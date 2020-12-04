CWB reports fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and strategic performance

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights(1) (compared to the same period in the prior year, unless otherwise noted)


Adjusted EPS

Total revenue

Loans(2)

Branch-raised deposits

Q4 2020

$0.75

$237 million

$30.2 billion

$16.6 billion

Down 4%

Up 7%

Up 2% from Q3 2020

Up 4% from Q3 2020

Full year 2020

$2.93

$897 million

Up 6% in total;

12% in Ontario

Up 20%

Down 7%

Up 4%

(1)

Includes certain non-IFRS measures – refer to definitions and detail provided on pages 5 and 6.

(2)

Excludes the allowance for credit losses.

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - CWB Financial Group (TSX: CWB) (CWB) today announced financial performance for the year ended October 31, 2020, with annual net income available to common shareholders of $249 million and adjusted earnings per common share of $2.93, both down 7% from last year. Fourth quarter net income available to common shareholders of $63 million and adjusted earnings per common share of $0.75, were up 2% and 1%, respectively, from the third quarter.

CWB Financial Group (CNW Group/CWB Financial Group)
CWB Financial Group (CNW Group/CWB Financial Group)

"We delivered solid results in a very challenging environment as we continue to make significant progress to become the best full-service bank for business owners in Canada", said Chris Fowler, President and CEO. "Our earnings were resilient against this economic backdrop, with pre-tax, pre-provision earnings up 2% year over year. We enhanced our differentiated client experience and full-service offering, as we completed a wealth acquisition that positions us to become a leader in the Canadian private wealth industry, expanded our presence in Ontario and achieved key steps in our digital roadmap. Our very strong annual branch-raised deposit growth of 20% and loan growth of 12% in Ontario confirms that our strategic path is delivering results."

"Our strong financial position provided stability through this period of unprecedented economic volatility. Our strong branch-raised deposit growth and proactive deposit pricing measures provided a five basis point sequential increase in our fourth quarter net interest margin. The strength of our balance sheet enabled us to support our clients when they needed us the most and we provided payment deferrals to over 25% of our loans at the peak this summer. Since then, we have worked with our clients to resume scheduled payments and now have only 1% of our loan portfolio on payment deferral arrangements. The approach we are taking with clients experiencing temporary financial difficulty is proactive and prudent. Our overall credit quality remains strong with very low write-offs due to the secured nature of our lending portfolio, disciplined underwriting practices and effective loan management."

"Our strong capital ratios supported investment in our wealth acquisition, and our Tier 1 and Total capital were bolstered through our successful issuance of limited recourse capital notes, making us the first bank outside of the large Canadian banks to do so. We continue to support our clients and invest in our key strategic priorities. Our 2021 plans include expansion of our digital capabilities and product offerings to enhance our client experience, ongoing support for our teams to reinforce our position as a destination for top talent, and continued business efficiency initiatives. Our Advanced Internal Ratings Based (AIRB) transformation proceeds through this period of economic volatility as we undertake a full parallel run of our tools and processes to support transition to the AIRB approach for regulatory capital and risk management."

"We will prudently manage through the current volatility and invest in new opportunities to drive broad-based growth as the economy recovers. We are well positioned to accelerate our progress against our goal to become the best full-service bank for business owners in Canada."

Financial Performance

On June 1, 2020, we acquired the businesses of T.E. Wealth and Leon Frazer & Associates (the wealth acquisition). The operations of the wealth acquisition, included in our financial results for the full fourth quarter and two months in the third quarter, negatively affected our efficiency ratio against the comparative periods. The wealth acquisition will support adjusted earnings per common share modestly at first, with further accretion beginning in fiscal 2022.

Q4 2020,
compared to
Q4 2019(1)

Common shareholders' net income of $63 million

Down 6%

Adjusted EPS of $0.75

Down 4%

Adjusted ROE of 9.5%

Down 120 bp(2)

Efficiency ratio of 50.9%

(49.2% excluding the impact of the wealth acquisition)

Worsened 270 bp

(Worsened 100 bp)

Compared to the same quarter last year, common shareholders' net income declined as 7% revenue growth was more than offset by non-interest expense growth and an elevated provision for credit losses on performing loans primarily due to a significantly more pessimistic outlook for the Canadian economy in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In line with our strategy, we delivered robust branch-raised deposit growth of 20%, which included a 34% increase in demand and notice deposits and contributed to a 13% reduction in broker deposits. Net interest income increased 3% as the benefit of 6% loan growth, including very strong growth in general commercial loans, was partially offset by a 10 basis point decline in net interest margin following a cumulative reduction in the Bank of Canada's policy interest rate of 150 basis points in March 2020. Non-interest income growth of 54% and non-interest expense growth of 14% were primarily related to the wealth acquisition.

Q4 2020,
compared to
Q3 2020(1)

Common shareholders' net income of $63 million

Up 2%

Adjusted EPS of $0.75

Up 1%

Adjusted ROE of 9.5%

Consistent

Efficiency ratio of 50.9%

(49.2% excluding the impact of the wealth acquisition)

Worsened 390 bp(2)

(Worsened 350 bp)

We delivered financial results relatively consistent with last quarter, as 4% revenue growth and a lower provision for credit losses were largely offset by a 12% increase in non-interest expenses, including the impact of the customary seasonal increase in certain expenses, non-recurring costs associated with organizational redesign initiatives and the full quarter impact of the wealth acquisition. Net interest income increased 3%, driven by the positive impacts of a five basis point increase in net interest margin and 2% loan growth. Non-interest income increased 16% primarily due to a full quarter contribution of the wealth acquisition. Our provision for credit losses declined as a 12 basis point reduction in the provision on impaired loans more than offset a five basis point increase in the provision on performing loans primarily driven by an adverse shift in current and predicted borrower default rates as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve.

Fiscal 2020,
compared to
fiscal 2019(1)

Common shareholders' net income of $249 million

Down 7%

Adjusted EPS of $2.93

Down 7%

Adjusted ROE of 9.5%

Down 180 bp(2)

Efficiency ratio of 47.7%

(46.9% excluding the impact of the wealth acquisition)

Worsened 120 bp

(Worsened 40 bp)

(1)

Includes certain non-IFRS measures – refer to definitions and detail provided on pages 5 and 6.

(2)

bp – basis point

Compared to last year, common shareholders' net income declined as 4% revenue growth was more than offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses on performing loans, discussed above, and higher non-interest expenses. Net interest income increased 2% due to the benefit of 6% loan growth partially offset by a 15 basis point decrease in net interest margin. Non-interest income growth of 29% benefited from the contribution of the wealth acquisition and higher net gains on securities. Non-interest expenses increased 8% primarily due to the impact of the wealth acquisition and continued investment in our teams and technology to support overall business growth, partially offset by reduced spending on certain expenses in the current operating environment.

Strategic Performance

The continued execution of our focused business transformation and investments in digital capabilities, supported by our talented teams, will enhance our differentiated full-service client experience and position us for accelerated growth as the economy stabilizes. This quarter, we:

  • continued progression towards AIRB approval, which now includes a parallel run of our tools and processes during 2021 to evaluate their operation through a period of economic stress;

  • continued to advance our digital capabilities and, in November, extended our end-to-end digital onboarding to all current and prospective personal clients. Digital onboarding, which was previously available only to Motive Financial clients, allows accounts to be opened virtually with immediate ability to transact;

  • were recognized by Great Places to Work Canada® as one of the Best WorkplacesTM in Financial Services and Insurance in Canada, as well as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate CulturesTM by Waterstone Human Capital for 2020;

  • initiated the full integration of our wealth management operations to provide a differentiated private wealth experience to our clients; and,

  • consolidated our equipment financing and leasing businesses under common leadership to leverage the strengths of our teams and create synergies that optimize client-facing interactions and enhance client relationships.

About CWB Financial Group

CWB Financial Group (CWB) is a diversified financial services organization known for a highly proactive client experience serving businesses and individuals across Canada. CWB's key business lines include full-service business and personal banking offered through branch locations of Canadian Western Bank and Internet banking services provided by Motive Financial. Highly responsive nation-wide specialized financing is delivered under the banners of CWB Optimum Mortgage, CWB Equipment Financing, CWB National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial and CWB Franchise Finance. Trust services are offered through CWB Trust Services. Comprehensive wealth management services are provided through CWB Wealth Management and its affiliate brands, including T.E. Wealth, Leon Frazer & Associates, CWB McLean & Partners, and Canadian Western Financial. As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares), "CWB.PR.C" (Series 7 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). Learn more at www.cwb.com.

Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call

CWB's fourth quarter results conference call is scheduled for Friday, December 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. MT). CWB's executives will comment on financial results and respond to questions from analysts.

The conference call may be accessed on a listen-only basis by dialing (416) 764-8688 (Toronto) or (888) 390-0546 (toll free) and entering passcode: 02309244. The call will also be webcast live on CWB's website:
www.cwb.com/investor-relations/quarterly-reports.

