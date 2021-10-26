Alec Baldwin receives backlash from political figures after fatal movie set incident

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Details are emerging about how Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer on a film set and now the controversy has turned political.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories