ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – HDS, AKER, UROV

·2 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Home Depot, Inc. for $56.00 per share. If you are an HD Supply shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. If you are an Akers shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $16.25 per share. If you are an Urovant shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE: Halper Sadeh LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/617828/ALERT-Halper-Sadeh-LLP-Continues-to-Investigate-the-Following-Mergers-Investors-are-Encouraged-to-Contact-the-Firm-HDS-AKER-UROV