A replay of the conference call will be available until December 11, 2020, by dialing (416) 764-8677 (Toronto) or (888) 390-0541 (toll-free) and entering passcode 309244#.

Selected Financial Highlights(1)



For the three months ended

Change from

October 31
2019


For the year ended

Change from

October 31
2019


(unaudited)


October 31

2020



July 31

2020



October 31
2019(2)




October 31
2020



October 31
2019(2)



(thousands, except per share amounts)













Results from Operations




















Net interest income

$

206,640


$

200,773


$

201,439


3

%

$

799,411


$

785,584


2

%

Non-interest income


29,935



25,711



19,414


54



97,984



76,020


29


Total revenue


236,575



226,484



220,853


7



897,395



861,604


4


Pre-tax, pre-provision income


116,267



119,949



114,390


2



469,318



461,130


2


Common shareholders' net income


63,380



62,252



67,512


(6)



248,956



266,940


(7)


Earnings per common share




















Basic


0.73



0.71



0.77


(5)



2.86



3.05


(6)


Diluted


0.73



0.71



0.77


(5)



2.86



3.04


(6)


Adjusted


0.75



0.74



0.78


(4)



2.93



3.15


(7)


Return on common shareholders' equity


9.2

%


9.1

%


10.6

%

(140)

bp(7)


9.3

%


10.9

%

(160)

bp(7)

Adjusted return on common shareholders'




















equity


9.5



9.4



10.7


(120)



9.5



11.3


(180)


Return on assets


0.75



0.75



0.86


(11)



0.76



0.88


(12)


Efficiency ratio


50.9



47.0



48.2


270



47.7



46.5


120


Net interest margin


2.45



2.40



2.55


(10)



2.45



2.60


(15)


Operating leverage(3)


(5.9)



(1.3)



(3.4)


(250)



(2.7)



(1.8)


(90)


Provision for credit losses on total loans as




















a percentage of average loans(4)


0.26



0.33



0.19


7



0.32



0.21


11


Provision for credit losses on impaired




















loans as a percentage of average loans(4)


0.10



0.22



0.18


(8)



0.18



0.21


(3)


Number of full-time equivalent staff


2,505



2,502



2,278


10

%


2,505



2,278


10

%

Per Common Share




















Cash dividends

$

0.29


$

0.29


$

0.28


4

%

$

1.15


$

1.08


6

%

Book value


31.76



31.50



29.29


8



31.76



29.29


8


Closing market value


24.50



22.80



33.35


(27)



24.50



33.35


(27)


Common shares outstanding (thousands)


87,100



87,100



87,250


-



87,100



87,250


-


Balance Sheet and Off-Balance Sheet Summary




















Assets

$

33,937,865


$

33,222,764


$

31,424,235


8

%









Loans(5)


30,167,719



29,689,751



28,476,727


6










Deposits


27,310,354



26,495,412



25,351,361


8










Debt


2,424,323



2,791,088



2,412,293


-










Shareholders' equity


3,331,538



3,133,661



2,945,810


13










Wealth management




















Assets under management


6,229,674



6,215,083



2,099,569


197










Assets under advisement and




















administration


2,224,839



2,285,878



361,900


515










Assets under administration - other(6)


11,081,581



10,577,914



8,936,845


24










Capital Adequacy




















Common equity Tier 1 ratio


8.8

%


8.8

%


9.1

%

(30)

bp(7)









Tier 1 ratio


10.9



10.2



10.7


20










Total ratio


12.6



12.0



12.8


(20)












(1)

Includes certain non-IFRS measures – refer to definitions and detail provided on pages 5 and 6.

(2)

Results for periods beginning on or after November 1, 2019 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS 16 Leases (IFRS 16) (refer to Note 1 of the consolidated financial statements). Prior year comparatives have been prepared in accordance with IAS 17 Leases (IAS 17) and have not been restated.

(3)

Excluding the impact of the wealth acquisition, our operating leverage ratio would have been negative 2.2% and positive 1.7% for the fourth and third quarter of fiscal 2020, respectively, and negative 1.0% for full year fiscal 2020.

(4)

Includes provisions for credit losses on loans, committed but undrawn credit exposures and letters of credit.

(5)

Excludes the allowance for credit losses.

(6)

Comprised of trust assets under administration, third-party leases under administration and loans under service agreements.

(7)

bp – basis point

Financial Summary

This financial summary, dated December 3, 2020, should be read in conjunction with Canadian Western Bank's (CWB) unaudited condensed financial statements for the period ended October 31, 2020, included in this document, as well as the audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended October 31, 2020, contained in our 2020 Annual Report, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and CWB's website at www.cwb.com.

The condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are presented in Canadian dollars.

Forward-looking Statements

From time to time, we make written and verbal forward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in our Annual Report and reports to shareholders and may be included in filings with Canadian securities regulators or in other communications such as press releases and corporate presentations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our objectives and strategies, targeted and expected financial results and the outlook for CWB's businesses or for the Canadian economy. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "may increase", "may impact", "goal", "focus", "potential", "proposed" and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would" and "could".

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which give rise to the possibility that our predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations and conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be correct and that our strategic goals will not be achieved.

A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions in Canada, including housing market conditions, the volatility and level of liquidity in financial markets, fluctuations in interest rates and currency values, the volatility and level of various commodity prices, changes in monetary policy, changes in economic and political conditions, material changes to trade agreements, transition to the Advanced Internal Ratings Based approach for calculating regulatory capital, legislative and regulatory developments, legal developments, the level of competition, the occurrence of natural catastrophes, outbreaks of disease or illness that affect local, national or international economies, changes in accounting standards and policies, information technology and cyber risk, the accuracy and completeness of information we receive about customers and counterparties, the ability to attract and retain key personnel, the ability to complete and integrate acquisitions, reliance on third parties to provide components of business infrastructure, changes in tax laws, technological developments, unexpected changes in consumer spending and saving habits, timely development and introduction of new products, and our ability to anticipate and manage the risks associated with these factors. It is important to note that the preceding list is not exhaustive of possible factors.

Additional information about these factors can be found in the Impact of COVID-19 section of this financial summary and the Impact of COVID-19 and Our Response and Risk Management sections of our MD&A. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document represent our views as of the date hereof. Unless required by securities law, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or verbal, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are presented for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding our financial position and results of operations as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, as well as our strategic priorities and objectives, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian economy over the forecast horizon and how it will affect our business are material factors considered when setting organizational objectives and targets. In determining expectations for economic growth, we consider our own forecasts, economic data and forecasts provided by the Canadian government and its agencies, as well as certain private sector forecasts. These forecasts are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. The full extent of the impact that COVID-19, including government and regulatory responses to the outbreak, will have on the Canadian economy and our business is highly uncertain and difficult to predict at this time. Where relevant, material economic assumptions underlying forward-looking statements are disclosed within the Fiscal 2021 Outlook and Allowance for Credit Losses sections of our MD&A.

Non-IFRS Measures

We use a number of financial measures to assess our performance against strategic initiatives and operational benchmarks. Non-IFRS measures provide readers with an enhanced understanding of how we view our ongoing performance. These measures may also provide the ability to analyze trends related to profitability and the effectiveness of our operations and strategies, and determine compliance against regulatory standards. To arrive at certain non-IFRS measures, we make adjustments to the results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Adjustments relate to items which we believe are not indicative of underlying operating performance. Some of these financial measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other financial institutions. The non-IFRS measures used in this financial summary are calculated as follows:

  • Adjusted non-interest expenses – total non-interest expenses, excluding pre-tax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition and integration costs (see calculation below). Acquisition and integration costs include one-time direct and incremental costs incurred as part of the execution and ongoing integration of the acquisition of the businesses of T.E. Wealth and Leon Frazer & Associates.

  • Adjusted common shareholders' net income – total common shareholders' net income, excluding the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition and integration costs and acquisition-related fair value changes, net of tax (see calculation below).

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income – total revenue less adjusted non-interest expenses (see calculation below).

  • Adjusted earnings per common share – diluted earnings per common share calculated with adjusted common shareholders' net income. Prior to the third quarter of fiscal 2020, this metric was named 'Adjusted cash earnings per common share'.

  • Return on common shareholders' equity – annualized common shareholders' net income divided by average common shareholders' equity.

  • Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity – annualized adjusted common shareholders' net income divided by average common shareholders' equity.

  • Return on assets – annualized common shareholders' net income divided by average total assets.

  • Efficiency ratio – adjusted non-interest expenses divided by total revenue.

  • Net interest margin – annualized net interest income divided by average total assets.

  • Provision for credit losses on total loans as a percentage of average loans – annualized provision for credit losses on loans, committed but undrawn credit exposures and letters of credit divided by average total loans. Provisions for credit losses related to debt securities measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) and other financial assets are excluded.

  • Provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a percentage of average loans – annualized provision for credit losses on impaired loans divided by average total loans.

  • Provision for credit losses on performing loans as a percentage of average loans – annualized provision for credit losses on performing loans (Stage 1 and 2) divided by average total loans.

