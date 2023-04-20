Alec Baldwin's criminal charges dropped over fatal shooting on Rust set

Alec Baldwin - Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office/AFP/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin's manslaughter charges over the fatal shooting on the set of his film Rust have been dropped, the actor's lawyer said on Thursday.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded in October 2021, when a gun Mr Baldwin was using during a rehearsal for the Western in the New Mexico desert fired off a live bullet.

Mr Baldwin, 65, was charged with involuntary manslaughter over the shooting in January. He could have faced up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

The charges were dropped on Thursday, and Mr Baldwin’s lawyers said they were pleased with the outcome.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” said Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.