Alert canceled for missing Concord man

The Concord Police Department canceled an alert asking for the community’s help in finding a man considered missing.

William Huston Horn had been missing since Nov. 24 when the police issued the initial alert.

PREVIOUS: Concord police ask for help finding missing man

The message sent by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons canceling the alert did not state whether he was found safely.

Channel 9 asked whether Horn has been found safely.

(WATCH: Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered baby taken from Mebane)