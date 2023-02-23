Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty in ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty Thursday in the fatal shooting of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin, 64, did not appear in person or by video to enter the plea, Variety reported. Instead, he submitted paperwork through his attorneys.

More than a year after Baldwin fatally shot Hutchins on the set of “Rust” on Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, he was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The “30 Rock” star has maintained his innocence throughout the process. In a December 2021 TV interview, he claimed that he never pulled the trigger and that the gun fired when he cocked the hammer.

The FBI later tested the gun and could not find any way to make it fire a bullet without pulling the trigger.

“Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who is also charged with involuntary manslaughter, was due in court Friday.

