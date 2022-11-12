Alec Baldwin sues ‘Rust’ colleagues for giving him gun used to kill cinematographer: report

Alec Baldwin has sued colleagues on the set of “Rust” who he blames for putting the loaded gun in his hand that sent a fatal shot into the chest of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin’s suit, filed Friday in Los Angeles, names armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, as well as props master Sarah Zachry, munitions supplier Seth Kenney and first assistant director Dave Halls, who handed him the firearm.

When Halls handed over the firearm, he announced it was a “cold gun,” an indication that it was safe to use, the filing says.

The suit, filed on behalf of Baldwin by attorney Luke Nikas of Quinn, Emanuel, Urquhart & Sullivan, said Hutchins is dead “because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun” on Oct. 21, 2021.

“This tragedy occurred on a movie set—not a gun range, not a battlefield, not a location where even a remote possibility should exist that a gun would contain live ammunition,” the lawsuit says.

Baldwin said he never pulled the trigger on the shot that left the victim dead and injured director Joel Souza on a New Mexico film set.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them,” the 64-year-old Amityville native said in a December interview with ABC News. “Never. That was the training that I had.”

Set-workers named in Baldwin’s suit have told investigators they also were not responsible for the 42-year-old filmmaker’s death.

In August, the Office of the Medical Investigator in New Mexico found no reason to think the gun was intentionally loaded with a live round, nor was there “obvious intent to cause harm or death.”

Local prosecutors have not announced a decision on filing criminal charges, though they have reportedly been provided the findings of a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Attorneys for Baldwin reportedly told People that the D.A. “must be given the space to review this matter without unfounded speculation and innuendo.”

Representatives for Gutierrez-Reed have not responded to a request for comment.

Hutchins’ family reportedly sued against Baldwin and other producers in February. A settlment of that case was announced last month. Hutchins is survived by a husband and their young son.