ALERT: Burglary suspect targeting women since January

May 31—The Huntsville Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding more victims of a suspect that has been breaking into homes since January.

According to Lt. Wade Roberts, investigators served an arrest and search warrant at the home of a burglary suspect on Tuesday, May 23. The man was arrested in connection with a burglary that occurred in the 2500 block of Lake Road in early May. In that case, the victim reported that her underwear and other personal items had been stolen from her bedroom.

"Another occurrence was reported in the same area in January that investigators tied to the suspect," Lt. Roberts said.

"At the time of his arrest, the suspect was found to be in possession of numerous pairs of women's underwear; believed to have been stolen from various apartments in the Lake Road area," Lt. Roberts said.

While some of those items have been linked to identified victims, police believe that they may be other victims in the area that do not know their personal items have been taken.

The subject was also seen acting suspiciously outside of several apartments in the Lake Road area, potentially lurking outside of bedroom windows.

Citizens that believe they are a victim and have any information relating to this case are asked to contact Detective Kevin Hammond at 936-291-5417.