage, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have reached many different milestones together.

After getting married in 2012, the pair expanded their family rapidly and most recently welcomed their seventh child in September. They’ve spoken candidly about different aspects of their marriage, including their 26 year age gap.

At the end of last year, the pair also addressed the struggle they’ve endured since the accidental shooting on the set of Alec’s movie, Rust. In October 2021, a prop gun being used by Alec fired a bullet; the result fatally wounded the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

A timeline of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's relationship

What the charges against Alec Baldwin mean – and what's next

00:10 , Bevan Hurley

The Independent's Clémence Michallon writes that charges brought against Alec Baldwin could mark the "beginning of a lengthy legal saga".

'No one is above the law'

Thursday 19 January 2023 23:50 , Bevan Hurley

Read Santa Fe DA Mary Carmack-Altwies's full statement on involuntary manslaughter charges brought against Alec Baldwin in full below.

Read the DA's reasons for charging Alec Baldwin in full

Former prosecutors and attorneys respond to 'bold' and 'aggressive' charges

Thursday 19 January 2023 22:39 , Bevan Hurley

The Independent's Graeme Massie spoke with former prosecutors and attorneys about their thoughts on the charges being brought against Alec Baldwin.

What do legal experts say 'bold' charging decisions mean for Alec Baldwin?

Who was Halyna Hutchins?

Thursday 19 January 2023 21:54 , Annabel Nugent

In light of the news that Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter, family and friends of Halyna Hutchins have remembered her life and career.

Halyna Hutchins: The cinematographer's life and career

Father of camerawoman killed on 2014 movie set speaks to The Independent

Thursday 19 January 2023 21:30 , Annabel Nugent

The father of Sarah Jones, a camerawoman who was killed on the set of the 2014 film Midnight Rider, speaks to The Independent’s Bevan Hurley.

Richard Jones and his wife Elizabeth formed the Safety for Sarah non-profit to educate young filmmakers on the importance of following correct protocols on set, with the mantra: “Never forget, never again.”

Jones told The Independent that the shooting of Halyna Hutchins had resurfaced the pain he felt after his daughter’s death.

His daughter was killed on set. He hopes the Alec Baldwin charges will spur change

“There needs to be accountability for this tragedy, and I’m glad to see that work is being done to hold people accountable,” he told The Independent.

“It’s clear, as in the death of my daughter Sarah, there’s a chain of events that occurred. If any one of those professionals had done their job properly, it would have prevented this tragedy.”

Donald Trump Jr has been criticised – again– for his remarks about the shooting

Thursday 19 January 2023 21:15 , Annabel Nugent

Donald Trump Jr has been critisied for his “hateful” response to the news that Alec Baldwin is being charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The son of the former US president was one of the first public figures to comment on the charges announced on Thursday (19 January).

It is not the first time he has publicly remarked on the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins in a manner that has been called “insensitive”.

In the aftermath of the shooting in 2021, Trump Jr sold T-shirts reading: “Guns don’t kill people. Alec Baldwin kills people.”

The Independent’s Holly Baxter looks at Trump Jr’s past comments on the incident.

Alec Baldwin has been charged — and Don Jr has something to say

Halyna Hutchins's husband previously said he felt 'anger' towards Alec Baldwin

Thursday 19 January 2023 21:00 , Annabel Nugent

In February 2022, Halyna Hutchins’s husband said he felt “angry” seeing the actor speak about his wife’s death “so publicly”.

“I was angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way, and then to not accept responsibility after having just described killing her,” said Matt Hutchins on the Today show last year.

“The idea that the person holding the gun causing it to discharge is not rep is absurd to me.”

Halyna Hutchins' husband says charges are a 'comfort to the family'

Thursday 19 January 2023 20:42 , Annabel Nugent

In a statement issued after the announcement of the charges, Matt Hutchins said: " We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law."

Halyna Hutchins's husband says shooting charges for Alec Baldwin are 'comfort'

Former prosecutors and attorneys respond to 'bold' and 'aggressive' charges

Thursday 19 January 2023 20:00 , Inga Parkel

The Independent’s Graeme Massie spoke with former prosecutors and attorneys about their thoughts on the charges being brought against Alec Baldwin.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies (AP)

District attorney says that charges will be formally filed against actor before the end of January

Who is Alec Baldwin married to?

Thursday 19 January 2023 19:30 , Inga Parkel

Baldwin has been married to his wife Hilaria for more than 10 years. The couple met in 2011 and got married the following year.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin (Getty Images forÂ 2022 Robert F.)

In their more than a decade of marriage, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have reached many different milestones together.

Halyna Hutchins’ last words after being on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set

Thursday 19 January 2023 19:00 , Inga Parkel

After interviewing 14 cast and crew members who were on the Rust set at the time of the fatal October 2021 shooting, the Los Angeles Times reported a secondhand account of what happened.

Alec Baldwin and Halyna Hutchins (Getty Images)

Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film ‘Rust’ died on 21 October 2021 after Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on set

Read Matt Hutchins’s statement in full

Thursday 19 January 2023 18:14 , Annabel Nugent

The husband of Halyna Hutchins has reacted to news of the charges, stating that the charges are a “comfort to the family”.