  • Operating leverage – growth rate of total revenue less growth rate of adjusted non-interest expenses.

  • Basel III common equity Tier 1, Tier 1, Total capital, and leverage ratios – calculated in accordance with guidelines issued by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada (OSFI).

  • Risk-weighted assets – on and off-balance sheet assets assigned a risk weighting calculated in accordance with the Standardized approach guidelines issued by OSFI.

  • Average balances – average daily balances.

Adjusted Financial Measures














For the three months ended

Change from
October 31

2019


For the year ended

Change from
October 31

2019




October 31
2020


July 31
2020


October 31

2019



October 31
2020


October 31
2019


(unaudited)

(thousands)








Non-interest expenses

$

123,206

$

109,798

$

107,667

14

%

$

436,646

$

405,481

8

%

Adjustments (before tax):















Amortization of acquisition-related















intangible assets


(1,991)


(1,728)


(1,204)

65



(6,127)


(5,007)

22


Acquisition and integration costs(1)


(907)


(1,535)


-

100



(2,442)


-

100


Adjusted non-interest expenses

$

120,308

$

106,535

$

106,463

13

%

$

428,077

$

400,474

7

%
















Common shareholders' net income

$

63,380

$

62,252

$

67,512

(6)

%

$

248,956

$

266,940

(7)

%

Adjustments (after-tax):















Amortization of acquisition-related















intangible assets


1,443


1,264


904

60



4,515


3,397

33


Acquisition and integration costs(1)


669


1,135


-

100



1,804


-

100


Acquisition-related fair value changes


-


-


-

-



-


5,773

(100)


Adjusted common shareholders' net income

$

65,492

$

64,651

$

68,416

(4)

%

$

255,275

$

276,110

(8)

%

(1)

Includes one-time direct and incremental costs incurred as part the execution and ongoing integration of the acquisition of the businesses of T.E. Wealth and Leon Frazer & Associates.

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income


For the three months ended

Change from
October 31

2019


For the year ended

Change from
October 31

2019




October 31
2020


July 31
2020


October 31

2019



October 31
2020


October 31
2019


(unaudited)

(thousands)








Total revenue

$

236,575

$

226,484

$

220,853

7

%

$

897,395

$

861,604

4

%

Less:















Adjusted non-interest expenses
(see above)


120,308


106,535


106,463

13



428,077


400,474

7


Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$

116,267

$

119,949

$

114,390

2

%

$

469,318

$

461,130

2

%

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of market disruption related to the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Canadian economy continues to be unprecedented and widespread, creating a challenging operating environment for our teams and clients across all industries and provinces. These conditions have put significant downward pressure on our operating results compared to the prior year. Our capital and liquidity positions remain strong and we are confident that our talented teams, supported by our strong, well-diversified balance sheet, will enable us to successfully navigate through this market disruption and maintain our focus on execution of targeted strategic initiatives.

Under our #CWBhasyourback program, we mobilized our teams to proactively reach out to our clients to deliver individualized advice and support and provided payment deferrals to approximately $8 billion, or over 25%, of our loan portfolio earlier this year. We have been successful in working with clients to resume normal payments and the percentage of outstanding loans deferring payments has declined to approximately 1%, with approximately three quarters of those clients paying the interest portion of their contractual payment.

Further information related to the ongoing impact of this market disruption on our teams, clients, financial results, and risk factors can found in the Impact of COVID-19 and our Response of our 2020 annual MD&A.

Strategic Transaction

On June 1, 2020, we completed the acquisition of 100% of the common shares of iA Investment Counsel Inc., an investment counsellor operating under the brands T.E. Wealth and Leon Frazer & Associates. The purchase price of $87 million was paid in cash upon closing and represented an investment of 30 basis points of regulatory capital. The wealth acquisition contributed $5.9 billion to assets under management, advisement and administration at October 31, 2020. The operations of the wealth acquisition, which are included in our financial results for five months in this fiscal year, contributed $15 million to wealth management non-interest income and $18 million to non-interest expenses, which included $2 million of one-time acquisition and integration costs as well as $1 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

Further details related to the acquisition and its alignment with our strategic priorities are included in Note 3 of the consolidated financial statements and the Strategic Transaction section of our 2020 annual MD&A.

Financial Performance

Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019

Common shareholders' net income of $63 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.73 declined 6% and 5%, respectively. Adjusted common shareholders' net income of $65 million and adjusted earnings per common share of $0.75 each declined 4%. Pre-tax, pre-provision income of $116 million was up 2%.

Total revenue grew 7%, which reflected a 54% increase in non-interest income combined with a 3% increase in net interest income. Non-interest income increased primarily due to the contribution of the wealth acquisition and net gains on securities related to the re-balancing of our cash and securities portfolio in light of market volatility. Net interest income increased as the benefit of 6% loan growth was partially offset by a 10 basis point decline in net interest margin, primarily due to a cumulative reduction in the Bank of Canada policy interest rate of 150 basis points in March 2020. Proactive deposit pricing changes and a favorable shift in our funding mix due to strong branch-raised deposit growth and a resulting decline in broker deposits partially offset the negative impact of policy interest rate reductions.

A 26 basis point provision for credit losses on total loans as a percentage of average loans was seven basis points higher than last year due to an increase in the estimated performing loan allowance for credit losses primarily related to an adverse shift in forward-looking economic conditions, partially offset by a decline in the provision on impaired loans, which is determined on a case-by-case basis for each individual account.

Non-interest expenses increased 14% as the impact of the wealth acquisition, costs incurred related to organizational redesign initiatives and continued investment in our teams and technology to support overall business growth were partially offset by reduced spending on certain expenses in light of the current operating environment. Organizational redesign initiatives will reduce ongoing costs and support accelerated delivery against our growth, digital transformation and geographic diversification strategic priorities as well as simplify the way we do business and improve our efficiency. Excluding the impact of the wealth acquisition and approximately $4 million of non-recurring costs related to organizational redesign initiatives, non-interest expense growth was 2%.

Q4 2020 vs. Q3 2020

Common shareholders' net income and diluted earnings per common share increased 2% and 3%, respectively. Adjusted common shareholders' net income and adjusted earnings per common share each increased 1%. Pre-tax, pre-provision income was down 3%.

Total revenue increased 4%, due to 3% higher net interest income, combined with a 16% increase in non-interest income related to the full quarter contribution of the wealth acquisition and higher credit-related fees, partially offset by lower net gains on securities. Net interest income benefited from a five basis point improvement in net interest margin and 2% loan growth during the fourth quarter. Net interest margin primarily benefited from proactive deposit pricing changes in response to market conditions and continued very strong branch-raised deposit growth.

Our provision for credit losses on total loans as a percentage of average loans of 26 basis points was seven basis points below last quarter as a lower provision on impaired loans was partially offset by an increase in the provision on performing loans primarily due to the continued evolution of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-interest expenses increased 12%. Excluding the wealth acquisition and non-recurring costs related to organizational redesign initiatives, non-interest expenses were up 7% primarily due to the customary seasonal increase in advertising, community investment and employee training costs combined with continued investment in technology to support overall business growth.

2020 vs. 2019

Common shareholders' net income of $249 million and diluted earnings per common share of $2.86 were down 7% and 6%, respectively. Adjusted common shareholders' net income of $255 million was down 8% and adjusted earnings per common share of $2.93 declined 7%. Pre-tax, pre-provision income of $469 million increased 2%.

Total revenue was up 4%, including a 29% increase in non-interest income due to the same factors noted above in the comparison to the same quarter last year and 2% growth of net interest income. Higher net interest income was driven by 6% loan growth partially offset by a 15 basis point decrease in net interest margin. Following an initial contraction of net interest margin in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 as a result of the Bank of Canada's policy interest rate reductions, net interest margin stabilized in the third quarter and improved sequentially in the fourth quarter as a result of a favorable shift in our funding mix due to strong branch-raised deposit growth and proactive deposit pricing changes.

The provision for credit losses on total loans as a percentage of average loans of 32 basis points was 11 basis points higher than last year due to a 14 basis point increase in the provision on performing loans, partially offset by a three basis point reduction in the provision on impaired loans.

The 8% increase in non-interest expenses reflects the same factors noted in the comparison to the same quarter last year. Excluding the wealth acquisition and non-recurring costs related to organizational redesign initiatives, non-interest expense growth was 2%.

In 2019, we recognized an $8 million before-tax charge for acquisition-related fair value changes, compared to nil this year, which was reflected in common shareholders' net income but not in adjusted common shareholders' net income.

Income Taxes

The fourth quarter effective income tax rate was 26.4%, down 30 basis points from last year and 10 basis points from last quarter. The full year effective income tax rate of 26.3% was consistent with last year.

In 2019, the Alberta government enacted reductions to the corporate income tax rate from 12% to 8% over four years, beginning with a 1% decrease on July 1, 2019 and further reductions of 1% expected on each of January 1, 2020, 2021 and 2022. As part of Alberta's COVID-19 economic recovery plan, the provincial government accelerated the reduction of the corporate income tax rate from 10% to 8% effective July 1, 2020, rather than the schedule noted above. The corporate income tax rate reduction did not have a significant impact on our effective tax rate in fiscal 2020 as the current income tax benefit was offset by the negative impact of the re-measurement of our deferred tax assets and liabilities at the lower tax rate.

