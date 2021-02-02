Alejandro Mayorkas confirmed as Homeland Security secretary over GOP opposition

Molly O'Toole
Updated
Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Joshua Roberts/Pool via AP)
Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during his confirmation hearing Jan. 19. (Joshua Roberts / Associated Press)

Alejandro Mayorkas was confirmed as President Biden’s secretary of Homeland Security on Tuesday, filling a key Cabinet post as Washington grapples with the fallout of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and gears up for yet another political fight over immigration policy.

Mayorkas, whose confirmation was delayed by Senate Republicans — in a break from the precedent of two prior Republican and Democratic administrations — ultimately won confirmation with a 56-43 vote mostly along party lines, with only six Republicans voting in favor.

Born in Cuba and raised in Los Angeles, Mayorkas is the first Latino and first immigrant to serve as Homeland Security secretary — marking a dramatic shift in tone and policy at the government’s third-largest department from the Trump administration.

"Like most of President Biden’s Cabinet nominees, his nomination is also history-making," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said of Mayorkas on Tuesday morning on the Senate floor.

The Homeland Security department saw record turnover and unprecedented politicization under former President Trump, who campaigned on nativist rhetoric and wielded the department as a bludgeon to achieve the administration’s goals of restricting immigration and effectively closing the border.

In the wake of the attack on the Capitol, former Homeland Security secretaries and Trump officials, along with Democrats, had urged the quick confirmation of Mayorkas to lead the government’s department charged with domestic security, saying Republicans were holding his nomination “hostage” for political reasons.

“I question what purpose the delay served, especially when we’re at a heightened risk posture,” said Janet Napolitano, who served as Homeland Security secretary under President Obama. “Ali is the same qualified individual as he was on 1/20,” Biden’s Inauguration Day.

The Senate confirmed both Napolitano, Obama’s pick, and retired Gen. John Kelly, President Trump’s pick, on their first day in the White House.

Republicans stepped up their opposition campaign against Mayorkas, including filibustering his confirmation, after Biden on his first day set an unexpectedly aggressive agenda on immigration and border security.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) urged Republican senators to vote against Mayorkas ahead of his confirmation Tuesday. The contrast with Kelly's confirmation process, he argued, reflected differences in the nominees' qualifications for the Cabinet post.

“Up to this point, I’ve voted in favor of the president’s mainstream nominees to key posts," McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor. "Mr. Mayorkas is all too familiar with the levers of power that control U.S. immigration law. The problem is when he’s chosen to pull those levers — and for whose benefit."

Mayorkas had already been confirmed by the Senate three times for prior positions, including deputy Homeland Security secretary under the Obama administration, as well as U.S. attorney for the Central District of California.

A 2015 Homeland Security Inspector General report into allegations that Mayorkas “exerted improper influence” in assisting companies with obtaining employment visas when he served as Obama’s director of USCIS, the agency charged with administering the legal immigration system, found that he intervened in three cases "in ways that benefited the stakeholders" and led employees to "reasonably believe" that certain individuals were given "special access." The report did not find that Mayorkas broke the law, and he has disputed the finding.

Schumer called Mayorkas' qualifications "unassailable."

On inauguration day, Biden delivered to Congress a sweeping comprehensive immigration reform bill that would offer 11 million undocumented immigrations in the U.S. a 8-year pathway to citizenship, and issued executive orders to rescind both Trump’s travel ban on several majority-Muslim and African countries as well as an emergency declaration Trump used to fund border wall construction.

But the Biden administration so far has also left in place a spate of other Trump policies, in particular choking off access to asylum. Incoming Biden officials caution that rebuilding the Homeland Security department and untangling hundreds of executive actions on immigration by Trump officials while following administrative procedure law that predecessors often ignored would take time.

“That cannot be accomplished with just the flick of a switch,” Mayorkas said in his Jan. 19 confirmation hearing before the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Last week, the White House pushed back a planned signing of a wide range of executive orders on immigration, including the founding of an inter-agency task force to reunite hundreds of families still split after being subjected to the Trump administration’s much-criticized family separation policy, as well as ordering the review of policies that forced tens of thousands of asylum seekers forced back to Mexico.

Biden will sign those orders Tuesday evening after Mayorkas's Senate confirmation, the White House said, and he will be formally sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris following the signing ceremony.

Last Tuesday, a federal judge in Texas temporarily blocked Biden’s announced 100-day moratorium on most deportations, another sign that the new president’s immigration policies will face conservative challenges in court as well as in Congress.

In recent days, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has deported hundreds to Central America and the Caribbean, and has scheduled removal flights to Africa as well.

Republican lawmakers and pundits have responded to Biden’s first steps with familiar cries of “amnesty” and “open borders,” claiming that the president’s pledges to offer undocumented immigrants legal status — so far, applying only to those already in the United States — are solely responsible for pulling thousands of migrants northward.

The Trump era, too, saw so-called caravans and surges in immigration, despite implementing among the strictest immigration enforcement policies in decades.

