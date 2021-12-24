Alec Baldwin thanks supporters after 'Rust' shooting, admits incident will 'never' fully be behind him

Alec Baldwin thanked his fans, friends and family for their support after a gun he was holding on the set of "Rust" discharged and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins earlier this year.

The actor posted a 3-minute video on Instagram ahead of Christmas where he also admitted he will "never" fully be able to put the incident behind him.

"I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all those people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers and so forth," Baldwin starts the video before adding that he got "hundreds" of emails from supporters sending him "strength and good wishes. I am very grateful for that."

He then addressed the tragic shooting for which he is currently under investigation.

"I’m looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me, of course for everyone who’s involved in this it’s never going to be behind us because someone died so tragically," he said. "I never lose sight of that, not a day goes by that I don’t think about that.

"The only thing I care about is my wife and my kids…I'm just trying to move forward with my life and trying to get through a tough time, a really tough time."

Halyna Hutchins, pictured in 2018, was shot and killed on the set of "Rust" earlier this year. Mat Hayward/Getty Images for AMC Networks

He called the situation "awkward" before wishing his fans happy holidays.

Baldwin also took the opportunity towards the end of the video to remind people to "be safe, wear a mask, get the booster."

He let out a small laugh before concluding: "Don't let Santa Claus down the chimney without a mask."

Last week, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department obtained a new search warrant to search Baldwin's phone for any evidence relating to the death of Hutchins .

In a televised interview earlier this month, Baldwin claimed he did not pull the trigger of the gun he was holding when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of "Rust." Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty Images

"Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins' [sic] cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins," the affidavit, obtained by Fox News Digital last week, said. "Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)."

"Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation. Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production 'Rust' in the course of interviews."

Baldwin's civil attorney Aaron Dye told Fox News Digital at the time: "We are confident that the evidence will show that Mr. Baldwin is not responsible civilly or criminally for what occurred on October 21, and he continues to cooperate with authorities."