Alert: Drivers urged to avoid Southern Boulevard traffic circle

If it's New Year's Eve, it must be time for the annual big bash at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.

And that means things are going to get crowded down around the estate tonight as dolled-up guests arrive to welcome 2024. In fact, Palm Beach town officials are advising drivers to avoid the area around the Southern Boulevard traffic circle for about three hours tonight to avoid congestion expected in the area.

The alert doesn't specify the reason for the congestion, but given the roundabout's proximity to Mar-a-Lago, this is what we call a safe bet.

Officials posted the alert on the Town of Palm Beach website earlier today, saying that traffic congestion was expected in the area of the traffic circle from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. "The congestion may extend in all directions," the town wrote.

"Please consider alternate routes of travel during this time," the town said.

That is, unless you've got an invite.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Town expects traffic congestion at Southern Blvd. traffic cicrle