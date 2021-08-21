Alert Falls cop nabs burglar

Aug. 21—A Falls police officer on routine patrol in the South End tourist district is being praised by commanders for apprehending a burglary suspect.

Police brass said Officer Jordan Collins was "conducting premise checks" at around 2:05 a.m. Friday when he spotted a suspicious male carrying a white box in the 400 block of Fifth Street. Collins confronted the man and he dropped the box and ran from the officer.

Other patrol officers responded and formed a perimeter around the area where the suspect was last seen. A short time later, the suspect, identified as Michael Miranda of the Falls, was taken into custody.

After detaining Miranda, officers determined that he had burglarized a South End business.

Miranda has been charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and third-degree criminal mischief.

