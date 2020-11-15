Alectra working through the night to restore more than 25,000 customers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Alectra Utilities deployed dozens of powerline maintainers and forestry workers to restore service to more than 25,000 homes and businesses who experienced power disruptions due to high winds.

Alectra crews working to restore power across the GTHA. (CNW Group/Alectra Utilities Corporation)

Weather-related power outages were reported across Alectra's service territory as a result of high winds and tree limbs coming into contact with equipment.

Alectra crews will continue working through the night restoring power to thousands of homes and businesses across the Greater Toronto Area.

In the meantime, those who are still without power are encouraged to remain patient and to check on relatives and neighbours who may require assistance. Customers can get updates on the company's power restoration effort by following the Alectra Twitter channel @AlectraNews or view the outage map at www.alectrautilities.com.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra is the largest municipally owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

