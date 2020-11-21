ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – GLIBA, EIDX, EV, PNM

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Liberty Broadband Corporation. If you are a GCI Liberty shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Eidos stockholders will receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash for each share of Eidos common stock owned. If you are an Eidos shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Morgan Stanley. If you are an Eaton Vance shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Avangrid, Inc. for $50.30 in cash per share. If you are a PNM Resources shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

