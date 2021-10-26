Alec Baldwin receives backlash from political figures after fatal movie set incident

CBSTV Videos

"The Talk" hosts react to the Alec Baldwin prop gun shooting on the set of "Rust" Thursday killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Jerry O'Connell says, "I've been on a lot of sets with guns, and when anyone hands me a gun... the first thing I do, check the magazine, check the chamber, dry fire three times into the ground. If it's pointing anywhere in the direction of anyone, take out the magazine, show them the chamber... I understand the power of firearms. I have taken a gun safety class. I do want to say, first of all, God rest this woman's soul." Sheryl Underwood says, "This is a tragedy. This is a shock, he [Baldwin] just looks distraught." Amanda Kloots adds, "He reached out to me a couple of times when Nick [Cordero] was sick, and offered his prayers and condolences to me and my family, only through social media, but I was blown away by that. I didn't know him at all... it just speaks to the character of the person."