Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria says they are 'not OK' a year after fatal 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria opened up about how she and her husband are coping in the aftermath of the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust" in October 2021.

The 38-year-old yoga instructor admitted that she and the 64-year-old actor are struggling more than a year after the tragic incident that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

"We're not OK. We can't be Ok. No one's OK," Hilaria said in a preview for her upcoming interview on Extra.

She continued, "It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined."

Hilaria Baldwin said that she and husband Alec are "not OK" one year after the deadly "Rust" shooting.

Hutchins, 42, died on Oct. 21, 2021 when a prop gun that Alec was holding discharged on the New Mexico movie set. The film's director Joel Souza was also injured. The actor and crew had been rehearsing a scene in a small church on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set.

Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the gun — once during a primetime interview shortly following the deadly shooting and again on a recent podcast episode. The actor originally said he had pulled the hammer of the gun back as far as he could and released it.

In October, Alec shared a tribute to Hutchins on the first anniversary of her death. He posted a photo of the late cinematographer on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "One year ago today…"

New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator determined the shooting was an accident. However, prosecutors are reviewing the shooting to determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Baldwin and other key members of the production on Feb. 15.

The lawsuit named Baldwin and others who were "responsible for the safety on the set" and called out the "reckless behavior and cost-cutting" that led to the death of Hutchins, according to her family's lawyer.

Last month, Alec filed a negligence lawsuit against the film's armorer and several members of the crew.

However, on Oct. 5, Matthew Hutchins, the late cinematographer's husband, announced the civil lawsuit had been settled pending court approval.

"Rust" is set to resume filming in January, with Matthew Hutchins as an executive producer.

Last month, Alec filed a negligence lawsuit against the film's armorer and several members of the crew, in which he claimed that he had relied on them to make sure the movie set was safe.

Alec's attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, wrote in the suit that the Academy Award nominee "must live with immense grief" and faced an "emotional, physical and financial toll."

"More than anyone else on that set, Baldwin has been wrongfully viewed as the perpetrator of this tragedy," the lawsuit stated. "By these Cross-Claims, Baldwin seeks to clear his name and hold Cross-Defendants accountable for their misconduct."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.