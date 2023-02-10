Alec Baldwin says part of shooting charge unconstitutional

21
ANDREW DALTON
·3 min read

Alec Baldwin on Friday asked a judge in New Mexico to dismiss a five-year firearm sentencing enhancement in the charges against him, saying it is unconstitutionally based on a law passed after the shooting on the set of the film “Rust.”

“The prosecutors committed a basic legal error by charging Mr. Baldwin under a version of the firearm-enhancement statute that did not exist on the date of the accident,” a court filing from Baldwin’s attorneys said.

Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapons supervisor on the set of the Western, were charged last month with felony involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding the director, Joel Souza. Hutchins' parents and sister filed a lawsuit over the shooting Thursday, after a similar suit filed by her husband and son was settled.

Baldwin's attorneys also filed a motion on Tuesday to disqualify the special prosecutor in the case, asserting that her position as a state lawmaker constitutionally prohibits her from holding any authority in a judicial capacity.

Baldwin's legal team is mounting an aggressive legal fight against the charges before he has even made his initial court appearance, which is scheduled to take place by videoconference later this month. Baldwin has not been arrested.

“Another day, another motion from Alec Baldwin and his attorneys in an attempt to distract from the gross negligence and complete disregard for safety on the ‘Rust’ film set that led to Halyna Hutchins’ death," district attorney's spokeswoman Heather Brewer said in an email.

She added that the prosecution team "will review all motions — even those given to the media before being served to the DA. However, the DA’s and the special prosecutor’s focus will always remain on ensuring that justice is served and that everyone — even celebrities with fancy attorneys — is held accountable under the law.”

The manslaughter charges against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed include two alternative standards and sets of penalties, and a jury can decide which to pursue, according to prosecutors.

One version would require proof of negligence, which is punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine under New Mexico law.

The second alternative is reckless disregard of safety “without due caution and circumspection.” It carries a higher threshold of wrongdoing and includes the gun enhancement that could result in a mandatory five years in prison.

But legal experts said Baldwin has a strong chance of seeing it thrown out.

“This is a violation of the ex post facto clause of the constitution," said Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers. “The government can’t pass a law and retroactively punish someone under that law. The judge is likely going to toss that enhancement and so Baldwin is just looking at a maximum sentence of 18 months in jail.”

In court documents, the district attorney's office said reckless safety failures accompanied the film production from the outset, and that Baldwin's "deviation from known standards, practices and protocol directly caused” Hutchins’ death.

They cited Baldwin’s failure as an actor to appear for mandatory firearms training prior to filming and his decision as a producer to work with Gutierrez-Reed, who was an uncertified and inexperienced armorer.

Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas said when the charges were announced that they were “a terrible miscarriage of justice." He said Baldwin relied on the professionals with whom he worked and “had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun.”

___

Associated Press writers Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Morgan Lee in Santa Fe, New Mexico, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Recommended Stories

  • 'Rust': Halyna Hutchins's parents, sister file lawsuit against Alec Baldwin for fatal shooting

    The parents and sister of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the Rust set in 2021, announced plans to sue Alec Baldwin for her death.

  • Ukrainian family of cinematographer sue Baldwin over 'Rust' shooting

    (Reuters) -The Ukrainian parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins filed a civil lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin and others over the cinematographer's 2021 death in New Mexico during the filming of the Western "Rust," the family's lawyer said on Thursday. The announcement comes after a Santa Fe prosecutor on Jan. 31 criminally charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter, accusing him of reckless disregard for safety when a revolver he was holding fired a live round that killed Hutchins and injured "Rust" director Joel Souza. Baldwin in October settled a separate wrongful-death lawsuit brought by Hutchins' husband Matt Hutchins over the fatal shooting on a film set outside Santa Fe.

  • Alec Baldwin challenges New Mexico prosecutors over additional gun-related charge in 'Rust' case

    Alec Baldwin is asking a court to throw out prosecutors plans to land him with additional five-year prison term for 'Rust' shooting

  • House Tax Leader Denounces International Plan to Raise Minimum Corporate Tax

    The House’s top tax legislator said Republicans in Congress wouldn’t accept the agreement reached by the Biden administration and more than 130 countries.

  • Joe Biden & Fox News Entered Into the Most Bizarre Face-Off Over His Super Bowl Interview

    In what was the most on-again, off-again interview, President Joe Biden’s team has officially announced that his pre-Super Bowl sit-down won’t happen with Fox News — but it will happen with one of their TV streaming divisions. Fox Soul. The digital network, that caters to Black audiences, scored the interview with the president with sportscaster […]

  • Column: Why California's anti-chromers can't see the forest for the trees

    We stood in front of a black Impala to admire the metal trim that spanned the length of the car's side. One part was chromed, the other stainless steel. Which was which?

