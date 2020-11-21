ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CXO, XLNX, IPHI, DNKN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2020 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ConocoPhillips. Under the terms of the merger, Concho shareholders will receive 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock for each share of Concho common stock they own. If you are a Concho shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each share of Xilinx common stock. If you are a Xilinx shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ:IPHI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for $66.00 in cash and 2.323 shares of stock of the combined company for each Inphi share. If you are an Inphi shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Inspire Brands, Inc. for $106.50 per share. If you are a Dunkin' shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

