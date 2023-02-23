Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter over fatal Rust set shooting

Baldwin has long denied any responsibility for the shooting - Reuters

Actor Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a charge of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting on the New Mexico set of the film Rust.

Baldwin, who is expected to make his initial appearance before a judge on Friday, entered the plea via a court filing.

The 30 Rock star has long denied any responsibility for the tragedy in October 2021, when a gun he was rehearsing with discharged, killing the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

Mary Carmack-Altwies, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney, charged Baldwin, 64, and the movie's set armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 25, with two counts of involuntary manslaughter last month for the death of Ms Hutchins.

The conditions of his release prohibit Baldwin from possessing firearms or other dangerous weapons. The actor is also not allowed to consume alcohol, which should not affect Baldwin, who has been sober since 1985.

First assistant director Dave Halls also plead not guilty in a Thursday court filing in which he waived a first court appearance.

Prosecutors had initially applied a state law called a firearm enhancement, which carries a minimum prison sentence of five years.

But after lawyers for Baldwin and Ms Gutierrez-Reed asserted in court that the district attorney had charged them under a version of the law that did not exist at the time of the fatal shooting, prosecutors withdrew their use of the enhancement.

Now the longest sentence the defendants could face is 18 months. Baldwin has said he was told that the gun was “cold,” meaning it did not contain any live rounds and was safe to hold.

But prosecutors say Baldwin, who was both an actor and producer on Rust, is partly to blame for the death, arguing in court papers that he flouted film safety standards on set.

"Baldwin's deviation from known standards, practice and protocol directly caused the fatal death of Hutchins," the documents state.

Baldwin is facing several civil lawsuits over the incident, including from Ms Hutchins’ family in Ukraine who claim they depended on her income.

Another, brought by Ms Hutchins’s widower Matthew, was settled after he was named an executive producer on the movie, which is scheduled to continue filming in Montana this spring.