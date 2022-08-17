Alert deputies nab suspect with drugs, wad of cash

Aug. 17—It was the right place at the right time last week for Glynn County Sheriff deputies but the wrong place at the wrong time for an alleged dope dealer with a wad of cash.

Deputies arrived at a residence in western Glynn County while assisting another law enforcement agency with an investigation early Thursday afternoon.

Deputies got no answer at the home in question, but the alleged suspicious behavior of a man in a pickup truck next door could not be ignored, according to a sheriff's office report.

The deputies' subsequent actions led to the arrest of Kelly Shelton Harold on charges that included possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl with intent to distribute, according to the report. In addition to the drugs, deputies said Harold also was carrying more than $11,000 in cash.

Harold, 49, remained Tuesday in the Glynn County Detention Center, held without bond, jail records show.

Sheriff Maj. Robbie Jump and deputies Stephanie Britt and Britney Mann arrived at a residence in an area of western Glynn County at around 12:35 p.m. to assist "another agency in Georgia with an active investigation," the report said.

After no one answered at the home, the three decided to inquire next door as to the whereabouts of the suspect they sought, the report said.

Harold allegedly was sitting in a Chevrolet pickup truck in the driveway of the home next door. As the deputies approached, Harold drove into the yard "as if to avoid deputies," the report said.

Harold allegedly stopped in the yard when deputy Mann drove a sheriff's vehicle into the yard to meet him.

Mann then pulled along the passenger side of the Harold's truck and Britt pulled alongside the driver's side, the report said.

Deputies said Harold appeared to be intoxicated and "began reaching into the driver floorboard/seat area of the truck," the report said.

Deputies ordered Harold out of the truck and frisked him, discovering objects in his pockets. Ordered to empty his pockets onto the truck's tailgate, he produced a glass pipe for smoking meth and a wallet "containing a large amount of U.S. currency," according to the report.

At the point, Britt spotted a "small black zippered bag" on the ground several feet from the truck's driver's side door, where Harold had just been standing moments earlier, the report said.

Inside the bag deputies found "a clear plastic baggy, with a clear glasslike substance that had a pinkish purple tint," the report said. Moments later, the substance tested positive for 13 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful prescription painkiller, which drug dealers often mix with street drugs such as heroin. Fentanyl has been cited as a primary cause in a nationwide epidemic of drug overdoses and the cause of regular occurrences of overdose in Glynn County, according to county and city police reports.

The cash Harold carried totaled $11,162, according to the report.

Deputies would not disclose the exact location of the incident, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation that prompted a sheriff's office response to the area.