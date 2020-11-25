Aledade Primary Care ACOs' Collaboration With Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Delivers High-Quality Care and Achieves Significant Savings

By improving quality in 2019, practices earned revenue to help them continue serving their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aledade announced that its Kansas physician-led Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), in collaboration with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS), helped 25 primary care practices across the state lower costs by improving the quality of care thousands of Kansans received in 2019.

Results from the Kansas ACOs show that in the last year the 25 primary care practices that participated:

  • Completed more than 53,000 primary care visits, for a yearly visit rate of over 90 percent

  • Completed three or more primary care visits for 92 percent of members with a chronic condition

  • Decreased inpatient admissions by over 13%, from 67.1 per 1,000 patients to 58.0

  • Ranked above the 70th percentile among provider groups nation-wide for post-discharge follow up, completing more than 1,000 transitions of care visits

  • Improved breast cancer screening rate by 2 percent, completing more than 1,000 mammograms

"Creating value is as important as ever as the nation continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic," said Erin Patrick, Market President of Aledade's Kansas operations. "These results demonstrate the positive change that physician-led ACOs can have in improving outcomes and generating savings."

The Kansas ACOs' incentive-based earnings have provided critical revenue to primary care physicians on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. ACOs are groups of providers that share financial responsibility for delivering high-quality, better-coordinated patient care.

"The collaboration with Aledade has been critical to improving quality and creating value," said Angie Strecker, BCBSKS Vice President of Provider Relations. "These results clearly show the impact that ACOs can have on their member practices, as well as patients and the health care system at large."

Shifting to value-based payments is one of several factors central to Blue Cross KS' recent progress on lowering health care costs, including lower Affordable Care Act and Medicare Advantage premiums for 2020. In addition to lowering the total costs of care, the practices participating in the Kansas ACOs achieved significant improvements in the quality of care and health outcomes, as outlined above.

"Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas continues to be a leader in the shift to value-based care models," said Mat Kendall, President of Aledade. "I am grateful for their collaboration in this journey and am so excited to show how this innovative model improves care for patients and generates savings for the physicians that are so crucial for providing great care to Kansas communities."

Aledade's work with BCBSKS enables doctors, providers and BCBSKS to work as a team to improve the quality of care for patients, better manage chronic diseases, and ultimately reduce health care costs. With necessary claims data and support from BCBSKS, Aledade provides participating physicians with a full range of capabilities that include cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly care management and patient outreach tools, regulatory expertise, and hands-on support from local experts in practice transformation. Recent results show that Aledade ACOs, over the past five years, have provided better care to nearly a million patients across the country, thereby saving the health care system more than $400 million in unnecessary costs.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

For more than 75 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas has built a reputation of trust with its members and contracting providers by providing outstanding customer service while quickly and accurately processing claims; fairly administering benefit plans and contracts; offering programs, services and tools to help members improve or maintain their health; and operating under the highest ethical standards while being good stewards of premium dollars. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and is the state's largest insurer, serving all Kansas counties except Johnson and Wyandotte. For more information, visit bcbsks.com.

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade partners with independent practices, health centers, and clinics to build and lead Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) anchored in primary care. Through these ACOs, Aledade empowers physicians to stay independent, practice medicine like they've always wanted to, and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Aledade offers a comprehensive range of capabilities that includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, unparalleled regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from attentive experts. In true alignment with more than 7,300 participating providers in 27 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 80 value-based public payer and commercial contracts representing more than 840,000 lives under management. To learn more, www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook.

For more information:

Brian Chiglinsky
press@aledade.com
(540) 761-9786

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aledade-primary-care-acos-collaboration-with-blue-cross-and-blue-shield-of-kansas-delivers-high-quality-care-and-achieves-significant-savings-301180158.html

SOURCE Aledade, Inc.

    President-elect Joe Biden will start introducing his Cabinet picks Tuesday, and the consensus in Washington was perhaps best described by Brendan Buck, a former top aide to Republican House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner:> These Biden nominations and appointments are so delightfully boring> > — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) November 23, 2020Most of the names Biden announced Monday — Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, Alejandro Mayorkas as Homeland Security secretary, Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassador, and Ron Klein as White House chief of staff — are career professionals little known outside Washington policy and politics circles, but well regarded within them. "By design, they seem meant to project a dutiful competence," The Washington Post reports.Biden has also chosen some boldface names: John Kerry as international climate envoy and former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. What ties them all together is the prospect of a Biden administration "filled with people who have deep experience in government and in the agencies they will be running," Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer write at Politico.You can expect fewer impulsive tweets and more of "a linear, plodding, purposeful, and standard policy process" run "by political professionals who aren't likely to try to burn down the White House over petty disagreements and jockeying to get in the good graces of the president," Sherman and Palmer add. "In other words, if the Trump White House was like downing a vat of Tabasco sauce over the past four years, the Biden White House will be like sipping unflavored almond milk."The selection process hasn't been entirely without drama, but "the relatively uncontroversial nature of these picks has been by design," Politico's Ryan Lizza reports. "Internally, Biden officials have been instructed to emphasize to reporters how normal the picks are, how 'these are tested leaders.' It's seen as a success if the Biden staff and Cabinet announcements don't make much news."More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Obama the pretender