AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR) adds US$18m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from five years ago are still down 89%

AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ:ALR) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 55% in the last month. But will that heal all the wounds inflicted over 5 years of declines? Unlikely. In fact, the share price has tumbled down a mountain to land 89% lower after that period. While the recent increase might be a green shoot, we're certainly hesitant to rejoice. The fundamental business performance will ultimately determine if the turnaround can be sustained. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$18m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the five-year loss for shareholders.

AlerisLife wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last five years AlerisLife saw its revenue shrink by 34% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 14% per year in the same time period. We don't think this is a particularly promising picture. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think AlerisLife will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that AlerisLife shareholders are down 63% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 12%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 14% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AlerisLife better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with AlerisLife .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