ROE and ROA

The fourth quarter return on common shareholders' equity (ROE) of 9.2% was 140 basis points below last year and adjusted ROE of 9.5%, which removes the impact of one-time acquisition and integration costs as well as amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, was 120 basis points lower due to higher average common shareholders' equity combined with lower earnings. Fourth quarter ROE and adjusted ROE were consistent with last quarter.

Full year ROE of 9.3% was 160 basis points lower than last year and adjusted ROE of 9.5% declined 180 basis points due to the same factors noted in the comparison to the same quarter last year.

The fourth quarter return on assets (ROA) of 0.75% was 11 basis points below last year, due to higher average assets and lower earnings, and consistent with last quarter. The full year ROA of 0.76% declined 12 basis points due to the same factors noted in the comparison to the same quarter last year.

Efficiency ratio and operating leverage

The fourth quarter efficiency ratio of 50.9%, which measures adjusted non-interest expenses divided by total revenue, increased compared to 48.2% last year and 47.0% last quarter. Excluding the impact of the wealth acquisition, the fourth quarter efficiency ratio was 49.2% compared to 45.7% last quarter with the increase from prior periods attributable to revenue growth more than offset by higher non-interest expenses. The full year efficiency ratio of 47.7%, or 46.9% excluding the impact of the wealth acquisition, increased from 46.5% last year as non-interest expense growth outpaced revenue growth in the low interest rate environment.

Operating leverage in the fourth quarter, calculated as the growth rate of total revenue less the growth rate of adjusted non-interest expenses over the same period last year, was negative 5.9%, compared to negative 3.4% last year and negative 1.3% last quarter. Excluding the impact of the wealth acquisition, operating leverage of negative 2.2% improved from last year as non-interest expense growth outpaced revenue growth by a larger proportion in the prior year. Compared to last quarter, operating leverage worsened primarily due to higher non-interest expense growth. Full year operating leverage was negative 2.7%. Excluding the impact of the wealth acquisition, full year operating leverage of negative 1.0% improved from negative 1.8% last year due to the same factors noted in the comparison to the same quarter last year.

Loans

Total loans, excluding the allowance for credit losses, surpassed $30 billion to reach $30.2 billion, up 6% ($1.7 billion) from last year and 2% ($0.5 billion) from the prior quarter. The percentage of outstanding loans deferring payments was 2% at October 31, 2020, and has since declined to approximately 1%. Deferred loan payments did not significantly contribute to loan growth during the quarter or the year.

Loans by Portfolio

(unaudited)

($ millions)


October 31
2020


% of total

as at

October 31

2020



July 31
2020


October 31
2019


% change
from
October 31
2019















General commercial loans

$

9,697


32

%

$

9,532

$

8,600


13

%

Personal loans and mortgages


6,074


20



5,950


5,690


7


Commercial mortgages


5,696


19



5,531


5,088


12


Equipment financing and leasing


5,254


17



5,281


5,192


1


Real estate project loans


3,252


11



3,144


3,752


(13)


Oil and gas production loans


195


1



252


155


26


Total loans(1)

$

30,168


100

%

$

29,690

$

28,477


6

%

(1)

Total loans outstanding by lending sector exclude the allowance for credit losses.

Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019

Growth was led by a 13% increase in the strategically targeted general commercial portfolio, which reflects ongoing efforts to increase full-service relationships across our national footprint. General commercial loans now represent 32% of the total loan portfolio, compared to 30% one year ago. Commercial mortgages increased 12% primarily due to strong growth in British Columbia (BC) and Alberta. The 7% increase in personal loans and mortgages primarily reflected "A" mortgage portfolio growth, which largely consists of residential mortgages eligible for bulk portfolio insurance to support our participation in the National Housing Act Mortgage Backed Securities (NHA MBS) program. The equipment financing and leasing portfolio remained relatively consistent with last year. Real estate project loans declined 13% due to successful project completions, primarily in BC, combined with the impact of delayed new starts and slower progress on existing projects in the current operating environment.

Q4 2020 vs. Q3 2020

Growth in strategically targeted general commercial loans remained solid, with a 2% increase from last quarter, including strong growth in Ontario. Commercial mortgages increased 3% primarily due to strong new lending volumes with well-capitalized, high-quality borrowers. Personal loans and mortgages increased 2% driven by growth of "A" mortgages. Real estate project loans increased 3% primarily due to participation in syndicated facilities in Ontario and Alberta, partially offset by the impact of successful project completions, mainly in BC. Equipment financing and leasing declined 1% during the quarter.

Loans by Geography

(unaudited)

($ millions)


October 31
2020

% of total

as at

October 31

2020



July 31
2020


October 31
2019

% change

from

October 31

2019













British Columbia

$

9,722

32

%

$

9,712

$

9,348

4

%

Alberta


9,529

32



9,321


9,073

5


Ontario


7,016

23



6,792


6,265

12


Saskatchewan


1,422

5



1,384


1,459

(3)


Quebec


938

3



939


887

6


Manitoba


924

3



915


824

12


Other


617

2



627


621

(1)


Total loans(1)

$

30,168

100

%

$

29,690

$

28,477

6

%

(1)

Total loans outstanding by province exclude the allowance for credit losses.

Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019

We continued to execute on our geographic diversification strategy. Ontario loans increased 12%, representing approximately 45% of overall loan growth. Growth in Alberta and BC of 5% and 4%, respectively, primarily reflected expansion in the commercial mortgage, general commercial, and personal loan and mortgage portfolios, partially offset by a contraction in real estate project loans in BC. Manitoba loans were up 12% due to increased real estate project and general commercial loans.

Q4 2020 vs. Q3 2020

On a sequential basis, Ontario and Alberta growth of 3% and 2%, respectively, was driven by the general commercial portfolio and real estate project loans. Ontario accounted for approximately 50% of overall growth during the quarter. Loans in BC remained flat as successful completions and payouts of real estate project loans and lower general commercial loans offset growth in commercial mortgages.

Credit Quality

Credit quality continues to reflect the secured nature of our lending portfolio, disciplined underwriting practices and proactive loan management.

Gross impaired loans

The level of gross impaired loans fluctuates as loans become impaired and are subsequently resolved, and does not directly reflect the dollar value of expected write-offs given tangible security held in support of lending exposures. The dollar amount of gross impaired loans totaled $257 million, compared to $148 million one year ago and $282 million last quarter.


For the three months ended

Change from

October 31
2019


(unaudited)


October 31
2020



July 31
2020



October 31
2019


($ thousands)













Gross impaired loans, beginning of period

$

282,827


$

271,449


$

143,390


97

%

New formations


38,844



54,373



55,653


(30)


Reductions, impaired accounts paid down or returned to performing status


(56,125)



(33,750)



(40,795)


38


Write-offs


(8,405)



(9,245)



(9,998)


(16)


Total(1)

$

257,141


$

282,827


$

148,250


73

%













Balance of the ten largest impaired accounts

$

72,311


$

95,306


$

52,795


37

%

Total number of accounts classified as impaired(2)


420



405



330


27


Gross impaired loans as a percentage of gross loans


0.85

%


0.95

%


0.52

%

33

bp(3)



(1)

Gross impaired loans include foreclosed assets held for sale with a carrying value of $4,357 (July 31, 2020 – $5,002, October 31, 2019 – $4,217).

(2)

Total number of accounts excludes CWB National Leasing.

(3)

bp – basis point change

The dollar level of gross impaired loans represented 0.85% of gross loans, up from 0.52% last year and lower than 0.95% last quarter. The net decrease in impaired loans from last quarter was primarily driven by full or partial resolutions, including two significant Alberta-based commercial mortgage connections, a well-secured energy loan and several equipment financing exposures, with no significant credit losses. New impaired loan formations of $39 million were lower than $56 million last year and $54 million last quarter. Resolutions of impaired loans also trended positively this quarter, totaling $56 million compared to $41 million last year and $34 million last quarter.

As we worked with our clients experiencing temporary financial difficulty on a case-by-case basis to manage payment deferral options or access to government programs, we simultaneously triaged our loan portfolio to assess evolving risk profiles. We continue to carefully monitor the entire loan portfolio for additional signs of weakness. We have expanded our Special Asset Management Unit to support our branch teams as we work through market disruption and economic recovery. Our strong credit risk management framework, including well-established underwriting standards, the secured nature of our lending portfolio with conservative loan-to-value ratios, and proactive approach to working with clients through difficult periods, has continued to be an effective approach. Write-offs during the year totaled 17 basis points as a percentage of average loans, which compares favorably to our five-year average of 23 basis points.

Allowances for credit losses

At October 31, 2020, the total allowance for credit losses (Stages 1, 2 and 3) was $164 million, compared to $115 million one year ago and $152 million last quarter.







Change from

October 31
2019


(unaudited)


October 31
2020


July 31
2020


October 31
2019

($ thousands)










Performing (Stage 1 and 2)









Loans

$

125,191

$

113,379

$

84,870

48

%

Committed by undrawn credit exposures and letters of credit


5,087


5,240


4,191

21




130,278


118,619


89,061

46


Loans - Impaired (Stage 3)


34,135


33,060


25,964

31


Total

$

164,413

$

151,679

$

115,025

43

%

The estimated performing loan allowance increased from the prior year primarily due to the significant deterioration in macroeconomic assumptions reflecting the estimated economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which increased the conditional probability of default across our portfolios and resulted in a larger proportion of loans in Stage 2. The performing loan allowance is estimated based on 12-month credit losses for loans in Stage 1, while loans in Stage 2 require the recognition of lifetime credit losses.

The forecast used in our fourth quarter estimation of the performing loan allowance, which was based on an average of the large Canadian banks' macroeconomic forecasts, was slightly more optimistic related to unemployment rates and GDP growth, and slightly more pessimistic related to housing price growth than the previous quarter. The sequential increase in the performing loan allowance of $12 million (10%) primarily reflects an adverse shift in current and predicted borrower default rates, particularly in our small- and medium-sized entities, hotel/motel and equipment leasing portfolios, which resulted in an increase in conditional probabilities of default and expected credit losses. Adverse movement in borrower default rates typically lag deteriorating macroeconomic conditions.

The proportion of performing loans in Stage 2 at the end of the quarter was 34%, compared to 6% last year and 23% last quarter. Approximately 90% of the loans in Stage 2 in the fourth quarter migrated from Stage 1 based on an increase in conditional probability of default, as estimated by our expected credit loss models with consideration for current and forward-looking macroeconomic conditions, rather than a deterioration of borrower-specific credit quality. The average credit quality of a borrower that migrates to Stage 2 based on model-driven factors is significantly higher than a borrower who migrates to Stage 2 based on borrower-specific criteria, such as days past due or watchlist status.

The relatively short duration of our loan portfolios, particularly our personal loans and mortgages, contributed to a higher proportion of performing loans in Stage 2 due to the significant near-term volatility in macroeconomic forecasts used to estimate ECL. The short duration of our portfolios also limits the impact on our allowance for credit losses when loans migrate from Stage 1 to Stage 2. Tangible security held and conservative loan-to-value ratios also softens the impact of increased probabilities of default on the estimated performing loan allowance and decreases the overall sensitivity of our allowance for credit losses to changes in forecasted economic conditions. We did not adjust our ECL models to prevent the migration of loans on payment deferral arrangements into Stage 2, or use expert credit judgment to reduce the amount of loans categorized in Stage 2 by our ECL models.

We expect the rapidly changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the economy, along with the government relief stimulus, will continue to impact macroeconomic forecasts. For further details related to allowances for credit losses, including information on the economic factors used within the estimation of the performing loan allowance, see Note 7 of the consolidated financial statements and the Allowance for Credit Losses section of our annual MD&A.

Provision for credit losses

The fourth quarter provision for credit losses on total loans as a percentage of average loans was 26 basis points, compared to 19 basis points last year and 33 basis points last quarter. On an annual basis, the provision for credit losses on total loans as a percentage of average loans was 32 basis points, compared to 21 basis points last year.


For the three months ended


Change from
October 31

2019


For the year ended

Change from
October 31

2019



October 31
2020


July 31
2020


October 31
2019



October 31
2020


October 31
2019


(unaudited)





Provision for credit losses on















impaired loans(1)

0.10

%

0.22

%

0.18

%

(8)

bp(2)

0.18

%

0.21

%

(3)

bp(2)

Provision for credit losses on















performing loans(1)

0.16


0.11


0.01


15


0.14


-


14


Total

0.26

%

0.33

%

0.19

%

7

bp

0.32

%

0.21

%

11

bp
















(1)

As a percentage of average loans.

(2)

bp – basis point

The provision for credit losses on performing loans in the fourth quarter of $12 million compared to nil last year and $8 million last quarter. As a percentage of average loans, the fourth quarter provision for credit losses on performing loans of 16 basis points was up from one basis point last year and 11 basis points last quarter. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans of $8 million compared to $13 million last year and $16 million last quarter. The fourth quarter provision for credit losses on impaired loans, which includes the impact of new impairments and resolutions during the quarter, represented 10 basis points as a percentage of average loans and declined from 18 basis points last year and 22 basis points last quarter.

For the full year, the provision for credit losses on performing loans of $41 million represented 14 basis points as a percentage of average loans, compared to a negligible amount last year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans of $51 million declined from $57 million last year and represented 18 basis points as a percentage of average loans, down from 21 basis points.

Deposits and Funding

Total deposits of $27.3 billion were up 8% ($2.0 billion) from last year and 3% ($0.8 billion) compared to last quarter. Branch-raised deposits increased 20% ($2.8 billion) from last year and 4% ($0.6 billion) compared to last quarter. With robust branch-raised deposit growth and stability in our liquidity position, we fully repaid our advances under the Bank of Canada's Standing Term Liquidity Facility in the fourth quarter.



As at

Change from

October 31

2019


(unaudited)



October 31
2020



July 31
2020



October 31
2019


(millions)


Deposits by source and type













CWB Financial Group branch-raised













Demand and notice


$

11,513


$

10,657


$

8,623


34

%

Term



5,115



5,333



5,194


(2)





16,628



15,990



13,817


20















Broker term



7,132



7,554



8,215


(13)


Capital markets



3,550



2,951



3,319


7


Total deposits


$

27,310


$

26,495


$

25,351


8

%

Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019

We continue to deliver on our funding diversification strategy. Our teams grew relationship-based, branch-raised deposits by 20%, which now represent 61% of total deposits, up from 55% last year. Branch-raised deposit growth reflects strong performance from our full-service banking branches, CWB Trust Services and Motive Financial as we leveraged our enhanced cash management tools and products to broaden our access to lower cost funding by attracting new clients both within and outside of our branch footprint. Demand and notice deposits increased 34% and now account for 42% of total deposits, compared to 34% last year. Capital market deposits increased 7% from last year and represented 13% of total deposits at year end, consistent with last year. Robust branch-raised deposit growth resulted in a 13% reduction in broker deposit balances, which represented 26% of total deposits at quarter end, compared to 32% last year. The broker deposit market continues to be a deep and efficient source to raise insured fixed term retail deposits and has proven to be a reliable and effective way to access funding and liquidity over a wide geographic base, with pricing that has continued to stabilize over the past two quarters. We raise only fixed term broker deposits, with terms to maturity between one and five years.

Q4 2020 vs. Q3 2020

Total deposits were up 3% sequentially due to branch-raised deposit growth and capital market issuances, which resulted in a further reduction in broker deposits. Very strong branch-raised deposit growth of 4% was primarily driven by our full-service banking branches and CWB Trust Services. This marks the seventh consecutive quarter with a strong sequential increase in branch-raised deposits, a reflection of our continued strategic execution and investment. The proportion of branch-raised deposits to total deposits increased to 61%, up from 60% last quarter. Demand and notice deposits, which surpassed $11 billion during the quarter, increased 8% and contributed 42% of total deposits, up from 40% last quarter. Capital market deposits increased 20% ($0.6 billion) sequentially with one senior deposit note issuance during the quarter. Broker deposits declined 6% this quarter and contributed 26% of total deposits, down from 29% last quarter.

Securitization

Securitized leases, loans and mortgages are reported on-balance sheet with total loans. Securitization funding of $2.1 billion, recorded as debt on our balance sheet, increased 7% from last year and remained relatively consistent with last quarter.

The gross amount of securitized leases and loans at October 31, 2020 was $1.7 billion, compared to $1.6 billion one year ago and consistent with last quarter. The gross amount of mortgages securitized under the NHA MBS program was $1.1 billion, up from $0.8 billion one year ago and $1.0 billion last quarter. Fiscal 2020 funding from the securitization of leases, loans and mortgages was $1.3 billion, compared to $0.9 billion last year.

Capital Management

OSFI requires Canadian financial institutions to manage and report regulatory capital in accordance with the Basel III capital management framework. We currently report regulatory capital ratios using the Standardized approach for calculating risk-weighted assets, which requires us to carry significantly more capital for certain credit exposures compared to requirements under the AIRB methodology. For this reason, regulatory capital ratios of banks that utilize the Standardized approach are not directly comparable with the large Canadian banks and other financial institutions that utilize the AIRB methodology. Our required minimum regulatory capital ratios, including a 250 basis point capital conservation buffer, are 7.0% common equity Tier 1 (CET1), 8.5% Tier 1 and 10.5% Total capital.

Regulatory Response to COVID-19

Beginning in March, OSFI introduced new measures to support the economy and maintain financial system resiliency in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. A full summary of fiscal 2020 regulatory developments is included in the Capital Management section of our 2020 annual MD&A.

