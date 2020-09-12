ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – AIMT, AKCA, PTI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2020 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate:

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sociétés des Produits Nestlé, S.A. for $34.50 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/aimmune-therapeutics-inc-aimt-stock-merger-nestle/.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Ionis will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Akcea common stock it does not already own, approximately 24%, for $18.15 per share in cash. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/akcea-therapeutics-inc-akca-stock-merger-ionis/.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Yumanity Therapeutics. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Proteostasis will acquire all outstanding shares of Yumanity in exchange for newly-issued shares of Proteostasis common stock, with existing Proteostasis shareholders expected to own approximately 32.5% of the combined company. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/proteostasis-therapeutics-inc-pti-yumanity-stock-merger/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

