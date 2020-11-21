ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – EIGI, TNAV, ALSK, NAV

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group L.P. for $9.50 per share in cash. If you are an Endurance International shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/endurance-international-group-holdings-inc-eigi-stock-merger-clearlake/.

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to V99, Inc., a corporation led by HP Jin, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Telenav, for $4.80 per share. If you are a Telenav shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/telenav-inc-tnav-stock-merger/.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor for $3.00 per share in cash. If you are an Alaska Communications shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/alaska-communications-systems-group-inc-alsk-stock-merger/.

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Traton SE for $44.50 per share in cash. If you are a Navistar shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/navistar-international-corporation-nav-stock-merger-traton/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE: Halper Sadeh LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/617827/ALERT-Halper-Sadeh-LLP-Continues-to-Investigate-the-Following-Mergers-Investors-are-Encouraged-to-Contact-the-Firm-EIGI-TNAV-ALSK-NAV