Regulatory Capital and Capital Adequacy Ratios

With capital ratios of 8.8% CET1, 10.9% Tier 1 and 12.6% Total capital at October 31, 2020, we remain conservatively capitalized through the current economic conditions. Our Basel III leverage ratio of 8.5% at October 31, 2020 remains very strong.

Given the uncertainty of the economic outlook, we performed additional stress testing in fiscal 2020, using our AIRB and IFRS 9 models to simulate the impacts of a more severe and prolonged period of challenging economic conditions throughout our geographic footprint. Considering the results of these stress tests, we remain confident in our ability to deliver positive earnings for shareholders while we maintain financial stability, our current dividend, and a strong capital position against an uncertain economic outlook.

Further details regarding our regulatory capital and capital adequacy ratios are included in the following table:

(unaudited)


As at

October 31
2020



As at

July 31

2020



As at

October 31

2019


(millions)


Regulatory capital










CET1 capital before deductions

$

2,671


$

2,636


$

2,533


Net CET1 deductions


(299)



(303)



(230)


CET1 capital


2,372



2,333



2,303


Tier 1 capital


2,937



2,723



2,693


Total capital


3,419



3,200



3,233


Risk-weighted assets


27,044



26,661



25,202


Capital adequacy ratios










CET1


8.8

%


8.8

%


9.1

%

Tier 1


10.9



10.2



10.7


Total


12.6



12.0



12.8


Leverage


8.5



8.1



8.3


In the fourth quarter, we closed a public offering of $175 million of Limited Recourse Capital Notes Series 1 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital), which qualify as Tier 1 capital. The issuance increased our Tier 1 and Total capital ratios by approximately 70 basis points.

AIRB Transition

Our final application to OSFI for transition to the AIRB methodology for regulatory capital and risk management will now include a parallel run of our AIRB tools and processes, which will allow us to evaluate their operation through this period of economic volatility. The timeline for approval is extended, compared to our original expectation of the end of fiscal 2020. We expect to complete our parallel run in 2021, followed by finalization of OSFI's review. The extended timeline does not change our near-term financial outlook as OSFI's current industry restrictions limit the deployment of capital through increased dividends or use of a common share normal course issuer bid.

Dividends

On December 3, 2020, our Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.29 per common share, payable on January 7, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2020. This quarterly dividend is up one cent, or 4%, from the dividend declared one year ago and consistent with the dividend paid to common shareholders on September 24, 2020. Consistent with the dividends paid to preferred shareholders on October 31, 2020, the Board of Directors also declared cash dividends of $0.2688125 per Series 5, $0.390625 per Series 7, and $0.375 per Series 9 Preferred Shares, all payable on January 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 22, 2021.

Condensed Financial Statements - Consolidated Balance Sheets



As at
October 31

2020


As at

July 31

2020


As at
October 31
2019

Change from
October 31

2019


(unaudited)





($ thousands)





Assets









Cash Resources









Cash and non-interest bearing deposits with financial institutions

$

113,868

$

72,366

$

116,963

(3)

%

Interest bearing deposits with regulated financial institutions


254,451


214,258


293,856

(13)


Cheques and other items in transit


-


2,053


5,023

(100)




368,319


288,677


415,842

(11)


Securities









Issued or guaranteed by Canada


1,317,967


1,264,017


1,341,326

(2)


Issued or guaranteed by a province or municipality


967,415


974,688


489,261

98


Other debt securities


377,244


311,783


170,456

121


Preferred shares


1,992


1,978


18,164

(89)




2,664,618


2,552,466


2,019,207

32


Securities Purchased under Resale Agreements


50,084


-


40,366

24


Loans









Personal


6,073,643


5,949,803


5,689,833

7


Business


24,094,076


23,739,948


22,786,894

6




30,167,719


29,689,751


28,476,727

6


Allowance for credit losses


(159,326)


(146,439)


(110,834)

44




30,008,393


29,543,312


28,365,893

6


Other









Property and equipment


139,349


142,105


63,166

121


Goodwill


138,256


138,150


85,392

62


Intangible assets


220,708


214,460


173,748

27


Derivatives


96,615


124,822


47,815

102


Other assets


251,523


218,772


212,806

18




846,451


838,309


582,927

45


Total Assets

$

33,937,865

$

33,222,764

$

31,424,235

8

%










Liabilities and Equity









Deposits









Personal

$

15,661,320

$

15,767,890

$

15,300,505

2

%

Business and government


11,649,034


10,727,522


10,050,856

16




27,310,354


26,495,412


25,351,361

8


Other









Cheques and other items in transit


52,326


26,424


22,532

132


Securities sold under repurchase agreements


65,198


-


29,965

118


Derivatives


6,285


9,894


14,016

(55)


Other liabilities


746,979


765,085


646,386

16




870,788


801,403


712,899

22


Debt









Debt related to securitization activities


2,051,680


2,067,530


1,913,799

7


Subordinated debentures


372,643


372,454


498,494

(25)


Secured liquidity facility


-


351,104


-

-




2,424,323


2,791,088


2,412,293

-


Equity









Preferred shares


390,000


390,000


390,000

-


Common shares


730,846


730,846


731,970

-


Limited recourse capital notes


175,000


-


-

100


Retained earnings


1,907,739


1,872,320


1,785,273

7


Share-based payment reserve


25,749


25,341


24,309

6


Accumulated other comprehensive income


102,204


115,154


14,258

617


Total Shareholders' Equity


3,331,538


3,133,661


2,945,810

13


Non-controlling interests


862


1,200


1,872

(54)


Total Equity


3,332,400


3,134,861


2,947,682

13


Total Liabilities and Equity

$

33,937,865

$

33,222,764

$

31,424,235

8

%

Condensed Financial Statements - Consolidated Statements of Income


For the three months ended

Change from
October 31
2019


For the year ended

Change from
October 31
2019


(unaudited)


October 31
2020


July 31

2020


October 31
2019



October 31
2020


October 31
2019


($ thousands, except per share amounts)








Interest Income















Loans

$

320,271

$

319,233

$

356,819

(10)

%

$

1,336,002

$

1,379,730

(3)

%

Securities


4,462


7,120


8,656

(48)



29,046


30,696

(5)


Deposits with regulated















financial institutions


223


434


2,380

(91)



3,866


8,274

(53)




324,956


326,787


367,855

(12)



1,368,914


1,418,700

(4)


Interest Expense















Deposits


100,926


106,351


149,628

(33)



499,140


573,479

(13)


Debt


17,390


19,663


16,788

4



70,363


59,637

18




118,316


126,014


166,416

(29)



569,503


633,116

(10)


Net Interest Income


206,640


200,773


201,439

3



799,411


785,584

2


Non-interest Income















Credit related


9,566


8,282


9,480

1



34,921


34,082

2


Wealth management services


13,631


10,543


5,056

170



33,565


19,640

71


Retail services


2,425


2,123


2,566

(5)



9,679


10,627

(9)


Trust services


2,162


1,978


1,908

13



8,377


7,651

9


Gains on securities, net


1,495


2,245


2

nm



9,428


301

nm


Other


656


540


402

63



2,014


3,719

(46)




29,935


25,711


19,414

54



97,984


76,020

29


Total Revenue


236,575


226,484


220,853

7



897,395


861,604

4


Provision for Credit Losses


19,567


24,362


13,267

47



92,167


57,758

60


Acquisition-related Fair

Value Changes


-


-


-

-



-


7,854

(100)


Non-interest Expenses















Salaries and employee benefits


74,594


71,580


65,495

14



281,408


257,966

9


Premises and equipment


24,518


19,329


18,496

33



80,362


70,515

14


Other expenses


24,094


18,889


23,676

2



74,876


77,000

(3)




123,206


109,798


107,667

14



436,646


405,481

8


Net Income before Income Taxes


93,802


92,324


99,919

(6)



368,582


390,511

(6)


Income taxes


24,747


24,449


26,691

(7)



97,032


102,665

(5)


Net Income


69,055


67,875


73,228

(6)



271,550


287,846

(6)


Net income attributable to















non-controlling interests


269


216


310

(13)



968


1,052

(8)


Shareholders' Net Income


68,786


67,659


72,918

(6)



270,582


286,794

(6)


Preferred share dividends


5,406


5,407


5,406

-



21,626


19,854

9


Common Shareholders' Net Income

$

63,380

$

62,252

$

67,512

(6)

%

$

248,956

$

266,940

(7)

%

Average number of common















shares (in thousands)


87,100


87,100


87,219

-

%


87,159


87,513

-

%

Average number of diluted common















shares (in thousands)


87,144


87,100


87,452

-



87,192


87,739

(1)


Earnings Per Common Share















Basic

$

0.73

$

0.71

$

0.77

(5)

%

$

2.86

$

3.05

(6)

%

Diluted


0.73


0.71


0.77

(5)



2.86


3.04

(6)

















nm – not meaningful

Condensed Financial Statements - Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income


For the three months ended


For the year ended

(unaudited)

($ thousands)


October 31
2020


October 31

2019



October 31
2020


October 31

2019

Net Income

$

69,055

$

73,228


$

271,550

$

287,846

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), net of tax










Items that will be subsequently reclassified to net income










Debt securities measured at fair value through other comprehensive income










Gains (losses) from change in fair value(1)


(412)


4,063



14,046


34,301

Reclassification to net income(2)


(1,184)


(33)



(5,900)


(354)



(1,596)


4,030



8,146


33,947

Derivatives designated as cash flow hedges










Gains (losses) from change in fair value(3)


3,229


(2,978)



105,003


71,361

Reclassification to net income(4)


(14,674)


(559)



(31,855)


(383)



(11,445)


(3,537)



73,148


70,978

Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to net income










Gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive income(5)


99


(1,383)



528


(14,175)



(12,942)


(890)



81,822


90,750

Comprehensive Income for the Period

$

56,113

$

72,338


$

353,372

$

378,596











Comprehensive income for the period attributable to:










Shareholders

$

55,844

$

72,028


$

352,404

$

377,544

Non-controlling interests


269


310



968


1,052

Comprehensive Income for the Period

$

56,113

$

72,338


$

353,372

$

378,596











(1)

Net of income tax of $308 and $4,623 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2020, respectively (2019 – $887 and $12,132).