Halyna Hutchins’s husband says shooting charges for Alec Baldwin are ‘comfort’

Attorneys for Rust amourer criticise the investigation as ‘very flawed'

Thursday 19 January 2023 18:12 , Inga Parkel

The attorney of Hannah Gutierrez Reed has issued a statement responding to the charges, calling the investigation “very flawed”.

Reed – who will also be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the incident – was the armourer on Rust.

“Hannah is, and always has been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter,” said Jason Bowles and Toff J Bullion.

Statement from Hannah Gutierrez Reed's attorneys on charges in "Rust" shooting of Halyna Hutchins @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/HfSXT22vmb — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) January 19, 2023

Halyna Hutchins’s husband responds to charges

Thursday 19 January 2023 18:01 , Annabel Nugent

The husband of Halyna Hutchins has issued a statement in response to the charges.

Matt Hutchins thanked the DA for concluding their “thorough investigation and determining that chages for involuntary manslaughter are warranted”.

Hutchins said that their “independent investigation also supports charges are warranted”.

He said that it is a “comfort to the family” to know that ”no one is above the law”.

Everything Alec Baldwin has said about the shooting

Thursday 19 January 2023 17:34 , Inga Parkel

Alec Baldwin’s attorney has said they intend to “fight these charges”.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the shooting.

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer responds to involuntary manslaughter charges

Eliza Hutton, fiancé of Brandon Lee who died on ‘The Crow’ set, previously spoke out about gun safety

Thursday 19 January 2023 17:26 , Annabel Nugent

In the aftermath of the 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins, Eliza Hutton – the fiancé of Brandon Lee – called for “alternatives to real guns on sets”.

Lee died in 1993 aged 28. The actor and son of the late action star Bruce Lee had been killed during the filming of The Crow after an actor fired a prop gun he believed to be loaded with blanks.

It was later discovered that a fragment of a dummy shell had been left in the gun’s barrel. Lee died in hospital following hours of surgery.

In October 2021, Hutton said: “I urge those in positions to make change to consider alternatives to real guns on sets.”

Eliza Hutton breaks silence on fiancé Brandon Lee’s death after Rust fatal shooting

Bevan Hurley explains the intricacies of what makes ‘Rust’ a complicated case

Thursday 19 January 2023 17:15 , Inga Parkel

The Independent’s Bevan Hurley explains the ins and outs of the complicated case in light of the charges announced today.

Alec Baldwin Set Shooting (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Nearly 15 months after the fatal shooting, investigators announced criminal charges over the on set fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Bevan Hurley explains the complicated case

Donald Trump Jr criticised for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ charges

Thursday 19 January 2023 17:10 , Annabel Nugent

Donald Trump Jr is among the first public figures to respond to the news.

The former US president’s son has been criticised for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges.

“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday (19 January) in response to the announcement.

Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin charges

Read the statement from Alec Baldwin’s attorney

Thursday 19 January 2023 17:02 , Annabel Nugent

In a statement given to The Independent, Luke Nikas refuted the charges.

The actor’s attorney said they intend to “fight these charges” and “win”. Read the statement in full here...

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer responds to involuntary manslaughter

Alec Baldwin’s attorney says they will ‘fight’ the charges – ‘and win'

Thursday 19 January 2023 16:55 , Annabel Nugent

Alec Baldwin’s attorney has issued a statement in response to the charges.

Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel called the decision a “terrible miscarriage of justice”.

Nikas went on to say that Baldwin had “no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun” and that he relied on the professionals who assured him the gun did not have live rounds.

What does it mean to be charged with involuntary manslaughter?

Thursday 19 January 2023 16:49 , Annabel Nugent

Read our explanation on what today’s charges mean – and what the expected sentence for involuntary manslaughter is.

Alec Baldwin: What is involuntary manslaughter and the expected sentence?

Alec Baldwin marked the one-year anniversary of Halyna Hutchins’s death

Thursday 19 January 2023 16:45 , Annabel Nugent

In October last year, Alec Baldwin marked the one-year anniversary of Halyna Hutchins’s death with a post on social media.

On Friday (21 October), one year after the incident took place, Baldwin shared a photo of Hutchins to Instagram. “One year ago today…” he captioned the post.

Alec Baldwin remembers Halyna Hutchins on one-year anniversary of her death

Read the DA’s statement in full here

Thursday 19 January 2023 16:40 , Annabel Nugent

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew,” New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday (19 January).

“On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

Read the DA’s reasons for charging Alec Baldwin in full

‘No one is above the law'

Thursday 19 January 2023 16:29 , Annabel Nugent

Read the full statement from the DA explaning the reasons for the charges below...

Read the DA’s reasons for charging Alec Baldwin in full

Everything Alec Baldwin has said about the shooting

Thursday 19 January 2023 16:13 , Annabel Nugent

In light of the news, this is everything Alec Baldwin has said about the incident.

The actor has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the shooting.

Everything Alec Baldwin has said about the Rust shooting