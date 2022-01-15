Alec Baldwin turns over phone in "Rust" probe

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Alec Baldwin turned over his cellphone to investigators, who believe it holds key conversations related to a deadly shooting on his movie set.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories