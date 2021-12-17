Alec Baldwin requested a bigger gun in emails with 'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed ahead of production, according to investigators

Alec Baldwin, Rust set Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images for National Geographic / Jae C. Hong / AP Photo

Sante Fe Police obtained a search warrant on Thursday allowing them to search Alec Baldwin's phone.

The department is seeking to review Baldwin's iPhone as they investigate Halyna Hutchins's death on set.

The warrant said Baldwin requested a bigger gun model from armorer Hannah Gutierez-Reed ahead of production.

Actor Alec Baldwin actor requested a bigger gun model than what he was initially offered for a dramatic scene in "Rust," according to a search warrant by the Sante Fe Police Department obtained by Insider.

Investigators with the Santa Fe Police Department obtained the search warrant on Thursday, which authorizes them to seize Alec Baldwin's cellphone as part of their investigation into the deadly accidental shooting on the set of "Rust."

The department is seeking to review text messages, photos, and stored locations on Baldwin's iPhone as they investigate the death of Halyna Hutchins, the film's cinematographer. Hutchins, 42,was killed on October 21 after being hit by a projectile from a prop gun that Baldwin was holding during the filming of a scene.

In the warrant, Baldwin told investigators he exchanged emails with "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed reviewed gun models ahead of the movie's production, during which the actor said he requested a larger gun model for a scene in the movie.

In an interview with Sante Fe authorities, Baldwin said he and Gutierrez-Reed discussed the models of guns before settling on a Colt .45 pistol.

"Alec advised in the scene in the scene he slowly takes the gun out of the holster, then very dramatically turns it and cocks the hammer, which is when the gun goes off," detective Alexandria Hancock wrote in the search warrant

"Alec described the gun to be a 'period' Colt," Hancock continued. "He [Alec Baldwin] said there were emails transferred back and forth between Hannah and him where she showed him different styles of guns."

The warrant went on to say that Baldwin indicated that he was rehearsing a gun draw at the time, and before the production, he "requested a bigger gun."

"Alec was shown a Colt with a brown handle, and a cherry handle, and he ultimately chose the one with the brown handle," according to the warrant.

Authorities said images of receipts for set items from September have been discovered so far in the investigation, leading authorities to obtain the warrant for Baldwin's iPhone as well.

Baldwin has said he assumed the gun only contained "dummy" rounds. The actor told authorities he did not pull the trigger as investigators continue to probe how a "live" round ended up in the gun.

A "live round" in the film industry refers to anything loaded into a gun, including blanks, which have no bullet but produce an explosive sound, whereas a "dummy round" is a stationary, non-explosive round.

In early December, Baldwin also said in an interview with ABC News that he never pulled the trigger of the prop gun that discharged on the movie set.

Gutierrez-Reed told police that she loaded the gun with five empty rounds before lunch on the day of the shooting incident, according to the warrant. She added that she "didn't really check it too much" after lunch and told police that she did have trouble loading it with another empty "dummy" round.

She added another, bringing the total rounds to six ahead of the incident. Gutierrez-Reed told police that she didn't think anyone on set would "be that malicious to bring live ammo onto the set."

Jason Bowles, an attorney for Gutierrez-Reed told Insider that the armorer was unaware of the presence of any live rounds on set or within the dummy box. After the shooting, he said, a crew member inspected the box and told Gutierrez-Reed that there may have been live rounds in it after all.

"Hannah checked the rounds within the gun before lunch and after," Bowles said. "The gun itself was locked up in the safe during lunch, but Hannah inspected the rounds after lunch."

The attorney did not respond to Insider's request for comment regarding her emails with Baldwin prior to the shooting.

Insider reached out to attorneys for Alec Baldwin. Representatives from the Sante Fe Police Department and the Sante Fe County Sheriff did not immediately return Insider's requests for comment.

An attorney for Matthew Hutchins and Sante Fe County Chief Deputy District Attorney Kent Wahlquist declined to comment.

Read the original article on Insider