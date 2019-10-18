Alec Baldwin says people involved in college admissions scandal shouldn't go to jail originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

With actress Felicity Huffman in the middle of serving a 14-day prison sentence for her part in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, buddy Alec Baldwin turned to to vent his frustrations.

"I don't think anyone involved in the college fraud cases should go to prison. That includes past cases as well," he tweeted Wednesday.

As for what he believes is an appropriate punishment, Baldwin offered, "Community service, fines, yes. But prison time, no. My heart goes out to Felicity, Bill Macy and their family."

When a Twitter user called Baldwin's opinion "tone deaf," the "30 Rock" star followed up, "Community service is better. The demonization of wealth in this country is mind blowing."

He then griped, "A country built on both freedoms and commerce. Now, all success is scrutinized. Merely to succeed, especially financially, invites scrutiny, judgment, abuse."

Unfortunately for Baldwin, his followers aren't sparing any sympathy for his friend and vehemently disagree with his point of view.

The Varsity Blues scandal is one of the largest college cheating scams ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice.

About 50 people, including Huffman, are accused of buying their children's way into college.

Huffman was convicted of paying $15,000 to have a third party rig her daughter's SAT score and sentenced to 14 days in prison. She was also fined $40,000 and must complete 250 hours of community service.