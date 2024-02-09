Alec Langen, a Marine from Arizona, one of five killed in helicopter crash near San Diego

Alec Langen, photographed with his dog, was among the five U.S. Marines killed in a helicopter crash that was found on Feb. 7, 2024, in Pine Valley near San Diego.

One of the U.S. Marines killed in a helicopter crash in the mountains in San Diego on Tuesday, was from Arizona, according to a crash victim's family members.

Alec Langen of Chandler, Arizona, was among the five killed in the crash, according to a family member.

The CH-53E Super Stallion was reported missing Tuesday night during a "routine training flight" from Creech Air Force Base, northwest of Las Vegas, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, according to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. The aircraft was found Wednesday morning near Pine Valley, about 45 miles east of San Diego.

On Thursday, the military confirmed all five Marines onboard were killed after the helicopter went down during a storm, according to The Associated Press. Family members were notified in person by Marine Corps Officials and Marines were stationed with the remains.

The helicopter was said to have went missing late Tuesday night on its way back to the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

The Marine helicopter crashed late Tuesday in a mountainous region east of San Diego.

Last known contact with the helicopter was around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Thursday night, the military has not officially released the names of the Marines who died in the crash.

"We mourn the tragic loss of five U.S. Marines earlier this week during a training flight enroute from Nevada to California. My prayers are with these brave Marines and their families, loved ones, and teammates," Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said Thursday. "As the Marine Corps investigates this deadly crash, it is yet another reminder that across our nation and the world our selfless service members put their lives on the line every day to keep our country safe. The entire Department of Defense honors these brave Marines' service and grieves their passing."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Recovery efforts hindered by heavy snowfall

Local, state and federal authorities began a search early Wednesday and discovered the aircraft in Pine Valley, California, just after 9 a.m. PST. The condition of the aircraft has not been released, nor the time the Marines departed from Nevada or when they were scheduled to land at the base in San Diego.

Harsh conditions and heavy snow from a historic storm that hit California this week made it difficult for rescue crews to access the area, said Cal Fire and the San Diego County Fire Protection District. The storm pummeled the region with record-setting rainfall beginning over the weekend and lasting through Tuesday, when the helicopter was scheduled to arrive in San Diego. The "atmospheric river" storm also brought heavy snow across the region's mountains.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department, along with the Civil Air Patrol, the U.S. Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit, Cal Fire San Diego and the U.S. Forest Service, were involved in the sweeping search. Jeeps and drones were used to manage the difficult terrain.

Ford said ground recovery efforts will take place over the coming weeks, citing the “hazardous terrain and weather” at the scene. Capt. Stephanie Leguizamon, a spokesperson for the wing, also noted that recovery efforts were challenged by snowfall and the cold weather.

