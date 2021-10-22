Alec Baldwin shoots prop gun, killing 1, injuring another on set of 'Rust'

Producer and actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed a woman and injured a man on the set of the movie “Rust” in New Mexico on Thursday, Santa Fe County sheriff's office said.

Image: Alec Baldwin leans over outside Santa Fe County Sheriff's offices after being questioned on Thursday. (Jim Weber / The New Mexican)

The film's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed, and director Joel Souza, 48, was injured when Baldwin, 63, discharged a prop firearm, the sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday evening.

Souza was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was receiving emergency care, officials said.

"There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks," a spokesperson for Baldwin said in a statement. "Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority."

Image: Director of photography Halyna Hutchins. (Fred Hayes / Getty Images for SAGindie file)

A representative for Baldwin declined to comment further.

Hutchins' representative declined to comment. She was flown by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

No charges have been filed, the sheriff's office said, adding that the investigation is ongoing. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched around 1:50 p.m. local time (3:50 p.m. ET) after a 911 call about a shooting on the set, the office said.

Bonanza Creek Ranch is often used for Western productions. Aerial video from NBC affiliate KOB of Albuquerque showed an old church that appeared to be blocked off.

The film centers on a 13-year-old boy who goes on the run with his estranged grandfather after he is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a rancher in the 1880s, according to the movie's logline.

Recent posts on Hutchins' Instagram page included a group shot of the cast and crew on set of "Rust" in New Mexico. Another post showed a video of Hutchins riding a horse, along with the caption: "One of the perks of shooting a western is you get to ride horses on your day off."

Exactly how the incident unfolded Thursday was not clear.

Image: Alec Baldwin takes a call in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's offices after being questioned on Thursday. (Jim Weber / The New Mexican)

In 1993, "The Crow" actor Brandon Lee died in a filming accident after he was shot with a prop gun. The son of martial arts film icon Bruce Lee was 28.

A verified account for the late actor, which says in the bio that it is run by his sister Shannon Lee, tweeted late Thursday that "our hearts go out" to Hutchins' and Souza's families and all involved in the incident.

"No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period." the account tweeted.

In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum died after shooting himself in the head with a gun loaded with blank and empty cartridges on the set of the "Cover Up" TV series, UPI reported at the time.