(2)

Net of income tax of $395 and $2,003 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2020, respectively (2019 – $2 and $116).

(3)

Net of income tax of $407 and $34,277 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2020, respectively (2019 – $1,086 and $26,007).

(4)

Net of income tax of $4,985 and $10,843 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2020, respectively (2019 – $204 and $140).

(5)

Net of income tax of $24 and $171 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2020, respectively (2019 – $660 and $4,982).

Condensed Financial Statements - Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity


For the year ended

(unaudited)


October 31
2020


October 31
2019

($ thousands)



Preferred Shares





Balance at beginning of year

$

390,000

$

265,000

Issued


-


125,000

Balance at end of year


390,000


390,000

Limited Recourse Capital Notes





Balance at beginning of year


-


-

Issued


175,000


-

Balance at end of year


175,000


-

Common Shares





Balance at beginning of year


731,970


744,701

Purchased for cancellation


(1,503)


(15,326)

Transferred from share-based payment reserve on the exercise or exchange of options


379


1,245

Issued under dividend reinvestment plan


-


1,350

Balance at end of year


730,846


731,970

Retained Earnings





Balance at beginning of year


1,785,273


1,649,196

Impact of adopting IFRS 16 on November 1, 2019


(13,035)


n/a

Impact of adopting IFRS 9 on November 1, 2018


n/a


22,514

Shareholders' net income


270,582


286,794

Dividends

– Preferred shares


(21,626)


(19,854)


– Common shares


(100,211)


(94,573)

Net premium on common shares purchased for cancellation


(3,642)


(34,266)

Realized losses reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income


(6,124)


(20,370)

Issuance costs on limited recourse capital notes


(2,157)


-

Issuance costs on preferred shares


-


(3,007)

Decrease attributable to non-controlling interests ownership change


(1,321)


(1,161)

Balance at end of year


1,907,739


1,785,273

Share-based Payment Reserve





Balance at beginning of year


24,309


23,937

Amortization of fair value of options


1,819


1,617

Transferred to common shares on the exercise or exchange of options


(379)


(1,245)

Balance at end of year


25,749


24,309

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income





Debt securities measured at fair value through other comprehensive income





Balance at beginning of year


(2,021)


(35,968)

Other comprehensive income


8,146


33,947

Balance at end of year


6,125


(2,021)

Derivatives designated as cash flow hedges





Balance at beginning of year


22,858


(48,120)

Other comprehensive income


73,148


70,978

Balance at end of year


96,006


22,858

Equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive income





Balance at beginning of year


(6,579)


(12,774)

Other comprehensive income (loss)


528


(14,175)

Realized losses reclassified to retained earnings


6,124


20,370

Balance at end of year


73


(6,579)

Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income


102,204


14,258

Total Shareholders' Equity


3,331,538


2,945,810

Non-controlling Interests





Balance at beginning of year


1,872


2,751

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests


968


1,052

Dividends to non-controlling interests


(862)


(1,071)

Ownership change


(1,116)


(860)

Balance at end of year


862


1,872

Total Equity

$

3,332,400

$

2,947,682

n/a – not applicable

Condensed Financial Statements - Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


For the year ended

(unaudited)


October 31
2020


October 31
2019

($ thousands)



Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income

$

271,550

$

287,846

Adjustments to determine net cash flows:





Provision for credit losses


92,167


57,758

Depreciation and amortization


50,448


32,444

Amortization of fair value of employee stock options


1,819


1,617

Current income taxes receivable and payable, net


(60,813)


56,162

Accrued interest receivable and payable, net


(25,458)


41,672

Deferred income taxes, net


(10,173)


(1,433)

Gains on securities, net


(9,428)


(301)

Fair value change in contingent consideration


-


7,854

Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Deposits, net


1,958,993


1,651,404

Debt related to securitization activities, net


137,881


155,945

Derivative collateral payable


67,220


9,282

Securities sold under repurchase agreements, net


35,233


(65,161)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


19,275


42,563

Loans, net


(1,733,375)


(2,202,000)

Securities purchased under resale agreements, net


(9,718)


(40,366)

Other items, net


74,858


(15,298)



860,479


19,988

Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Debentures redeemed


(250,000)


-

Debentures issued, net of issuance costs


123,694


248,447

Limited recourse capital notes issued, net of issuance costs


172,843


-

Preferred shares issued, net of issuance costs


-


121,993

Dividends


(121,837)


(113,077)

Repayment of lease liabilities


(15,027)


-

Common shares purchased for cancellation


(5,145)


(49,592)

Non-controlling interests, ownership changes, dividends and contributions


(3,721)


(3,320)



(99,193)


204,451

Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Interest bearing deposits with regulated financial institutions, net


39,405


(267,031)

Securities, purchased


(12,117,629)


(5,543,483)

Securities, sale proceeds


5,324,496


2,454,694

Securities, matured


6,092,862


3,219,365

Property, equipment and intangible assets


(54,819)


(49,069)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired


(83,513)


-

Acquisition-related contingent consideration instalment payments


-


(37,368)



(799,198)


(222,892)

Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents


(37,912)


1,547

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year


99,454


97,907

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year *

$

61,542

$

99,454

* Represented by:





Cash and non-interest bearing deposits with financial institutions

$

113,868

$

116,963

Cheques and other items in transit (included in Cash Resources)


-


5,023

Cheques and other items in transit (included in Other Liabilities)


(52,326)


(22,532)

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year

$

61,542

$

99,454






Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information





Interest and dividends received

$

1,397,866

$

1,428,117

Interest paid


602,860


588,740

Income taxes paid


189,973


80,566

SOURCE CWB Financial Group

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2020/04/c0275.html

Latest Stories

  • Trump backers, including Flynn, edge toward a call to 'suspend' Constitution to head off Biden taking office

    Even as prominent Republicans, including Mitch McConnell, began to grudgingly acknowledge that Joe Biden will be the next president, a noisy grassroots movement devoted to keeping Donald Trump in office seemed to be edging closer to advocating seizing power in what would amount to a coup d’état.

  • Key U.S. lawmaker backs idea of a global agreement to govern Big Tech

    A key U.S. lawmaker endorsed the idea of an international agreement to govern the principles and standards for tech giants like Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple.

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai detained for fraud

    The prominent pro-democracy supporter's detention comes a day after several activists were jailed.

  • Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

    The leader of a pro-gun group that stages armed protests against police violence has been charged with pointing a rifle at federal officers while in Kentucky for a demonstration. John F. Johnson, who calls himself “Grandmaster Jay,” is facing a federal charge of assaulting task force officers. A complaint filed in federal court in Louisville said Johnson pointed a rifle, which had a flashlight mounted to it, at officers who were on a roof in downtown Louisville on Sept. 4.

  • Nevada doctor's selfie of alternative site for hospital used to claim COVID-19 is a hoax

    A photo of Dr. Jacob Keeperman of Renown Regional Medical Center at its alternative care site in Reno, Nev. — the day before coronavirus patients began to arrive — is being misrepresented on social media to fuel the false narrative that the coronavirus pandemic is a hoax.