  • Hutchins' relatives sue Baldwin

    Halyna Hutchins' Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin over her 2021 shooting death. (Feb. 10)

  • McConnell Feuds With GOP Senator Who Drew Biden Swipe on Social Security

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell renewed his feud with Rick Scott, criticizing the Florida GOP senator’s proposal to put expiration dates on federal programs after President Joe Biden used it to tar Republicans as seeking to phase out Social Security and Medicare.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss Afte

  • Florida Republicans Approve $10 Million Slush Fund To Fly Asylum Seekers Around The U.S.

    Migrants have already sued the state alleging they were flown to a small island under false pretenses.

  • Judge rejects bid to nullify Boeing deal over Max crashes

    A federal judge has rejected an effort by families of passengers who died in Boeing 737 Max crashes to reopen an agreement that allowed Boeing to avoid prosecution for fraud in how it won regulatory approval for the plane. District Judge Reed O'Connor in Fort Worth said that he has sympathy for families of the 346 people who died in two Max crashes, but that federal law doesn't give courts the power to oversee agreements that prosecutors make with defendants. The court, O'Connor wrote in a decision dated Thursday, “has no occasion to address whether the (settlement) is in fact grossly incommensurate with Boeing’s egregious criminal conduct.”

  • Nicaragua prisoner release pressure valve for Ortega regime

    Sanctions and public criticism of Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega had been building for months, but both United States and Nicaraguan officials say the decision to put 222 dissidents on a plane to Washington came suddenly. The plane was barely off the ground Thursday when word began to spread of the surprise release of opposition figures, journalists, activists and priests that most considered political prisoners. “I think the pressure, the political pressure of the prisoners, the political prisoners became important to the Ortega regime, even for the people, the Sandinista people who were tired of abuses,” opposition leader Juan Sebastian Chamorro, who was among those released, said during a press conference Friday.

  • Flaco the Owl Escapes New York City Zoo and Flies to Nearby Sanctuary

    The Eurasian eagle-owl escaped after the mesh around its habitat was vandalized, Central Park Zoo officials said

  • A gross side effect from California's extra wet winter: More disease-carrying ticks this spring

    Northwest California remains a hot spot for ticks carrying disease, and tick season could be even worse this year after the state's extremely wet winter.

  • Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US

    In the middle of the night, political leaders, priests, students and activists languishing inside Nicaragua's most notorious prisons were awoken, given the clothes they had been arrested in and told to dress. Hours later, 222 of them, widely considered political prisoners, landed at a Washington-area airport, deported from their own country. The United States government said the massive release was both a “unilateral decision” by the government of President Daniel Ortega and the result of concerted diplomatic efforts.

  • Alec Baldwin Never Reached Out To Halyna Hutchins’s Parents After He Fatally Shot Her On The “Rust” Set, And Now They’re Seeking “Accountability And Justice” With A Lawsuit, Their Attorneys Said

    The new lawsuit, filed by Hutchins's mother, father, and sister, seeks unspecified damages for battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and loss of consortium in connection with the Oct. 21, 2021, tragedy.View Entire Post ›

  • With crypto enthusiasm curbed, Larry David Super Bowl ads replaced with booze

    Post FTX collapse, 4 crypto firms pulled Super Bowl ads. Booze ads taste great, less bankrupted. Here's a preview.

  • Year after 'Crypto Bowl,' crypto ads vanish from big game

    Cryptocurrency companies grabbed the spotlight during the 2022 Super Bowl, with commercials from a handful of newcomers to advertising’s biggest stage: FTX, Coinbase, Crypto.com and eToro. A year later, the industry has been humbled by a massive downturn in crypto prices, as well as the bankruptcy of several well-known companies. The dramatic turnaround harkens back to 2000, when dot-com companies such as Pets.com ran Super Bowl ads, only to go out of business within a year or two.

  • MTG Was ‘Honored’ to Call Biden a Liar, Refuses to Apologize

    Fox NewsRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has no regrets and is not sorry for shouting at U.S President Joe Biden and calling him a liar during his State of the Union address Tuesday.Appearing on Fox News’ Sean Hannity program on Wednesday night, Greene explained herself after host Hannity described it as “one of the best parts of last night’s speech,” puffing up Greene for her actions saying, “I personally loved every moment of it.”“I thought it was pretty impressive that the president would e

  • Podcast: Why Guidry to Miami is exciting. And what it tells us about Cristobal’s thinking

    Defensive coordinator Lance Guidry is a different kind of hire for coach Mario Cristobal.

  • Florida GOP in Senate advances migrant flight bill

    Democrats have heavily criticized the governor's migrant flight program and argued Wednesday that DeSantis was making political pawns out of migrants.