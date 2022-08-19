Alec Baldwin says he feared for his life following Trump’s Rust shooting comments

  Alec Baldwin
    Alec Baldwin
    Actor
  Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  Halyna Hutchins
    Ukrainian-American cinematographer and investigative journalist
  Joel Souza
    American screenwriter and film director

Alec Baldwin has said that after former US President Donald Trump’s Rust shooting comments, he was “100 per cent nervous” about being attacked by Trump supporters.

The 64-year-old actor fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the set of Rust on October 21, after assistant director David Halls allegedly handed him a prop gun which turned out to be loaded.

A few weeks after the incident, Trump baselessly suggested Baldwin may have deliberately shot his two colleagues.

On a recent CNN appearance (via TMZ), the 30 Rock actor admitted that he was “worried” about what Trump supporters might have done to him following the former president’s comments.

“The former president of the United States said [I] probably shot her on purpose. To me, that was the only time I was worried about what was going to happen,” Baldwin said. “Here was Trump, who instructed people to commit acts of violence, and he was pointing the finger at me and saying I was responsible for the death.”

He continued: “A bunch of people were instructed by the former president to go to the Capitol [building], and they killed a law enforcement officer. They killed somebody. You don’t think I thought to myself, ‘Are some of those people going to come and kill me?’”

In a November radio interview, Trump said of Baldwin: “He’s a troubled guy. There’s something wrong with him. I’ve watched him for years.

Alec Baldwin and Donald Trump (Getty Images)
Alec Baldwin and Donald Trump (Getty Images)

“I mean, everything he does, he’s a volatile guy. He’s a nutjob,” he added. “Maybe he loaded it. There’s something wrong with him, he’s a sick guy.”

Since the fatal incident, Baldwin has denied pulling the trigger of the gun and said that it had gone off on its own.

However, a recent FBI report stated that in accidental discharge testing it was found that the .45 Colt calibre F.lli Pietta single-action revolver could not have fired without the trigger being pulled.

No decision has yet been made by prosecutors on whether Baldwin, or anyone else, will face criminal charges.

