Alec Baldwin to turn in cell phone amid 'Rust' probe 'this week,' attorney says





Alec Baldwin will turn his cell phone over for review by the authorities "this week" as part of the investigation into last year's fatal shooting on the New Mexico set of his movie "Rust," according to his attorney

"We reached an agreement last weekend with the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office and the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office, and Mr. Baldwin's phone is being turned over this week for review," Baldwin's lawyer Aaron Dyer told The Hill in a statement on Thursday

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department said that Baldwin's cell phone had not yet been turned over.

The department had issued a search warrant for Baldwin's phone last month, saying authorities want "to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins," the cinematographer who was fatally shot in the October incident.

"Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s)," the warrant said. It will allow police to download images, social network accounts and private messages belonging to Baldwin, while also permitting authorities to access deleted files including images, messages and browser history.

Dyer on Thursday also emphasized that Baldwin has continued to cooperate with authorities since the fatal shooting, calling any suggestions of the contrary "simply untrue."

"We requested that the authorities obtain a warrant so that we could protect his privacy on other matters unrelated to Rust and have been working through that process. We are finalizing logistics with the authorities in New York who are assisting in this matter," he said.

Baldwin was holding a gun on the set of "Rust" when it fired a "suspected live round" that killed Hutchins and injured the movie's film director Joel Souza, according to authorities. An investigation is currently underway.

Baldwin has said he did not pull the trigger of the gun.

The film's armorer filed a lawsuit against the film's gun supplier and the company's founder on Wednesday, arguing that misrepresented dummy rounds are to blame for the fatal shooting. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is claiming that the dummy rounds supplied by PDQ Arm and Prop LLC were misrepresented because they were comprised of both dummy and live rounds of ammunition.