Republican senators drew out Mayorkas’s confirmation process, including trying to force him to come before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

After Mayorkas’s confirmation hearing before the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Sen. Josh Hawley, (R-Mo.) — who sits on both committees, and is the subject of an ethics complaint aabout his potential role in the Jan. 6 riot — said he was putting a hold on the process “when so many questions remain unanswered.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who sparred with Mayorkas as a former Judiciary Committee chairman, said before Monday’s votes that Biden’s other nominees would “find quick approval,” but singled out his Homeland Security pick as "the only one I know that's got some questions about [him]."

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) criticized Republican colleagues for the holdup in a statement after the vote confirming Mayorkas.

"DHS has been without a permanent leader for almost two years," he said.

Trump went through half a dozen picks to lead the Homeland Security department, only two of whom were nominated and confirmed by the Senate as secretary.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Fauci urges COVID vaccinations to stop new strains: 'Viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate'

    As the U.S. turned the page on the deadliest month since the coronavirus pandemic began, the nation's top infectious disease expert urged Americans to get vaccinated to help prevent new variants from emerging.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Republicans who accept election process ‘weak’ in spat with Mitch McConnell

    A few old remarks by Ms Greene, including one where she suggested that school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, were staged, resurfaced last week

  • Aerobics instructor unwittingly films Myanmar coup in the background of her live workout

    Myanmar's military arrested the country's civilian leaders and seized control of the government early Monday, ending a fragile 10-year transition to civilian rule. An aerobics instructor, Khing Hnin Wai, was recording her morning workout, it appears, "at the very moment Myanmar’s military was seizing power," Los Angeles Times Southeast Asia correspondent David Pierson reports, though she seems blissfully unaware as a convoy of black military vehicles stream behind her toward the parliament building in Naypyidaw, the capital. After her livestream of the coup went viral, Khing Hnin Wai posted earlier videos of her workouts to Facebook, all of them shot in the same location, in front of "the absurd emptiness of the 20-lane Yaza Htarni Road," Pierson notes, to prove that she did not stage her workout in front of the military staging its coup. "It's normal when I wake up in the morning," she wrote. More stories from theweek.comMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'America's parents are not okayBiden's immigration executive orders don't do much. That could be by design.

  • FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

    Two FBI agents were killed and three wounded in a shooting that erupted on Tuesday when they arrived to search an apartment in a child pornography case, a confrontation that marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history. The violence forced residents in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise to huddle inside their homes as a SWAT team stormed the apartment building and police helicopters circled overhead. FBI Director Christopher A. Wray identified the two slain agents as Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, both of whom specialized in investigating crimes against children.

  • Biden White House clashes with media after asking for pre-written questions

    White House spokesperson argued that asking what questions were bound to come up was part of effort to offer thorough responses and avoid dodging questions during briefings

  • House impeachment brief contains a whole section dedicated to its Republican support

    House Democrats are adding a new element to their second impeachment case against former President Donald Trump: Republicans. The House's impeachment managers, all Democrats, released their impeachment trial brief on Tuesday deeming Trump "singularly responsible" for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. And to capitalize on the support of 10 Republicans who voted with every Democrat to charge Trump, the managers included a whole section dedicated to how the article of impeachment was approved "with bipartisan support." The section of the trial brief emphasizes the speed with which House members took up impeachment after the riot, specifying that "five days after the assault on the Capitol, an article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection was introduced in the House," and that it was approved two days later. "The House acted with urgency because President Trump's rhetoric and conduct before, during, and after the riot made clear that he was a menace to the nation’s security and democratic system," the brief argues. To solidify their point, the impeachment managers quoted statements from Republicans who voted to charge Trump. Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), for example, noted in a statement that "it cannot be ignored that President Trump encouraged this insurrection." Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) stated that even after the riot, where five people were killed and many more injured, Trump "has not addressed the nation to ask for calm." And House Republican Caucus Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) simply said that "there has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution." Trump's trial begins in the Senate next week. It's still unclear if any Senate Republicans will vote for his impeachment, making it unlikely that Democrats will get the 67 votes they need for conviction. More stories from theweek.comMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'America's parents are not okayBiden's immigration executive orders don't do much. That could be by design.

  • Ex-Nebraska clerk praised for tornado work gets prison term

    A former northeastern Nebraska village clerk who was praised for her work in helping rebuild her community following a 2014 tornado strike has been sentenced to prison for stealing from the village. Kimberly Neiman, 58, was sentenced Monday in Stanton County District Court to three years in prison, the Norfolk Daily News reported. Neiman was arrested last year on multiple felony theft and other counts.

  • Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old mummies with golden tongues in northern Egypt

    Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed more than a dozen 2,000-year-old mummies, including some with gold tongues in their mouths, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The Egyptian-Dominican team from the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was working at the Taposiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria when it discovered the remains of 16 ancient Egyptians buried in rock tombs. The mummies were poorly preserved and in a state of significant decomposition, but photographs released by the ministry showed a human skeleton with a clearly visible, tongue-shaped piece of gold placed in its jaw. According to officials, the amulets “were placed in the mouth of the mummy in a special ritual to ensure their ability to speak in the afterlife before the Osirian court.” In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the god of the afterlife, as well as fertility and agriculture. Dr Kathleen Martinez, who headed the team, explained that of the 16 mummies, the two most important had preserved alongside them the remains of scrolls and parts of their cartonnage – a kind papyrus or linen-based papier-mache used to construct the intricate “face masks” that envelop the mummified bodies inside their sarcophagi.

  • Huckabee: Biden 'making Barack Obama look like Ronald Reagan'

    Former Arkansas governor joins FOX News contributor Marc Thiessen to discuss president's progressive agenda on 'The Story'

  • Lindsey Graham proven wrong immediately after trying to defend numerous Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's statements

    Senator says he would want to have conversations with Ms Greene before passing judgement on her prior comments

  • Further analysis finds Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76 percent effective 3 months after first shot

    Further analysis of trial data for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca appears to have provided a boost for the United Kingdom's plan to lengthen the interval between doses to up to 12 weeks, which allows the country to administer the initial shot to more people. The U.K.'s decision is at the center of a wider debate over whether governments should prioritize of partially inoculating a larger percentage of the population or save second doses and give fewer people complete protection. The latest update to the study, which hasn't been peer-reviewed yet, suggests the vaccine is 76 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections up to three months after a singular dose. That level of immunity appears to kick in a little more than three weeks after the initial shot, with little evidence of protection waning in the interim period. The figure then rises to 82 percent after the second dose. Swabs taken weekly from volunteers in the U.K. (the study also included participants in Brazil and South Africa) also showed a 67 percent reduction in positive PCR tests, raising confidence the vaccine may help prevent transmission as opposed to just lowering the risk of symptomatic and severe infections, though further study is necessary on that front. Read more at BBC and Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'America's parents are not okayBiden's immigration executive orders don't do much. That could be by design.

  • Pakistani military: Security forces kill 3 militants in raid

    Pakistani security forces acting on intelligence raided a militant hideout in the country's northwest Monday, killing three militants who had allegedly been involved in targeted killings in the country, the military said. The raid took place in the former tribal region of Lower Dir in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a military statement. The slain militants until 2019 had allegedly been involved in targeted killings in northwestern Swat Valley, which was a Taliban stronghold until 2009 when the army said it cleared the region of militants.

  • Aspen’s Bustling Arts and Culture Scene Thrives Amid the Pandemic

    According to AD100 designer Rodman Primack, who recently set up shop in the town: “Design thinking actually created modern Aspen and its great music and art institutions”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Woman pours boiling water on sleeping boyfriend and records it on Snapchat, IL cops say

    “They rushin him to burn center but oh well,” she posted on SnapChat, authorities say.

  • ‘Let them take you to court’: Biden dares GOP to obstruct him

    The White House hopes the unprecedented blitz of executive actions will help build momentum for its Covid-19 rescue package.

  • SpaceX launches explosive test of prototype Starship

    SpaceX's Starship prototype dubbed SN9 took flight from Texas on Tuesday for a test that ended in a fiery explosion after a successful launch.Why it matters: The rocket is part of SpaceX's test program to build a space system that can transport people and payloads to deep space destinations like Mars. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.Details: SN9 managed to make it up to its target altitude of about 10 kilometers after launch before flipping around and flying through the air sideways. * The prototype then flipped back in an attempt to land upright before exploding. The company's SN8 flight in December also ended in a fiery crash. * "We've just got to work on that landing a little bit," SpaceX's John Insprucker said during a webcast.The intrigue: Space watchers have been waiting for this test for about a week, but it took until Monday night for the FAA to approve this most recent flight. * SpaceX violated its launch license during the SN8 test flight by exceeding the risk to the public allowed for the launch, leading leading to the FAA requiring SpaceX to conduct an investigation. * The results of that investigation were incorporated into the most recent test's launch license.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Sri Lanka scraps Japan-India port deal

    Sri Lanka said Tuesday it had pulled out of an agreement with Japan and India to develop a deep-sea container terminal viewed as an effort to counter China's growing influence in the region.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to bring in FBI testimony if Democrats call witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

    Donald Trump’s five-person legal team abruptly parted ways with the former president days before his Senate trial

  • Oakland Man Robbed at Gunpoint With Semi-Automatic Weapons in Broad Daylight

    Armed suspects robbed a home in the Fruitvale/Central area of Oakland in broad daylight. TERRIFYING: Two suspects w/semi-auto guns force a man into a home in Oakland. Happened 1/29 at around 1:40pm. Oakland Police are using this video as part of their investigation.

  • US Republican senators praise 'productive meeting' on Covid with Biden

    US Senator Susan Collins speaks to the press after she and a group of fellow Republican senators met with President Joe Biden to discuss an alternative to his massive Covid-19 relief plan. Collins praised the meeting with President Biden and his aides as "cordial" and "productive" adding that shes hopeful that a six bipartisan Covid relief package will be passed.