  • Biden reportedly picks Obama veterans for coronavirus czar and surgeon general

    President-elect Joe Biden has settled on a team to lead the U.S. through its biggest ongoing crisis, two people familiar with the decision tell Politico.Jeff Zients, who headed the National Economic Council under former President Barack Obama and is co-chair of Biden's transition team, will reportedly be named the White House's COVID-19 coordinator. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general under Obama, will reportedly return to his role with more responsibilities, and Biden's coronavirus advisory board co-chair Marcella Nunez-Smith will get a special role focused on health disparities.Zients "isn't a health care guru, and he's the first to say that," one source close to Biden told Politico. But his managerial experience is seen as an asset as the U.S. prepares to roll out a vaccine and combat the coronavirus-induced economic crisis — "he's essentially playing that role with the transition now," the source said. Zients will reportedly be paired with health experts including Murthy, who has already been a part of Biden's coronavirus plans. Nunez-Smith, a Yale University associate professor of medicine, will meanwhile help address how COVID-19 and other health care issues disproportionately affect people of color.The left wing of the Democratic party isn't expected to be thrilled with Zients' selection, The New York Times reports. Progressive groups such as Revolving Door Project and Justice Democrats have already pointed out his corporate record, and the fact that an anesthesia company managed under the investment firm Zients ran had poor reviews. Under Obama, "his role was essentially to be a management consultant for the executive branch: cutting costs, finding efficiencies and looking at things like a businessman," Revolving Door said in a document about Zients' background.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons Trump administration pushes ahead with sale of oil and gas leases in Alaska wildlife refuge

  • U.S. judge declines to sanction Trump campaign over alleged 'disinformation' tactic

    In a four-page order issued on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Janet Neff said she would not strike the disputed document from the court record. Lawyers for the city of Detroit had asked Neff to strike the document as a way of sanctioning Trump's campaign. "While we are disappointed that sanctions were not awarded, this is only one of many cases filed in Michigan, and we do expect these lawyers to be sanctioned by some courts for their repeated frivolous lawsuits," David Fink, a lawyer for the city of Detroit, said in a statement.

  • Dr. Jill Biden: Who is America’s next First Lady?

    Educator says she wants to keep on teaching when Joe Biden becomes president

  • VP-elect Harris picks Tina Flournoy to be her chief of staff

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has named Tina Flournoy, a veteran Democratic strategist and aide to the Clintons, as her chief of staff, the transition team announced Thursday. Flournoy's appointment as Harris' top staffer adds to a team of advisers led by Black women. Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian heritage, is the nation's first female vice president.

  • Project Veritas’ New CNN Bombshell: Jeff Zucker Thinks Rudy Giuliani Is ‘Crazy’

    Earlier this week, Project Veritas released the first of what it promised would be many shocking revelations from CNN’s internal editorial meetings, which founder James O’Keefe appears to have infiltrated and recorded over the course of several weeks.First, the right-wing group tried to make hay out of the fact that one high-level CNN staffer considered Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be racist—while simultaneously misidentifying the staffer in question. Their latest bombshell? CNN President Jeff Zucker thinks Rudy Giuliani is “crazy.”According to Project Veritas’ website, O’Keefe believes it will be “virtually impossible for the American public to take CNN’s reporting seriously after listening to these tapes.” And yet, once again, nothing that Zucker has said should surprise anyone who has been paying attention to Giuliani, especially in the weeks since Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.“There is a term for what Rudy Giuliani is suspected of being, which is ‘useful idiot,’” a voice identified as Zucker’s can be heard saying in a tape made just a couple of days after the man formerly known as “America’s mayor” started pushing material supposedly obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop.He goes on to call Giuliani’s efforts to undermine the election a “really important story,” adding, “It gets tied to the Hunter Biden email disinformation campaign. That’s the way we do this, because it’s all tied and part-and-parcel of one. I know Washington is working on putting that all together.”In a more recent call, when another staff member suggests that the “real craziness is the client,” referring to President Trump, “not the lawyers,” the voice ID’d as Zucker agrees before saying, “I think you raise a good point about not just pawning it off on the crazy legal team, but the client is the one who is directing the crazy legal team.”Other comments from Zucker that seem to have outraged Project Veritas concern the baseless allegations of pedophilia against Biden that circulated online, especially among QAnon Facebook groups, in the run-up to the election.“The president of the United States has just retweeted a post accusing Joe Biden of being a pedophile to his 86 million followers which is just beyond,” he says on another tape. “You know it also is just unacceptable that the president of the United States is trafficking in this and doing it.”Once again, an exposé intended to make Zucker and CNN look bad has only revealed that they are simply adhering to reality.Project Veritas’ CNN Sting Uncovers Explosive News That Tucker Carlson Is RacistRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump's 'eyes and ears' at the Justice Department reportedly banned from the building

    A White House liaison has reportedly gotten herself banned from the Justice Department building.Heidi Stirrup, President Trump's "eyes and ears" at the Justice Department, was "banned from the building" after top DOJ officials found out she was allegedly attempting to "pressure staffers to give up sensitive information about election fraud and other matters" that she could then provide to the White House, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.Officials discovered that Stirrup was trying to get insider information on cases, approaching staffers and "demanding" they provide it, and she was told to leave the building within the last two weeks, according to the report. She also allegedly violated human resources policies by offering jobs to allies without consulting senior officials and trying to "interfere in the hiring process for career staffers," AP says.In the month since the election, Trump has baselessly alleged that widespread voter fraud took place. But those allegations were shot down by Attorney General William Barr, who said this week the DOJ has "not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome" in the election. On Thursday, Trump would not say whether he still has confidence in Barr.CNN also confirmed AP's reporting, adding that Stirrup "appears to have already been placed in a new role" as member of the Board of Visitors to the U.S. Air Force Academy.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons Trump administration pushes ahead with sale of oil and gas leases in Alaska wildlife refuge

  • Year of racial awakening may topple Richmond’s last Confederate statue

    Black Lives Matter has transformed the social and physical landscape of America, bringing down prominent Confederate statues across the country.

  • Israel edges towards early election amid Netanyahu-Gantz feud

    Israel edged closer on Wednesday towards a fourth national election in two years after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main governing partner, Benny Gantz, backed an opposition move to dissolve parliament. Parliament gave preliminary approval to a dissolution bill, but the legislation needs to pass three as yet unscheduled votes to become law, giving Netanyahu and Gantz, the defence minister, more time to work out differences over a national budget. The coalition crisis could plunge Israel into more political uncertainty as it prepares for a new U.S. administration led by Joe Biden, deals with the coronavirus pandemic and awaits Iran's next moves after the assassination of its top nuclear scientist last week, a killing that Tehran blamed on Israel.

  • Pakistani court declares ex-PM Sharif fugitive from justice

    A top Pakistani court on Wednesday declared the country’s ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who lives in exile in London, a fugitive from justice after he failed to return home to face additional corruption charges. The move by the Islamabad High Court comes months after Sharif was given the chance to voluntarily return home. The next court hearing will be held in a week’s time, when the judges will discuss whether to proceed with the hearings and try Sharif in absentia.

  • Joe Biden asks Anthony Fauci, the federal coronavirus expert, to become his chief medical adviser

    Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a top official dealing with the pandemic.

  • 6 Republican heavyweights told Politico they're pumped for Trump 2024. 6 were less effusive.

    Several Republican lawmakers are showing enthusiasm for a potential 2024 run from President Trump, Politico reports.Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) went so far as to say he would support Trump's candidacy if he chooses to run, while Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he "should run and would have the support" of the Republican Party.Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.), both of whom have had their names floated as potential presidential candidates, also indicated to Politico that they'd back Trump's effort to return to the White House, as did Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who said the U.S. "would benefit tremendously" from another Trump term. Blackburn, though, is still holding out hope Trump will win his doomed battle to overturn the 2020 results.Not everyone was overtly enthusiastic, however, including some of Trump's notable allies like Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who declined to comment. Cotton is another senator many speculate could launch his own bid, so he may be keeping things close to the vest. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), meanwhile, said he doesn't talk about hypotheticals, a point echoed by Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), John Cornyn (R-Texas), and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) may have been the hardest to read. He repeated his opinion that Trump would be the clear favorite if he ran, but didn't hint one way or another how he'd feel about it. "I know it's an interesting story, but I have no idea," he told Politico.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons Trump administration pushes ahead with sale of oil and gas leases in Alaska wildlife refuge

  • Qatar foreign minister flags movement on resolving Gulf row

    Qatar's foreign minister said on Friday there has been movement on resolving a bitter diplomatic dispute among the Gulf countries but he could not predict whether a breakthrough was imminent or would fully resolve the matter. The United States and Kuwait have worked to end a row after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar since mid-2017. Washington says it wants a united Gulf front against Iran.

  • Drug bust yields 1,700 pounds of marijuana worth $15M

    Connecticut police arrested two men and seized an estimated $15 million in marijuana after discovering a storage facility was being used illegally as a hub for pot distribution in the Northeast, authorities said Thursday. West Haven police said local officers and agents with the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration found 1,700 pounds (770 kilograms) of marijuana on Wednesday when they stopped a U-Haul truck while investigating what they called an international marijuana trafficking operation. “The investigation revealed that individuals were utilizing a storage facility in West Haven as a hub to distribute large quantities of marijuana throughout the tri-state area,” West Haven police said in a statement, referring to the area that includes Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

  • For Palestinians, Biden’s win is a good step. But it’s just a step.

    Many West Bank residents have lived in the United States or have family there. In U.S. election years, the accents are impossible to avoid. In the days leading up to and following the November election, with TV sets and Facebook feeds dominated by coverage of the U.S. race and the vote-counting dramas, everyone seemed to be weighing in on the results and their impact on the occupied Palestinian territories.